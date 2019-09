- On Sunday, Gov. Ron DeSantis urged residents along Florida’s East Coast to heed all evacuation orders and warnings from local officials. Hurricane Dorian has been upgraded to a dangerous Category 5 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 180 mph.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for coastal areas of Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Brevard counties, and St. Johns County will issue an evacuation order tomorrow. Governor DeSantis has directed the suspension of tolls on Florida’s Turnpike Mainline, and selected toll roads across the state.

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS

Martin County

Mandatory evacuation order for Zone A and Zone B are in effect. This includes Hutchinson Island, Jupiter Island, Sewall's Point, low-lying areas, and mobile and manufactured homes.

Palm Beach County

Mandatory evacuation order for Zone A and Zone B. Zone A includes mobile homes, sub-standard housing and low-lying areas prone to water intrusion. Zone B includes the barrier islands, land areas north and south of the Jupiter Inlet, and other surge-vulnerable areas south along the Intracoastal Waterway to the Broward County line.

Brevard County

Mandatory evacuation order is being issued at 5 p.m. today for Zone A, including all mobile and manufactured homes.

St. Lucie County

Mandatory evacuation order for residents on the barrier island (North and South Hutchinson Island), those living in low-lying coastal areas and mobile homes.

St. Johns County

Mandatory evacuation order is being issued at 8 a.m. on Monday, September 2 for Zone A and Zone B, which includes the entire cities of St. Augustine and St. Augustine Beach, and those living on waterfront property or in flood-prone areas.

Volusia County

A mandatory evacuation in effect for residents who live on the beachside, in low-lying areas, and RV and mobile homes throughout the county.

Flagler County

Flagler County activated a mandatory evacuation for residents within zones A, B, and F on Monday. Evacuations must be completed by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

VOLUNTARY EVACUATIONS

Osceola County

Glades County

Hendry County

Indian River County

Okeechobee County

Highlands County

