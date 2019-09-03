< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427044345" data-article-version="1.0">Dorian remains stationary over Bahamas, expected to stay off Florida's coast</h1> Posted Sep 03 2019 05:06AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 03 2019 05:19AM EDT
Updated Sep 03 2019 05:45AM EDT addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/dorian-remains-stationary-over-bahamas-expected-to-stay-off-florida-s-coast" addthis:title="Dorian remains stationary over Bahamas, expected to stay off Florida's coast"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427044345.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427044345");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_427044345_427045125_178263"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_427044345_427045125_178263";this.videosJson='[{"id":"427045125","video":"601076","title":"Hurricane%20Dorian%205am%20Tuesday%20update","caption":"Hurricane%20Dorian%205am%20Tuesday%20update","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F03%2FHurricane_Dorian_5am_Tuesday_update_0_7634108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F03%2FHurricane_Dorian_5am_Tuesday_update_601076_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662110367%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DaLQAhZ5Vzuv5jM6nhZ0Mk8vwSnU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Fmobile-app-news-feed%2Fdorian-remains-stationary-over-bahamas-expected-to-stay-off-florida-s-coast%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR09OOWtSS08BxUOBdqHt7xBkNWETp1J794_UzCBA8ut9aJgaOwlc50_Sl4"}},"createDate":"Sep 03 2019 05:19AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_427044345_427045125_178263",video:"601076",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/Hurricane_Dorian_5am_Tuesday_update_0_7634108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Hurricane%2520Dorian%25205am%2520Tuesday%2520update",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/03/Hurricane_Dorian_5am_Tuesday_update_601076_1800.mp4?Expires=1662110367&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=aLQAhZ5Vzuv5jM6nhZ0Mk8vwSnU",eventLabel:"Hurricane%20Dorian%205am%20Tuesday%20update-427045125",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Fmobile-app-news-feed%2Fdorian-remains-stationary-over-bahamas-expected-to-stay-off-florida-s-coast%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR09OOWtSS08BxUOBdqHt7xBkNWETp1J794_UzCBA8ut9aJgaOwlc50_Sl4"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 05:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-427044345"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 05:19AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 05:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-427044345" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427044345-427047547"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/5am%20dorian_1567503758348.png_7633841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/5am%20dorian_1567503758348.png_7633841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/5am%20dorian_1567503758348.png_7633841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/5am%20dorian_1567503758348.png_7633841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/5am%20dorian_1567503758348.png_7633841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427044345-427047547" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/5am%20dorian_1567503758348.png_7633841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/5am%20dorian_1567503758348.png_7633841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/5am%20dorian_1567503758348.png_7633841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/5am%20dorian_1567503758348.png_7633841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/5am%20dorian_1567503758348.png_7633841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427044345" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Hurricane Dorian continues to batter the Bahamas as the storm remains at a standstill. </p><p>At 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the ferocious, Category 3 storm's center had barely budged. It was parked over Grand Bahama Island. Dorian has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and is forecast to begin moving north-northweast later Tuesday morning.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/hurricane-dorian-woman-in-bahamas-houses-nearly-100-dogs-to-protect-them-from-storm"><strong>RELATED: Hurricane Dorian: Woman in Bahamas houses nearly 100 dogs to protect them from storm</strong></a></p><p>Dorian is about 35 miles northeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and about 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. The new advisory offers good news to the Sunshine State, as the storm is still expected to stay off the east coast and removes Florida from the "Cone of Concern," but strong winds will still lash parts of the state.</p><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">5AM UPDATE... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dorian?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dorian</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DORIANonFOX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DORIANonFOX</a> <a href="https://t.co/8GIcsv2cy6">pic.twitter.com/8GIcsv2cy6</a></p> — Kristin Giannas (@KristinGiannas) <a href="https://twitter.com/KristinGiannas/status/1168818580818944000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 3, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">While the focus has understandably been on Hurricane Dorian, the entire tropical Atlantic basin has become quite active. There are currently 3 disturbances being monitored for potential development, with another tropical wave expected to move off the African coast later this week <a href="https://t.co/qwP3qz3YYj">pic.twitter.com/qwP3qz3YYj</a></p> — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) <a href="https://twitter.com/NWSEastern/status/1168604872809353216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 2, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p><p>The hurricane center warns of life-threatening storm surges and dangerous winds along portions of Florida's east coast. Dorian will be close to Florida's coast starting late Monday through Wednesday evening. It will move close to Georgia and the South Carolina coasts afterwards.</p><p><strong>ACTIVE WATCHES AND WARNINGS:</strong></p><p>A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:</p><ul> <li>Lantana to the Savannah River</li> </ul><p>A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:</p><ul> <li>North of Deerfield Beach to south of Lantana</li> <li>Altamaha Sound GA to South Santee River SC</li> </ul><p>A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:</p><ul> <li>Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands in the northwestern Bahamas</li> <li>Jupiter Inlet to to Ponte Vedra Beach </li> </ul><p>A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:</p><ul> <li>North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet</li> <li>North of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to South Santee River, SC</li> </ul><p>A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:</p><ul> <li> North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet</li> <li>North of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia.</li> </ul><p>A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:</p><ul> <li>North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach</li> <li>Lake Okeechobee</li> </ul><p>Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday as a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour and wind gusts up to 220 miles per hour. Although it has weakened to a Category 3 storm, it continues to batter Bahamas, causing catastrophic damage and flooding. </p><p>A life-threatening storm surge will reportedly raise water levels by as much as 18 to 23 feet above normal tide levels at the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.</p><p>Large swells will continue to affect the Bahamas, Florida east coast, and southeastern United States coast during the next few days. Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions are likely.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/governor-desantis-suspends-tolls-ahead-of-hurricane-dorian-s-impact"><strong>RELATED: Governor DeSantis suspends tolls ahead of Hurricane Dorian's impact</strong></a></p><p>The NHC says that the storm surge and the tide will cause flooding as rising waters move inland from the shoreline. Water could reach four to seven feet between Volusia/ Brevard County and Jupiter Inlet. Then water north of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet could reach two to four feet.</p><p>Dorian will also reportedly produce heavy rainfall. 12 to 24 inches are expected in the northwestern Bahamas, with isolated amounts of 30 inches possible. One to three inches are forecasted in the Central Bahamas, with isolated amounts of six inches. 5 to ten inches are expected in the coastal Carolinas, with an isolated amount of 15 inches possible. Four to eight inches are possible in the the Atlantic Coast and between the Florida Peninsula through Georgia, with isolated amounts of ten inches possible. Life-threatening flash foods are possible.</p><p>HOW YOU CAN PREPARE FOR DORIAN</p><p>See what schools are closed <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/dorian/schools-cancel-class-as-dorian-approaches-florida"><strong>HERE.</strong></a></p><p>See active evacuation notices <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/dorian/mandatory-voluntary-evacuations-issued-ahead-of-hurricane-dorian"><strong>HERE.</strong></a></p><p>Find the nearest emergency shelter <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/dorian/emergency-shelter-information-across-central-florida"><strong>HERE.</strong></a></p><p>For the latest on Dorian, visit <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane"><strong>ORLANDOHURRICANE.com.</strong></a></p><p>You can also monitor the tropics with the <a href="https://tinyurl.com/y68zcgpk"><strong>Fox 35 Weather App.</strong></a></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Mobile App News Feed" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402557" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Mobile App News Feed Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/missing-silver-alert-issued-for-woman-escaping-dorian" title="Missing Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old woman escaping Dorian" data-articleId="427019246" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/Mary%20Hancock%20Wilson_1567498481266.png_7633972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/Mary%20Hancock%20Wilson_1567498481266.png_7633972_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/Mary%20Hancock%20Wilson_1567498481266.png_7633972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/Mary%20Hancock%20Wilson_1567498481266.png_7633972_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/Mary%20Hancock%20Wilson_1567498481266.png_7633972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Missing Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old woman escaping Dorian</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 11:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 04:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Silver Alert has been issued for an 87-year-old missing and endangered New Smyrna Beach woman.</p><p>Police are looking for Mary Hancock Wilson. Officers said Wilson last spoke to her family on Monday at 1:00 p.m.</p><p>According to New Smyrna Beach police, Wilson said she was going to a relatives home in Leesburg to escape Hurricane Dorian.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/how-to-help-animals-affected-by-hurricane-dorian" title="How to help animals affected by Hurricane Dorian" data-articleId="427038675" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/greenville_humane_society_dorian_rescue_1567496448917_7633960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/greenville_humane_society_dorian_rescue_1567496448917_7633960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/greenville_humane_society_dorian_rescue_1567496448917_7633960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/greenville_humane_society_dorian_rescue_1567496448917_7633960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/03/greenville_humane_society_dorian_rescue_1567496448917_7633960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How to help animals affected by Hurricane Dorian</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 03:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 03:51AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As Hurricane Dorian continues to pummel the Bahamas and keeps millions from Florida to the Carolinas on alert, nonprofits have been working around the clock to help animals in need of medical care and a safe place to stay.</p><p>Below are some of the many nonprofits, rescues and shelters on the ground that are offering support during Hurricane Dorian:</p><p>Humane Society of the United States</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-dies-in-tree-trimming-accident-while-preparing-for-dorian" title="Man dies in tree-trimming accident while preparing for Dorian" data-articleId="427019144" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/Tree_trimming_death_in_Ocoee_0_7633575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/Tree_trimming_death_in_Ocoee_0_7633575_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/Tree_trimming_death_in_Ocoee_0_7633575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/Tree_trimming_death_in_Ocoee_0_7633575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/Tree_trimming_death_in_Ocoee_0_7633575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 11 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man dies in tree-trimming accident while preparing for Dorian</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 11:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man has died following a tree-trimming accident in Seminole County.</p><p>Authorities said an Ocoee man in his 50s was trimming a tree at a residence in the 700 block of Suzette Drive, in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian. According to paramedics, the man fell out of the tree and sustained injuries to his head. He was rushed to Health Central Hospital, just a few minutes away, where he was pronounced deceased. Authorities are reminding people to be safe while preparing for the storm. </p><p>"Get somebody professional to trim your trees, because it's not worth your life," said Edwin Youman, Battalion Chief with the Ocoee Fire Department, "and a lot of people are not trained to do it, and some instances, people are climbing trees and not using ladders to make that happen, by trimming trees. If you are going to do it, you have to have people around too, to assist you."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Featured Videos

Dorian remains stationary over Bahamas, expected to stay off Florida's coast
Concerns in metro Atlanta about Dorian's impact in the Bahamas
Man dies in tree-trimming accident while preparing for Dorian
Man accused of trying to break into rooms ahead of Hurricane Dorian </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/concerns-in-metro-atlanta-about-dorian-s-impact-in-the-bahamas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Concerns_in_metro_Atlanta_about_Dorian_s_0_7633908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Concerns_in_metro_Atlanta_about_Dorian_s_0_20190903050434-404959"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Concerns in metro Atlanta about Dorian's impact in the Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-dies-in-tree-trimming-accident-while-preparing-for-dorian"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/ocoee-tree-trimming-death_1567480387426_7633535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ocoee-tree-trimming-death_1567480387426.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man dies in tree-trimming accident while preparing for Dorian</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/man-accused-of-trying-to-break-into-rooms-ahead-of-hurricane-dorian"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/JEREMY%20CROUTER%20MUG_1567479952690.jpg_7633721_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="JEREMY CROUTER MUG_1567479952690.jpg.jpg"/> <span $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '427044345'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 