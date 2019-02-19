< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Trump to announce re-election bid in Orlando at Amway Center on June 18 <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 12:27PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:50PM EDT</span></p> id='related-headlines410074983' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/trump-hitting-mexico-with-5-percent-tariff-in-response-to-migrants"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages-1152629894_1559261537517_7333077_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Trump hitting Mexico with 5 percent tariff</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/hillary-clinton-blasts-trump-says-president-is-running-scared-claims-pelosi-video-is-sexist-"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Clinton blasts Trump, says president is ‘scared'</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/judge-halts-plan-to-build-parts-of-border-wall"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/17/GETTY_border%20wall_011719_1547728392501.png_6638182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Judge halts plan to build parts of border wall</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/trump-signs-memorandum-requiring-immigrant-sponsors-to-pay-for-social-services"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Memorandum requires immigrant sponsor to pay</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - President Donald Trump is coming back to Orlando.</p> <p>The president has a re-election campaign rally planned for June 18 in Downtown Orlando at the Amway Center. FOX 35 confirmed with Mayor Buddy Dyer's office that the Trump campaign team signed an agreement to rent the Amway Center, for the event for a cost of $145,000. </p> <p>President Trump on Friday tweeted that he would use the event to officially launch his bid for a second presidential term and would be joined by First Lady Melania and Vice President Mike Pence.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th in Orlando, Florida, at the 20,000 seat Amway Center. Join us for this Historic Rally! Tickets: <a href="https://t.co/1krDP2oQvG">https://t.co/1krDP2oQvG</a></p> — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1134559092545134593?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 31, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p> </p> <p>"The enthusiasm and excitement is not just here in Central Florida, it's throughout the state and beyond and we're gonna see people traveling from all over to be part of this," said Randy Ross, the former chairman of the Orange County Trump Campaign.</p> <p>Ross said he expects Central Florida will be an important part of President Trump's re-election strategy.</p> <p>"I think it's a combination of a lot of different types of people graduating themselves here, whether they retire, etc. in our particular area," he said. "It is heavily Democrat, but other parts of the state, it is heavily Republican, so it kind of balances itself out."</p> <p>A protest has already been planned for the event. According to the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/events/597308047446167/">Facebook page</a> for the 'Resist Hate Rally Orlando,' it will take place on June 18 at 5:00 p.m. The exact location is yet-to-be-determined.</p> <p>"Donald Trump is holding a MAGA rally in Orlando. Let’s welcome him in the way we know best: by telling him that hate has no place here," the description for the event reads.</p> <p>This would be the president's first campaign rally in Central Florida since February 2017. More Gainesville News Stories 11-foot alligator breaks into Florida home

Imagine walking into your kitchen in the middle of the night, perhaps looking for a snack... and almost becoming one!

The Clearwater Police Department responded to a home around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning on Eagles Landing in Clearwater after getting a call about an unusual burglar: an 11-foot alligator! The homeowner says the alligator even got into her wine stash! class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Imagine walking into your kitchen in the middle of the night, perhaps looking for a snack... and almost becoming one!</p><p>The Clearwater Police Department responded to a home around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning on Eagles Landing in Clearwater after getting a call about an unusual burglar: an 11-foot alligator! Casey Anthony's life is being made into a movie, report says

Casey Anthony's life is being made into a movie.

Anthony, 33, who was once branded the most-hated mother in America, is planning to make a movie called "As I Was Told." The movie will be based on her life that should be completed by next year, according to t he Daily Mail.

The movie, she says, "'will make it clear that I had no part in Caylee's death as far as how she died." Florida school guardian program is growing

An executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in February helped increase the number of counties participating in a controversial "guardian" program that allows school staff members to be armed on campus, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said Thursday.

A total of 30 school districts have told the state they are participating in the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, which was named after one of the 17 people killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Baker, Escambia, Franklin, Levy and Taylor counties joined the program after the executive order, while 13 more have expressed interest in doing so, Corcoran said in a statement.

The latest districts to join the program are mostly in rural areas. Also, the list does not include Okaloosa County, where the school board voted Tuesday to join the program, according to the Northwest Florida Daily News. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida school guardian program is growing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:22AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in February helped increase the number of counties participating in a controversial “guardian” program that allows school staff members to be armed on campus, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said Thursday.</p><p>A total of 30 school districts have told the state they are participating in the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, which was named after one of the 17 people killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Baker, Escambia, Franklin, Levy and Taylor counties joined the program after the executive order, while 13 more have expressed interest in doing so, Corcoran said in a statement.</p><p>The latest districts to join the program are mostly in rural areas. 