<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426636051" data-article-version="1.0">Governor DeSantis suspends tolls ahead of Hurricane Dorian's impact</h1> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 02:40PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 02:47PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-426636051" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Sunday afternoon that he has suspended tolls on several Florida roadways as Category 5 Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida.</p> <p>Hurricane Dorian, which is <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/hurricane-dorian-moves-west-as-an-extremely-dangerous-category-4-storm">moving west as a Category 5 hurricane</a> with maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour and even higher wind gusts, made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday. It continues to move west but is expected to turn towards the north. Nevertheless, it will bring tropical storm conditions to Florida's east coast.</p> <p>Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Sunday afternoon regarding the storm, which he urged Florida residents to "take seriously." During this conference, he announced that he has suspended tolls on several Florida highways. These include:</p> <ul> <li>The Florida Turnpike</li> <li>Alligator Alley</li> <li>Sawgrass Expressway</li> <li>The 520 Beachline in Central Florida</li> <li>The East-West Beltway around Orlando, State Roads 417 and 429</li> </ul> <p>More requests are being considered by Florida officials as the storm continues moving west.</p> <p>DeSantis also said that officials are monitoring traffic and that shoulders are ready to be opened if need be. However, traffic is currently stable so all drivers must drive in the normal lanes at this time.</p> <p>There are also no current fuel shortages but DeSantis said that officials are monitoring this too.</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/fpl-prepares-18-000-workers-to-restore-power-after-hurricane-dorian">FPL prepares 18,000 workers to restore power after Hurricane Dorian</a></strong></p> <p>No bridge closures are reportedly planned at this but the Coast Guard will make this decision based on wind speed. Bridges will be open as long as they safely can be.</p> <p>The Orlando International Airport, Ft. Lauderdale International Airport, and Miami International Airport remain open as well. The airport in Melbourne will close at 6 p.m. on Monday.</p> <p>DeSantis also mentioned that every nursing home and assisted living facility in a coastal county on Florida's east coast either has a generator on-site or has plans to evacuate the residence.</p> <p>You can watch Governor DeSantis' full press conference below.</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35Orlando/videos/508478443054118">MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch the full press conference</a></strong></p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="315" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FFOX35Orlando%2Fvideos%2F508478443054118%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

HOW YOU CAN PREPARE FOR DORIAN

See what schools are closed HERE.

Build a hurricane kit HERE.

Find the nearest emergency shelter HERE.

You can find a list of locations where you can stock up on sandbags HERE.

For the latest on Dorian, visit ORLANDOHURRICANE.com.

You can also monitor the tropics with the Fox 35 Weather App.

