- Protesters are planning to come out in full force for President Donald Trump's rally at the Amway Center in Orlando on Tuesday.

One group has even asked for permission to bring the Trump "baby balloon”

I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th in Orlando, Florida, at the 20,000 seat Amway Center. Join us for this Historic Rally! Tickets: https://t.co/1krDP2oQvG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019







Fox 35 obtained permit requests from three groups who plan to protest the president’s Orlando event. Three protest locations include Church Street, Lake Eola and City Commons.

One group wants to host a "Win With Love Rally."

President Trump is expected to announce his 2020 re-election bid at the rally on June 18. The president tweeted earlier this week that 74,000 people have requested tickets for the 20,000 seat arena event.

Wow! Just got word that our June 18th, Tuesday, ANNOUNCEMENT in Orlando, Florida, already has 74,000 requests for a 20,000 seat Arena. With all of the big events that we have done, this ticket looks to be the “hottest” of them all. See you in Florida! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2019







Fox 35 will broadcast the president's speech live on Tuesday.