- Around 24 hours to go and a line of Trump supporters has already formed outside the Amway Center.

Folks started lining up at 5 a.m. on Monday to witness President Trump kick-off his 2020 re-election campaign in Orlando Tuesday evening.

Big Rally tomorrow night in Orlando, Florida, looks to be setting records. We are building large movie screens outside to take care of everybody. Over 100,000 requests. Our Country is doing great, far beyond what the haters & losers thought possible - and it will only get better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

President Trump tweeted out Monday morning that 100,000 people have registered for tickets to the rally, but the venue only holds 20,000.

Ticketed supporters will be allowed in on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the Trump campaign.

“It’s like 30 hours, but it’ll be worth it,” said Gary Ruot, Trump supporter, about camping out for the event.

“We know that there’s gonna be a lot of people here, so we decided to get here early and we’re hoping to get really close and close as possible as we can get to Trump,” said Nathan Gunn, Trump supporter.

Supporters secured their spots in line with lawn chairs and tents, but Mayra Galvez isn’t planning to sleep outside.

“We’re gonna glamp, because we’re at a hotel,” she said.

Galez and her four sisters drove up from Miami, but they got a hotel and are taking turns sitting in line.

Galvez says the dedication will pay off when she sees Trump.

“The whole experience, I hear it’s fantastic,” she said.

Nathan Gunn is only 16 years old, but he turn’s 18 just in time to vote in 2020.

He’s excited to hear the President’s message.

“I hope to just experience this with all the people here and get to know more people and basically hear what Trump has planned for 2020,” Gunn said.

But these Trump fans are in for a rough 24 hours.

Rain and heat are in the forecast.

“Especially our out-of-towners who are not familiar with the heat and humidity,” said Rich Wales, Orlando Interim Fire Chief.

Orlando emergency responders are expecting a busy day ahead.

“In the event of an emergency, Orlando fire department will be onsite. We’ll have personal, paramedics, firefighters inside the venue, as well as outside the venue,” he said.

Supporters say they’re in it for the long haul.

“Rain or shine, we’re going to stay here no matter what,” Ruot said.

Doors open at the Amway Center on Tuesday at 5p.m.

For those who can’t make it inside, the Trump campaign is hosting a block party across the street from the arena complete with food, live music and big screens to watch the rally live.