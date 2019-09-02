HOW YOU CAN PREPARE FOR DORIAN
Posted Sep 02 2019 05:02AM EDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 05:52AM EDT
A 7-year-old boy from the Bahamas is reportedly the first death related to the catastrophic Hurricane Dorian.
According to The Bahama Press, Lachino Mcintosh drowned while his family was trying to relocate them from their home in Abaco. The boy's sister is also reportedly missing, according to a tweet sent out late Sunday by The Bahama Press.
Posted Sep 01 2019 11:17PM EDT
Updated Sep 01 2019 11:24PM EDT
The signs that a storm is coming are everywhere in Brevard County.
Businesses and homes across the county are boarded up in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.
On Merritt Island, a U-Haul facility is using its rental trucks to barricade the building.
Posted Sep 01 2019 11:11PM EDT
While others are busy preparing for the worst, some people are out having a little bit of fun before Dorian comes to our coast.
The double red flag is flying on the beach.
The water is now too rough and dangerous for people to go in.