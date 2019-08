- With Hurricane Dorian on track to impact Florida, here is a list of shelters and information across Central Florida.

POLK COUNTY

Based on the current track and estimated time of arrival in Polk County of Hurricane Dorian, the following public shelters will open at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1:

• Auburndale High School, 1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale

• Chain of Lakes Elementary, 7001 CR 653, Winter Haven

• Davenport School of the Arts, 4751 N CR 547, Davenport

• Donald Bronson Community, 124 Bronson Trail, Polk City

• George Jenkins High School, 6000 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland

• Kathleen High School, 2600 Crutchfield Road, Lakeland

• Lake Marion Creek Elem., 3055 Lk. Marion Creek Road, Poinciana

• Mulberry Middle School, 500 Martin Luther King Ave., Mulberry

Special Needs shelters will also open at 8 a.m. Sunday, for those residents with special medical needs. Polk County Emergency Management's Special Needs Program is designed to provide shelter and/or transportation for residents with medical or physical conditions and/or dependent on medical electrical equipment who require assistance during an emergency. Those staying at the special needs shelters have been prearranged and registered.

The only pet friendly shelter that will be open will be at Lake Region High School, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake. Pet owners must bring shot records for their pets, an airline-approved carrying case or crate and pet food. Visit Polk County's emergency website for more information.

LAKE COUNTY

Shelter opening have not yet been announced. Find out more information.

ORANGE COUNTY

Orange County has released its shelter information. Orange County will open shelters for the general population, including pet-friendly shelters beginning Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at 8 a.m. Find out more information.

Apopka High School 555 Martin Street Apopka, FL 32712 (Pet Friendly)

Cypress Creek High School 1101 Bear Crossing Drive Orlando, FL 32824

Discovery Middle School 601 Woodbury Road Orlando, FL 32828

Dr. Phillips High School 6500 Turkey Lake Road Orlando, FL 32819

East River High School 654 Columbia School Road Orlando, FL 32833 (Pet Friendly)

Edgewater High School 3100 Edgewater Drive Orlando, FL 32804

Evans High School 4949 Silver Star Road Orlando, FL 32808

Freedom Middle School 2850 W. Taft Vineland Road Orlando, FL 32837

Lake Nona High School 12500 Narcoosee Road Orlando, FL 32832 (Pet Friendly)

Oak Ridge High School 6000 Winegard Road Orlando, FL 32809 (Pet Friendly)

Ocoee High School 1925 Ocoee Crown Point Pkwy Ocoee, FL 34761

Windermere High School 5523 Winter Garden Vineland Rd Windermere, FL 34786

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Shelter openings have not yet been announced. Find out more information.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Shelter opening have not yet been announced. Find out more information.

BREVARD COUNTY

Shelter openings have not yet been announced. Find out more information.

Make sure to download the Fox 35 Weather App

Visit our Orlando Hurricane's page to track Dorian