Hurricane Dorian: Where to get free sandbags Hurricane Dorian: Where to get free sandbags
Posted Aug 27 2019 01:08PM EDT
Updated Aug 29 2019 04:28PM EDT class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425831087.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425831087");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425831087-425832122"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/sandbags_1566926116158_7619684_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/sandbags_1566926116158_7619684_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/sandbags_1566926116158_7619684_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/sandbags_1566926116158_7619684_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/sandbags_1566926116158_7619684_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425831087-425832122" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/sandbags_1566926116158_7619684_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/sandbags_1566926116158_7619684_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/sandbags_1566926116158_7619684_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/sandbags_1566926116158_7619684_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/sandbags_1566926116158_7619684_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 01:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 04:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425831087" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - As Hurricane Dorian marches across the Atlantic with Florida currently in its path, residents can prepare by stocking up on hurricane supplies and sandbags.</p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/nhc-tropical-storm-dorian-could-approach-florida-as-a-cat-2-hurricane-this-weekend"><strong>RELATED: NHC: Tropical Storm Dorian could reach Florida as a Cat 3 hurricane this weekend</strong></a></p><p><strong>ORANGE COUNTY:</strong></p><p>Orange County has free sandbag-making stations up and running throughout five of the county's parks. The stations are open until Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Orange County residents can make up to 10 sandbags for free.</p><ul> <li>Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808</li> <li>Blanchard Park, 2451 N. Dean Road, Orlando, FL 32817</li> <li>Bithlo Community Park, 18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando, FL 32820</li> <li>Meadow Woods Recreation Center/Meadow Woods Park, 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824</li> <li>West Orange Recreation Center, 309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787 <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="–" data-grammar-rule="DASH_RULE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">–</span> This center has limited hours on Sundays 1 p.m. <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="–" data-grammar-rule="DASH_RULE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">–</span> 8 p.m.</li> <li>John Young Maintenance Unit, 4200 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32839</li> <li>West Orange Maintenance Unit, 704 Beulah Road, Winter Garden, FL 32712</li> <li>Zellewood Maintenance Unit, 3500 Golden Gem Road, Apopka, FL 32712</li> <li>Taft Maintenance Unit, 11442 Intermodal way, Orlando, FL 32824</li> </ul><p><u>Ocoee residents: </u></p><p>The City of Ocoee is providing sandbags to residents only. Sand is available at 301 Maguire Road from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Bags will be provided. There is a 10-bag, per household limit. Residents should bring their driver's license or water bill. </p><p><u>Apopka residents:</u></p><p>Sand bags are available until Saturday at Edwards Field, located at the corner of Forest Avenue and 1st Street. Each resident is limited to 10 bags of sand. Hours of operation are between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the week and between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday. </p><p><strong>SEMINOLE COUNTY:</strong></p><p>Sandbags will be available beginning at noon on Wednesday. Residents should bring their own shovels and plan to fill their own bags. </p><ul> <li>Location: Boombah Seminole County Sports Complex (Overflow Parking Lot)</li> <li>Address: 3450 East Lake Mary <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="Boulevard" data-grammar-rule="CD_NN" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Boulevard</span>, Sanford</li> <li>Hours of operation: Wednesday 8/<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="28, 12" data-grammar-rule="AM_PM" data-wsc-lang="en_US">28, 12</span> p.m.- 7p.m., Thursday, 8/29 10 a.m.-7 p.m.</li> <li>Number of bags: 15 per household</li> </ul><p>Another location in Seminole County is offering sandbags to residents. </p><ul> <li>Location: Sanford Public Works</li> <li>Address: 800 West Fulton Street, Sanford</li> <li>Hours of Operation: Open 24/7</li> <li>Bags: Up to 20 per household, bags provided</li> </ul><p><strong>POLK COUNTY:</strong></p><p>Sandbag fill sites will open Wednesday for Polk County residents preparing for Tropical Storm Dorian.</p><p>A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each household to help prevent water intrusion into the home. </p><p>Beginning at 7 a.m. Aug. 28, the following locations will provide sand and sandbags. Please bring your own shovel.</p><ul> <li>Mulberry <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="–" data-grammar-rule="DASH_RULE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">–</span> 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734</li> <li>Lakeland <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="–" data-grammar-rule="DASH_RULE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">–</span> 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701</li> <li>Fort Meade <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="–" data-grammar-rule="DASH_RULE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">–</span> 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588</li> <li>Frostproof <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="–" data-grammar-rule="DASH_RULE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">–</span> 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879</li> <li>Auburndale <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="–" data-grammar-rule="DASH_RULE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">–</span> 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524</li> <li>Dundee <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="–" data-grammar-rule="DASH_RULE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">–</span> 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367</li> </ul><p>All sites will remain open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday. On Friday, only the Fort Meade and Frostproof sites will remain open. On Monday, only the Mulberry, Lakeland, Auburndale and Dundee sites will be open. However, this could change depending on the storm's track and intensity.</p><p><strong>OSCEOLA COUNTY:</strong></p><p>Osceola County residents can begin filling sandbags at several locations starting Thursday, Aug. 29.</p><p><u>Unincorporated Osceola County Residents:</u></p><ul> <li>Road & Bridge Department – Kissimmee: 1698 S. Hoagland Boulevard in Kissimmee, 34741</li> <li>Poinciana Library: 101 N. Doverplum Avenue in Poinciana, 34758</li> <li>Celebration Community Field Complex: 319 Campus Street in Celebration 34747</li> <li>Holopaw Community Center: 8801 Community Center Road in Holopaw, 34773</li> <li>Kenansville Community Center: 1154 S. Canoe Creek Road in Kenansville, 34739</li> <li>Osceola Heritage Park, (Shakerag Road): 1211 Shakerag Road, Kissimmee FL 3474</li> </ul><p>*There is a 25-bag limit. Locations will be open on Thursday, Aug. 29 and Friday Aug. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.</p><p><u>City of Kissimmee residents:</u></p><ul> <li>Corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard & Alaska Avenue</li> </ul><p>*There is a 12-bag per household limit. ID required. Location will be open on Thursday, Aug. 29 from noon to 6:00 p.m. and on Friday, Aug. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.</p><p><u>St. Cloud residents: </u></p><ul> <li>St. Cloud Civic Center: 3003 17th Street, Civic Center (entrance on 17th street)</li> </ul><p>*City residents have a 12-bag limit. Limited shovels provided at site. Location will be open Thursday, Aug. 29 and Friday, Aug. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.</p><p><strong>PALM COAST:</strong></p><p>A self-service sand station and sandbags will be available between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.</p><ul> <li>Palm Coast Public Works Yard, 1 Wellfield Grade, off U.S. 1 just north of Palm Coast Parkway, Palm Coast.</li> <li>Holland Park, 18 Florida Park Drive North, Palm Coast</li> <li>Seminole Woods Neighborhood Park, 350 Sesame Boulevard, Palm Coast</li> <li>Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast</li> </ul><p>In addition, empty sandbags (but no sand) are available during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at:</p><ul> <li>Palm Coast City Hall, 160 Lake Ave., Palm Coast</li> <li>Palm Coast Utility Department, 2 Utility Drive, Palm Coast</li> </ul><p>Those empty sandbags can be filled at these two additional self-service sand stations:</p><ul> <li> Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast</li> <li>Seminole Woods Neighborhood Park, 350 Sesame Blvd., Palm Coast</li> </ul><p><strong>FLAGLER COUNTY</strong></p><p>Self-serve sandbag locations will be available at the following locations:</p><ul> <li>MalaCompra parking lot on MalaCompra Road in the Hammock</li> <li>Old jail site at Utility Street and Old Moody Boulevard</li> <li>Hidden Trails Community Center in Daytona North</li> </ul><p>Sandbags with assistance will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday at the following location:</p><ul> <li>MalaCompra Park </li> <li>Hidden Trails</li> </ul><p><strong>LAKE COUNTY</strong></p><p>Sandbags will be available at the following locations beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday:</p><ul> <li>Fire Station 10, 23023 State Road 40, Astor</li> <li>Fire Station 14, 18840 County Road 42, Altoona</li> <li>Fire Station 39, 31431 Walton Heath Ave, Sorrento</li> <li>Fire Station 110, 6234 County Road 561, Clermont</li> <li>Solid Waste Residential Convenience Center, 1200 Jackson St., Lady Lake</li> </ul><p><u>Clermont residents:</u></p><p>The public can pick up free sandbags from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Aug. 29 and 30, as well as from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Aug. 31 at: </p><ul> <li>West Park, 658 12th St. </li> </ul><p>The sand and bags will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Staff will give out up to 10 empty bags per vehicle per visit to be filled on site but you can bring your own bags and fill as many as you like.</p><p><strong>BREVARD COUNTY:</strong></p><p><u>Melbourne residents:</u></p><p>Sanbags will be available for residents on Friday and Saturday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Club 52, 1100 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne, Florida 32935. There is a limit of ten sandbags per vehicle.</p><p><strong>VOLUSIA COUNTY: </strong></p><p><u>Edgewater residents:</u></p><p>Sandbags are available 24 hours of the day at the following locations in Edgewater: </p><ul> <li>Fire Station 57, 2628 Hibiscus Drive</li> <li>Menard May Park, 413 South Riverside Drive</li> <li>Mango Tree Lake, 901 Mango Tree Drive</li> <li>Airpark staging area, 1898 Airpark Road</li> </ul><p>There is a limit of ten bags per vehicle to those with a valid ID showing residence within the City limits of Edgewater.</p><p><u>Deltona residents:</u></p><p>Sand bags will be available for residents starting 12 p.m. on Thursday. They will be available through 8 p.m. at three different locations:</p><ul> <li>Dewey O. Boster Sports Park, 1200 Saxon Boulevard</li> <li>Lake Butler Skate Park, 301 Courtland Boulevard</li> <li>Public Works Department, 201 Howland Boulevard</li> </ul><p>There is a limit of 10 sand bangs per residence. People are encouraged to bring their own shovels.</p><p><u>Deland residents:</u></p><p>The City of DeLand will provide sand and bags to residents start at noon until 6 p.m. on Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. These will be available at the following location while supplies last:</p><ul> <li>Melching Field, 601 South Woodland Boulevard</li> </ul><p>There is a limit of 10 bags per residence. People are asked to bring their ID along with them.</p><p><u>DeBary residents:</u></p><p>Residents can pick up sandbags from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Aug. 29 and 30 in the parking lot of Town Hall, 16 Colomba Road. Sand and bags will be available, but residents should bring a shovel and be prepared to fill their own bags. There is a limit of 10-bags per household. Valid ID and verification of DeBary address is required.</p><p><u>Daytona Beach residents:</u></p><p>Sandbags will be available from noon to 7:00 p.m. on Aug. 29 and from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Aug. 30 and 31 in the parking lot off of Jean Street, east of the police department's Midtown Precinct at 995 Orange Ave. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels. There is a 10-bag limit per person.</p><p><u>Ormond Beach residents: </u></p><p>Sandbags are being distributed between 7:30a.m. to 10:30a.m. on Thursday and Friday at 440 N. Nova Road. More bags will distributed that afternoon between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sandbags are limited to ten bags per car.</p><p><u>Orange City residents:</u></p><p>Orange City residents may pick up sandbags 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Aug. 29 and 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Waggin' Trail Dog Park, 1201 South Leavitt Ave. Sand and bags will be provided. Residents must bring their own shovel and fill their own bags. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per household. ID is required.</p><p><u>Town of Ponce Inlet:</u></p><p>Sandbags will be provided beginning at 9:00 a.m. Aug. 29 at the Ponce Inlet Fire Department, 4680 S. Peninsula Drive. Sand will be available at the Ponce Inlet Community Center at 4670 S. Peninsula Drive. Residents should bring their own shovel and fill their own bags. There is a limit of 10 bags per resident. ID is required. </p><p><u>New Smyrna Beach residents:</u></p><p>Sandbags will be available between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Maintenance Operations Headquarters on 124 Industrial Park Avenue. Valid IDs or proof of residency must be provided. Residents are also asked to bring their own shovels.</p><p><strong>LEVY COUNTY</strong></p><p>Sandbags will be available at the following locations in Levy County. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando International Airport to cease commercial flights early Monday morning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 04:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 05:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Orlando International Airport said in a tweet on Friday that it plans to cease commercial flight operations on Monday, starting at 2 a.m.</p><p>We understand this will lead to the question on when operations may resume, so we'll say this: This is a very serious storm. The decision to cease operations was one that was made collectively along with airport partners.</p><p>That said, we still need to wait and see what effect this storm will have on the airport itself. As we have been doing, we will release additional operational updates as soon as we have them. Thank you, everyone.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/dunlawton-bridge-to-close-when-winds-reach-39-mph" title="Dunlawton Bridge to close when winds reach 39 mph" data-articleId="426398559" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/VOLUSIA-COUNTY-generic_1440726591043_132633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/VOLUSIA-COUNTY-generic_1440726591043_132633_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/VOLUSIA-COUNTY-generic_1440726591043_132633_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/VOLUSIA-COUNTY-generic_1440726591043_132633_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/VOLUSIA-COUNTY-generic_1440726591043_132633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dunlawton Bridge to close when winds reach 39 mph</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 03:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The City of Daytona Beach Shores says the Dunlawton Bridge will close to eastbound and westbound traffic when winds reach a sustained 39 miles per hour.</p><p>Officials say once the bridge closes it will not reopen until it has been inspected and deemed safe by the Florida Department of Transportation.</p><p>City officials say in the event of a mandatory evacuation, the bridge will be manned by officers from Daytona Beach Shores, Port Orange and Ponce Inlet.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dorian/emergency-shelter-information-across-central-florida" title="Emergency shelter information across Central Florida" data-articleId="426389319" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/shelters_dorian_1567193624768_7627467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/shelters_dorian_1567193624768_7627467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/shelters_dorian_1567193624768_7627467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/shelters_dorian_1567193624768_7627467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/shelters_dorian_1567193624768_7627467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Emergency shelter information across Central Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 02:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 05:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With Hurricane Dorian on track to impact Florida, here is a list of shelters and information across Central Florida.</p><p>POLK COUNTY</p><p>Based on the current track and estimated time of arrival in Polk County of Hurricane Dorian, the following public shelters will open at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/twitter-account-of-twitters-ceo-jack-dorsey-hacked"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Chief executive officer of Twitter Inc. and Square Inc. Jack Dorsey arrives to attend the "Tech for Good" Summit at Hotel de Marigny on May 15, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)" title="1149362482_1567196816150-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Twitter account of Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey hacked</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/man-allegedly-drove-woman-with-alzheimers-to-bank-to-have-her-pay-him-for-work-he-didnt-do"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police are searching for a Louisiana man who is accused of tricking a woman who has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia to pay him for work he didn’t do, driving her to a bank to withdraw cash. (Photo Courtesy: Denham Springs Police Department)" title="69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n THUMB_1567191860702.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man allegedly drove woman with Alzheimer's to bank to have her pay him for work he didn't do</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/boy-3-in-isolation-while-battling-cancer-receives-steady-stream-of-visitors-through-his-window"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/QUINN%2016x9_1567187650308.jpg_7627269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Superheroes, including Batman and Spiderman, arrive outside of Quinn Waters’ window on Aug. 25, 2019. (Photo credit: The Mighty Quinn / Facebook)" title="QUINN 16x9_1567187650308.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Boy, 3, in isolation while battling cancer receives steady stream of visitors through his window</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/back-to-school-advice-from-iowa-senior-citizens-goes-viral"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/Garden-View-2_1567185123971_7627182_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Two of several senior citizens living at Garden View Assisted Living in Carroll, Iowa, shared their back to school advice in a cute photo series. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/autopsy-angels-pitcher-tyler-skaggs-died-of-alcohol-drug-intoxication" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/GETTY-Tyler-Skaggs_1562015368568_7461425_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567197417417_7627478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/GETTY-Tyler-Skaggs_1562015368568_7461425_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567197417417_7627478_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/GETTY-Tyler-Skaggs_1562015368568_7461425_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567197417417_7627478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/GETTY-Tyler-Skaggs_1562015368568_7461425_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567197417417_7627478_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/30/GETTY-Tyler-Skaggs_1562015368568_7461425_ver1.0_2560_1440_1567197417417_7627478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler&#x20;Skaggs&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x7c;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Autopsy: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of alcohol, drug intoxication</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/twitter-account-of-twitters-ceo-jack-dorsey-hacked" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Chief&#x20;executive&#x20;officer&#x20;of&#x20;Twitter&#x20;Inc&#x2e;&#x20;and&#x20;Square&#x20;Inc&#x2e;&#x20;Jack&#x20;Dorsey&#x20;arrives&#x20;to&#x20;attend&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Tech&#x20;for&#x20;Good&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;Summit&#x20;at&#x20;Hotel&#x20;de&#x20;Marigny&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Paris&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chesnot&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Twitter account of Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey hacked</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/man-allegedly-drove-woman-with-alzheimers-to-bank-to-have-her-pay-him-for-work-he-didnt-do" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;are&#x20;searching&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;Louisiana&#x20;man&#x20;who&#x20;is&#x20;accused&#x20;of&#x20;tricking&#x20;a&#x20;woman&#x20;who&#x20;has&#x20;Alzheimer&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;disease&#x20;and&#x20;dementia&#x20;to&#x20;pay&#x20;him&#x20;for&#x20;work&#x20;he&#x20;didn&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;t&#x20;do&#x2c;&#x20;driving&#x20;her&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;bank&#x20;to&#x20;withdraw&#x20;cash&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Denham&#x20;Springs&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man allegedly drove woman with Alzheimer's to bank to have her pay him for work he didn't do</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/dunlawton-bridge-to-close-when-winds-reach-39-mph" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/VOLUSIA-COUNTY-generic_1440726591043_132633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/VOLUSIA-COUNTY-generic_1440726591043_132633_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/VOLUSIA-COUNTY-generic_1440726591043_132633_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/VOLUSIA-COUNTY-generic_1440726591043_132633_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/VOLUSIA-COUNTY-generic_1440726591043_132633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dunlawton Bridge to close when winds reach 39 mph</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/boy-3-in-isolation-while-battling-cancer-receives-steady-stream-of-visitors-through-his-window" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/QUINN%2016x9_1567187650308.jpg_7627269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/QUINN%2016x9_1567187650308.jpg_7627269_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/QUINN%2016x9_1567187650308.jpg_7627269_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/QUINN%2016x9_1567187650308.jpg_7627269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/QUINN%2016x9_1567187650308.jpg_7627269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Superheroes&#x2c;&#x20;including&#x20;Batman&#x20;and&#x20;Spiderman&#x2c;&#x20;arrive&#x20;outside&#x20;of&#x20;Quinn&#x20;Waters&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;&#x20;window&#x20;on&#x20;Aug&#x2e;&#x20;25&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;The&#x20;Mighty&#x20;Quinn&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy, 3, in isolation while battling cancer receives steady stream of visitors through his window</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 