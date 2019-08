- Schools across Central Florida have started canceling classes as Hurricane Dorian approaches.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Seminole County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Schools were already closed on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.

In a statement, officials said, "We will continue to work with and be in full communication with the Emergency Operation Center throughout the storm. Announcements of any additional school closures will be made, if necessary, at a later date."

ORANGE COUNTY

All Orange County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Schools were already closed on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.

Windermere

Windermere Preparatory School has announced that they will be closed on Tuesday due to Hurricane Dorian.

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA

The University of Central Florida (UCF) announced on Thursday that "in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s expected impact on Central Florida, UCF will close starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The university will remain close through at least Tuesday, September 3rd."

FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

All classes will remain as scheduled through Saturday, August 31. Full Sail’s campus will be closed throughout the remainder of the holiday weekend, and will stay closed Tuesday, September 3. All campus classes and labs will be canceled on Tuesday, September 3 and all students are asked to remain off campus beginning Sunday, September 1 to stay home and safe until we formally announce the re-opening of campus.

FLORIDA A&M UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF LAW

Florida A&M University announced the following closings due to the threat of inclement weather stemming from Hurricane Dorian. The FAMU College of Law in Orlando will close at 5 p.m. Friday, August 30. All evening activities and classes are canceled. The law school is scheduled to resume normal business hours on September 4, Wednesday morning.

Satellite sites in Brooksville and Jacksonville will close at 5 p.m. Friday and resume normal business operations on Wednesday.

Pharmacy experiential training in Davie, Orlando and Jacksonville will be suspended during the closings. Tallahassee, Tampa and Crestview sites will remain open.

LAKE COUNTY

All Lake County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to Hurricane Dorian.

BREVARD COUNTY

All Brevard County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

STETSON UNIVERSITY

Stetson University also announced that they will be canceling classes at their DeLand campus after 12 p.m. on Friday. Classes for their other campuses in Celebration, Tampa, and Gulfport will be cancelled starting August 31st. This will last at least through Tuesday.

Although classes are canceled, all four campuses will remain open.

PALM BEACH STATE COLLEGE

All campuses of Palm Beach State College will be closed starting at noon on Friday, Aug. 30.

POLK COUNTY

Public schools and district offices in Polk County will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and Wednesday, Sept. 4, in response to Hurricane Dorian.

