Road closures ahead of Trump rally on Tuesday FILE ART - President Donald Trump FILE ART - President Donald Trump Posted Jun 14 2019 08:13PM EDT class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412779731" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - <span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif"><span style="color:#202020">The City of Orlando, together with federal, state and local partners, have finalized several details related to the management of traffic on Tuesday, June 18 in Downtown Orlando, when President Donald Trump will be holding a rally to announce his 2020 reelection bid at the Amway Center.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="-ms-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif"><span style="color:#202020">It is expected the roadways in the immediate area surrounding the Amway Center in downtown Orlando will begin closing starting at <strong><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif">9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, </span></strong>including: </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <ul> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="color:#202020"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="tab-stops:list .5in"><span style="-ms-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif">Church Street, from <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Hughey" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Hughey</span> Avenue to Garland Avenue </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span> <ul style="list-style-type:circle"> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="color:#202020"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="tab-stops:list 1.0in"><span style="-ms-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif">Church Street, from <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Hughey" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Hughey</span> Avenue to Division Avenue, will close <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="on" data-grammar-rule="AT_TIME" data-wsc-lang="en_US">on</span> 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 16 and remain closed through Tuesday, June 18</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> </ul> </li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="color:#202020"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="tab-stops:list .5in"><span style="-ms-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif">South Street, from <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Hughey" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Hughey</span> Avenue to Division Avenue</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="color:#202020"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="tab-stops:list .5in"><span style="-ms-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif">Pine Street, from Garland Avenue to <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Hughey" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Hughey</span> Avenue</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="color:#202020"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="tab-stops:list .5in"><span style="-ms-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif"><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Hughey" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Hughey</span> Avenue, from Central Boulevard to South Street</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="color:#202020"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="tab-stops:list .5in"><span style="-ms-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif">Division Avenue, from Anderson Street to Central Boulevard</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> </ul> <p style="margin-top:7.5pt; margin-right:0in; margin-bottom:7.5pt; margin-left:0in; margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="-ms-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif"><span style="color:#202020">Additional road closures are planned to be implemented at <strong><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif">2 p.m., including the closure of the I-4 westbound South Street on-ramp.</span></strong></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin-top:7.5pt; margin-right:0in; margin-bottom:7.5pt; margin-left:0in; margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin-top:7.5pt; margin-right:0in; margin-bottom:7.5pt; margin-left:0in; margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="-ms-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif"><span style="color:#202020">Further road closures may be implemented on the event day as needed. Specific event road closures, including any decisions regarding necessary traffic changes on I-4, are being determined by the U.S. Secret Service, not the City of Orlando.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin-top:7.5pt; margin-right:0in; margin-bottom:7.5pt; margin-left:0in; margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin-top:7.5pt; margin-right:0in; margin-bottom:7.5pt; margin-left:0in; margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="-ms-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif"><span style="color:#202020">On June 18, the city will be using the <strong><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif">City of Orlando Twitter account </span></strong>(<a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__cityoforlando.us14.list-2Dmanage.com_track_click-3Fu-3D872b20cf4aa196c2f1062c243-26id-3D0322620cd2-26e-3Dd3cf06247d&d=DwMFaQ&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=RlNnjN1g6ZYCBlA-Mp_Wt4j-MkO2Ez8bgo76DgnwFJA&m=Up20pnKq50J2sJ6I3EbCVgE618G6yf5cGmhnu6n12pk&s=W5e96Y46RhOBgnFh9roFiQpF4MBrgSoIGgrNvkZa64c&e=" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline" target="_blank"><span style="color:#007c89">@CityBeautiful</span></a>) to provide the most up-to-date road closure and transportation information.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin-top:7.5pt; margin-right:0in; margin-bottom:7.5pt; margin-left:0in; margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin-top:7.5pt; margin-right:0in; margin-bottom:7.5pt; margin-left:0in; margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="-ms-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><strong><span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif"><span style="color:#202020">Recommended Detours</span></span></span></span></strong><br /> <span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif"><span style="color:#202020">In an effort to reduce travel delays on Tuesday, June 18, the city recommends taking the following routes to get around the area:</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <ul> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="color:#202020"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="tab-stops:list .5in"><span style="-ms-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif">To <strong><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif">head north</span></strong> in downtown: from Division Avenue, make a right onto east Anderson Street, and then make a left to go north on Rosalind Avenue.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="color:#202020"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="tab-stops:list .5in"><span style="-ms-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif">To <strong><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif">head south </span></strong>in downtown: from Division Avenue, make a right onto Central Boulevard and then make a left to go south on Orange Blossom Trail.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="color:#202020"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="tab-stops:list .5in"><span style="-ms-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif">To move <strong><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif">east and west </span></strong>in downtown: the following roads will provide east and west bound access <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="–" data-grammar-rule="DASH_RULE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">–</span> Anderson Street, Washington Street and Robinson Street.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> </ul> <p style="margin-top:7.5pt; margin-right:0in; margin-bottom:7.5pt; margin-left:0in; margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="-ms-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><strong><span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif"><span style="color:#202020">Alternative Modes of Transportation</span></span></span></span></strong><br /> <span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif"><span style="color:#202020">The City of Orlando encourages those who may be traveling in or out of downtown on this day to plan for additional travel time in anticipation of traffic delays. Alternate forms of transportation, such as <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="LYMMO" data-wsc-lang="en_US">LYMMO</span>, SunRail, and bike share, can also assist in getting around.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <ul> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="color:#202020"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="tab-stops:list .5in"><span style="-ms-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif">LYNX and <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="LYMMO" data-wsc-lang="en_US">LYMMO</span> will operate normal hours on Tuesday, June 18. Please anticipate route detours and schedule delays. Please check golynx.com for the latest information or call their customer service hotline at 407.841.5969.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="color:#202020"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="tab-stops:list .5in"><span style="-ms-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif">SunRail has announced additional evening service for Tuesday, June 18. SunRail will operate its normal service schedule until 10:00 p.m. Beginning at 10:00 p.m., SunRail will operate three northbound and three southbound trains departing exclusively from Church Street Station. The last train is scheduled to depart at 10:45 p.m.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> </ul> <p style="margin-top:7.5pt; margin-right:0in; margin-bottom:7.5pt; margin-left:0in; margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="-ms-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><strong><span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif"><span style="color:#202020">Map</span></span></span></span></strong><br /> <span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif"><span style="color:#202020">For a map of road closures, including detours and recommended routes, please click <a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__cityoforlando.us14.list-2Dmanage.com_track_click-3Fu-3D872b20cf4aa196c2f1062c243-26id-3D664f94e716-26e-3Dd3cf06247d&d=DwMFaQ&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=RlNnjN1g6ZYCBlA-Mp_Wt4j-MkO2Ez8bgo76DgnwFJA&m=Up20pnKq50J2sJ6I3EbCVgE618G6yf5cGmhnu6n12pk&s=KETzHSBuhzmW7eECHhGPnqugasY9aIutcB9yX2dsu1Y&e=" style="color:blue; Orlando Pride heads to Houston for Saturday match
Posted Jun 14 2019 07:43PM EDT
Orlando Pride (0-7-1, 1 point) returns to action when it visits the Houston Dash (3-2-2, 11 points) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at BBVA Stadium.

The match will be nationally streamed on Yahoo! Sports. International fans can tune in on NWSLsoccer.com.

"[Houston's] a very good team. I'm expecting a very, very good team, well organized, and I'm expecting, as it was last time, a tough game," Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner said. "We've got to get to a point where we can play anybody. I'm happy with the progress, not the results I will say that, but we're happy with the progress that the players are showing. If we can limit the mistakes and make the other team make more mistakes we'll be in a good place." © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. OPD investigating armed sexual battery
Posted Jun 14 2019 07:29PM EDT
Authorities are searching for a suspect in an armed sexual battery.

Orlando police detectives say a man attacked a woman around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, as she walked along the northbound side of S. Orange Blossom Trail at Columbia Street. The victim said she was threatened with a firearm during the incident. 

The Orlando Police Department on Friday released an image from a surveillance camera and a sketch. The suspect, a black man in his late 30s or early 40s, was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and yellow shorts visible from underneath the jeans. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pound. He has a dark complexion and was wearing a goatee at the time of the alleged attack. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. High emotions over Eatonville school property sale
By Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Jun 14 2019 07:10PM EDT
Fireworks flew at the Orange County Public Schools board meeting, with one member fired up about the way a decision over the sale of the old Robert Hungerford Preparatory School in Eatonville is being handled.

"I can't stand it anymore. I'm not going to sit here and take it anymore," said Kathleen Gordon, Vice-Chair, Orange County Public Schools board. I'm not going to sit here and take it anymore," said Kathleen Gordon, Vice-Chair, Orange County Public Schools board. One of Gordon's concerns, that the people of the historic town are not being heard in regard to what will go on the 100 acre plot of land right in the middle of town. The USDA said prepared meals or leftovers are only safe for up to four days in the refrigerator. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)" title="495511482_1560554003598-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Meal preppers take note: USDA says leftover food only safe for 3 to 4 days after cooking</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/japan-fans-again-seen-meticulously-cleaning-trash-after-womens-world-cup-game"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/D9CQuYDVAAAhCB5_1560554466146_7400319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A team Japan fan cleans up trash at the stadium in both the 2018 Men's World Cup, and 2019 Women's World Cup, pictured left to right. (Photo by FOX Sports)" title="D9CQuYDVAAAhCB5_1560554466146-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Japan fans again seen meticulously cleaning trash after Women's World Cup game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/high-emotions-over-eatonville-school-property-sale"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/hungerford-school-eatonville_1560553798376_7400013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="hungerford-school-eatonville_1560553798376.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>High emotions over Eatonville school property sale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/the-sweetest-moon-of-the-year-the-full-strawberry-moon-will-rise-this-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/strawbmoon_1560551767597_7399874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A full "Strawberry Moon" rises behind St Michael's Mount in Marazion near Penzance on June 28, 2018 in Cornwall, England. Most Recent

Meal preppers take note: USDA says leftover food only safe for 3 to 4 days after cooking

School bus driver accused of molesting young girl

Orlando Pride heads to Houston for Saturday match

At 26, Ross Chastain relishing NASCAR opportunities

Japan fans again seen meticulously cleaning trash after Women's World Cup game data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/meal%20prep%203_1560554003598.jpg_7400117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/meal%20prep%203_1560554003598.jpg_7400117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/meal%20prep%203_1560554003598.jpg_7400117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/meal%20prep%203_1560554003598.jpg_7400117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;2015&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;shows&#x20;a&#x20;Brussels&#x20;spouts&#x20;dish&#x20;cooking&#x20;over&#x20;a&#x20;stove&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;USDA&#x20;said&#x20;prepared&#x20;meals&#x20;or&#x20;leftovers&#x20;are&#x20;only&#x20;safe&#x20;for&#x20;up&#x20;to&#x20;four&#x20;days&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;refrigerator&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sean&#x20;Gallup&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Meal preppers take note: USDA says leftover food only safe for 3 to 4 days after cooking</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/county-by-county/school-bus-driver-accused-of-molesting-young-girl" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/09/school%20bus_1441847475974_184895_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/09/school%20bus_1441847475974_184895_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/09/school%20bus_1441847475974_184895_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/09/school%20bus_1441847475974_184895_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/09/school%20bus_1441847475974_184895_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>School bus driver accused of molesting young girl</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/orlando-pride-heads-to-houston-for-saturday-match" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orlando Pride heads to Houston for Saturday match</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/at-26-ross-chastain-relishing-nascar-opportunities-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>At 26, Ross Chastain relishing NASCAR opportunities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/japan-fans-again-seen-meticulously-cleaning-trash-after-womens-world-cup-game" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/D9CQuYDVAAAhCB5_1560554466146_7400319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/D9CQuYDVAAAhCB5_1560554466146_7400319_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/D9CQuYDVAAAhCB5_1560554466146_7400319_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/D9CQuYDVAAAhCB5_1560554466146_7400319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/D9CQuYDVAAAhCB5_1560554466146_7400319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;team&#x20;Japan&#x20;fan&#x20;cleans&#x20;up&#x20;trash&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;stadium&#x20;in&#x20;both&#x20;the&#x20;2018&#x20;Men&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;2019&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x20;left&#x20;to&#x20;right&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;FOX&#x20;Sports&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Japan fans again seen meticulously cleaning trash after Women's World Cup game</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 