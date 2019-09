- Several counties have issued curfews in order to keep residents safe from the potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian's, which is expected to travel up Florida's east coast.

Volusia County

An emergency curfew begins at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday and from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. The areas included are cities and unincorporated areas east of Halifax River. Beach side residents, those living RVs, mobile homes, and low-lying areas should abide by the curfew.

Orange County

Orange County officials announced on Tuesday that no curfew will be in effect.

Osceola County

County-wide Curfew goes into effect starting at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night and will end at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Flagler County

Evacuation zones A, B, and F are under a curfew order that goes into effect Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. until further notice.

Breaking a curfew is reportedly a second-degree misdemeanor. Only medical personnel and media are excused from complying with the curfew hours. If stopped, they must present credentials to an officer.

*We will update the list as more curfew orders are announced. Check back.*

