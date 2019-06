- All eyes are on Orlando as President Donald Trump is set to arrive on Tuesday ahead of his rally at the Amway Center.

The president is in town to kick off his re-election campaign Tuesday night--and he's promising his rally will be "record setting."

Thousands of people are already lined up in Orlando, some two days before tomorrow nights big Rally. Large Screens and food trucks will be there for those that can’t get into the 25,000 capacity arena. It will be a very exciting evening! Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019







President Trump took to Twitter on Monday to say there have been more than 100,000 requests for tickets for this event, adding that his team is building large movie screens outside to accommodate everyone.

Hundreds of people have been waiting in line for the rally to begin since 2:00 a.m. on Monday. That’s more than 40 hours before the scheduled event at the Amway center.

Campers have tents, food, blankets and a lot of enthusiasm.

"It’s one of the most important elections we have in history," said Gary Best, who was the first in line around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning.







Others can't wait to witness President Trump kick off his 2020 re-election campaign.

"We’re here to support Trump. We love our president."

The Amway center only has room for about 20,000 people and the Trump administration has said that having a ticket does not guarantee admission.

Here is the front of the line for President Trump’s rally this evening. The first person in line arrived around 2am on Monday - more than 40 hours before the event starts! #Fox35 pic.twitter.com/ka37QzlRON — Amanda McKenzie (@AmandaMckNews) June 18, 2019







For people who will not be able to get inside, they will be allowed to go into 45 Fest, an outdoor area to watch the president’s speech. The big event is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m.

Anyone who wants to watch the rally from home, you can catch the president's full speech live on Fox 35 at 8:00 p.m.

As for travel conditions, the Orlando International Airport is urging passengers to arrive earlier than usual because the president's arrival could impact air travel and roads around the airport.

The Interstate 4 westbound South Street on-ramp will close beginning at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. If you are traveling in downtown Orlando, be aware that the following roads will be closed starting at 9:00 a.m.:

South Division Avenue from W. Anderson St. to W. Central Blvd.

South Hughey Avenue from W. Central Blvd. to W. South Street

West Church Street from S. Hughey Ave. to S. Garland Ave.

West Pine Street from S. Garland Ave. to S. Hughey Ave.

West South Street from S. Hughey Ave. to S. Division Ave.