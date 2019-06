- The City of Orlando, together with federal, state and local partners, have finalized several details related to the management of traffic on Tuesday, June 18 in Downtown Orlando, when President Donald Trump will be holding a rally to announce his 2020 reelection bid at the Amway Center.

It is expected the roadways in the immediate area surrounding the Amway Center in downtown Orlando will begin closing starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, including:

Church Street, from Hughey Avenue to Garland Avenue Church Street, from Hughey Avenue to Division Avenue, will close on 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 16 and remain closed through Tuesday, June 18

South Street, from Hughey Avenue to Division Avenue

Pine Street, from Garland Avenue to Hughey Avenue

Hughey Avenue, from Central Boulevard to South Street

Division Avenue, from Anderson Street to Central Boulevard

Additional road closures are planned to be implemented at 2 p.m., including the closure of the I-4 westbound South Street on-ramp.

Further road closures may be implemented on the event day as needed. Specific event road closures, including any decisions regarding necessary traffic changes on I-4, are being determined by the U.S. Secret Service, not the City of Orlando.

On June 18, the city will be using the City of Orlando Twitter account (@CityBeautiful) to provide the most up-to-date road closure and transportation information.

Recommended Detours

In an effort to reduce travel delays on Tuesday, June 18, the city recommends taking the following routes to get around the area:

To head north in downtown: from Division Avenue, make a right onto east Anderson Street, and then make a left to go north on Rosalind Avenue.

To head south in downtown: from Division Avenue, make a right onto Central Boulevard and then make a left to go south on Orange Blossom Trail.

To move east and west in downtown: the following roads will provide east and west bound access – Anderson Street, Washington Street and Robinson Street.

Alternative Modes of Transportation

The City of Orlando encourages those who may be traveling in or out of downtown on this day to plan for additional travel time in anticipation of traffic delays. Alternate forms of transportation, such as LYMMO, SunRail, and bike share, can also assist in getting around.

LYNX and LYMMO will operate normal hours on Tuesday, June 18. Please anticipate route detours and schedule delays. Please check golynx.com for the latest information or call their customer service hotline at 407.841.5969.

SunRail has announced additional evening service for Tuesday, June 18. SunRail will operate its normal service schedule until 10:00 p.m. Beginning at 10:00 p.m., SunRail will operate three northbound and three southbound trains departing exclusively from Church Street Station. The last train is scheduled to depart at 10:45 p.m.

Map

For a map of road closures, including detours and recommended routes, please click here.

Future updates regarding transportation plan specifics will be provided to the public as soon as official information is available.