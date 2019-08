- As Hurricane Dorian marches across the Atlantic with Florida currently in its path, residents can prepare by stocking up on hurricane supplies and sandbags.

ORANGE COUNTY:

Orange County has free sandbag-making stations up and running throughout five of the county's parks. The stations are open until Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Orange County residents can make up to 10 sandbags for free.

Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

Blanchard Park, 2451 N. Dean Road, Orlando, FL 32817

Bithlo Community Park, 18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando, FL 32820

Meadow Woods Recreation Center/Meadow Woods Park, 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824

West Orange Recreation Center, 309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787 – This center has limited hours on Sundays 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

John Young Maintenance Unit, 4200 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32839

West Orange Maintenance Unit, 704 Beulah Road, Winter Garden, FL 32712

Zellewood Maintenance Unit, 3500 Golden Gem Road, Apopka, FL 32712

Taft Maintenance Unit, 11442 Intermodal way, Orlando, FL 32824

Ocoee residents:

The City of Ocoee is providing sandbags to residents only. Sand is available at 301 Maguire Road from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Bags will be provided. There is a 10-bag, per household limit. Residents should bring their driver's license or water bill.

Apopka residents:

Sand bags are available until Saturday at Edwards Field, located at the corner of Forest Avenue and 1st Street. Each resident is limited to 10 bags of sand. Hours of operation are between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the week and between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

SEMINOLE COUNTY:

Sandbags will be available beginning at noon on Wednesday. Residents should bring their own shovels and plan to fill their own bags.

Location: Boombah Seminole County Sports Complex (Overflow Parking Lot)

Address: 3450 East Lake Mary Boulevard , Sanford

, Sanford Hours of operation: Wednesday 8/ 28, 12 p.m.- 7p.m., Thursday, 8/29 10 a.m.-7 p.m​​​​​.

p.m.- 7p.m., Thursday, 8/29 10 a.m.-7 p.m​​​​​. Number of bags: 15 per household

Another location in Seminole County is offering sandbags to residents.

Location: Sanford Public Works

Address: 800 West Fulton Street, Sanford

Hours of Operation: Open 24/7

Bags: Up to 20 per household, bags provided

POLK COUNTY:

Sandbag fill sites will open Wednesday for Polk County residents preparing for Tropical Storm Dorian.

A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each household to help prevent water intrusion into the home.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Aug. 28, the following locations will provide sand and sandbags. Please bring your own shovel.

Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734

900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734 Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701

8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701 Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588

1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588 Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879

350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879 Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524

1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524 Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367

All sites will remain open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday. On Friday, only the Fort Meade and Frostproof sites will remain open. On Monday, only the Mulberry, Lakeland, Auburndale and Dundee sites will be open. However, this could change depending on the storm's track and intensity.

OSCEOLA COUNTY:

Osceola County residents can begin filling sandbags at several locations starting Thursday, Aug. 29.

Unincorporated Osceola County Residents:

Road & Bridge Department – Kissimmee: 1698 S. Hoagland Boulevard in Kissimmee, 34741

Poinciana Library: 101 N. Doverplum Avenue in Poinciana, 34758

Celebration Community Field Complex: 319 Campus Street in Celebration 34747

Holopaw Community Center: 8801 Community Center Road in Holopaw, 34773

Kenansville Community Center: 1154 S. Canoe Creek Road in Kenansville, 34739

Osceola Heritage Park, (Shakerag Road): 1211 Shakerag Road, Kissimmee FL 3474

*There is a 25-bag limit. Locations will be open on Thursday, Aug. 29 and Friday Aug. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

City of Kissimmee residents:

Corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard & Alaska Avenue

*There is a 12-bag per household limit. ID required. Location will be open on Thursday, Aug. 29 from noon to 6:00 p.m. and on Friday, Aug. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

St. Cloud residents:

St. Cloud Civic Center: 3003 17th Street, Civic Center (entrance on 17th street)

*City residents have a 12-bag limit. Limited shovels provided at site. Location will be open Thursday, Aug. 29 and Friday, Aug. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

PALM COAST:

A self-service sand station and sandbags will be available between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Palm Coast Public Works Yard, 1 Wellfield Grade, off U.S. 1 just north of Palm Coast Parkway, Palm Coast.

Holland Park, 18 Florida Park Drive North, Palm Coast

Seminole Woods Neighborhood Park, 350 Sesame Boulevard, Palm Coast

Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast

In addition, empty sandbags (but no sand) are available during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at:

Palm Coast City Hall, 160 Lake Ave., Palm Coast

Palm Coast Utility Department, 2 Utility Drive, Palm Coast

Those empty sandbags can be filled at these two additional self-service sand stations:

Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast

Seminole Woods Neighborhood Park, 350 Sesame Blvd., Palm Coast

FLAGLER COUNTY

Self-serve sandbag locations will be available at the following locations:

MalaCompra parking lot on MalaCompra Road in the Hammock

Old jail site at Utility Street and Old Moody Boulevard

Hidden Trails Community Center in Daytona North

Sandbags with assistance will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday at the following location:

MalaCompra Park

Hidden Trails

LAKE COUNTY

Sandbags will be available at the following locations beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday:

Fire Station 10, 23023 State Road 40, Astor

Fire Station 14, 18840 County Road 42, Altoona

Fire Station 39, 31431 Walton Heath Ave, Sorrento

Fire Station 110, 6234 County Road 561, Clermont

Solid Waste Residential Convenience Center, 1200 Jackson St., Lady Lake

Clermont residents:

The public can pick up free sandbags from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Aug. 29 and 30, as well as from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Aug. 31 at:

West Park, 658 12th St.

The sand and bags will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Staff will give out up to 10 empty bags per vehicle per visit to be filled on site but you can bring your own bags and fill as many as you like.

BREVARD COUNTY:

Melbourne residents:

Sanbags will be available for residents on Friday and Saturday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Club 52, 1100 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne, Florida 32935. There is a limit of ten sandbags per vehicle.

VOLUSIA COUNTY:

Edgewater residents:

Sandbags are available 24 hours of the day at the following locations in Edgewater:

Fire Station 57, 2628 Hibiscus Drive

Menard May Park, 413 South Riverside Drive

Mango Tree Lake, 901 Mango Tree Drive

Airpark staging area, 1898 Airpark Road

There is a limit of ten bags per vehicle to those with a valid ID showing residence within the City limits of Edgewater.

Deltona residents:

Sand bags will be available for residents starting 12 p.m. on Thursday. They will be available through 8 p.m. at three different locations:

Dewey O. Boster Sports Park, 1200 Saxon Boulevard

Lake Butler Skate Park, 301 Courtland Boulevard

Public Works Department, 201 Howland Boulevard

There is a limit of 10 sand bangs per residence. People are encouraged to bring their own shovels.

Deland residents:

The City of DeLand will provide sand and bags to residents start at noon until 6 p.m. on Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. These will be available at the following location while supplies last:

Melching Field, 601 South Woodland Boulevard

There is a limit of 10 bags per residence. People are asked to bring their ID along with them.

DeBary residents:

Residents can pick up sandbags from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Aug. 29 and 30 in the parking lot of Town Hall, 16 Colomba Road. Sand and bags will be available, but residents should bring a shovel and be prepared to fill their own bags. There is a limit of 10-bags per household. Valid ID and verification of DeBary address is required.

Daytona Beach residents:

Sandbags will be available from noon to 7:00 p.m. on Aug. 29 and from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Aug. 30 and 31 in the parking lot off of Jean Street, east of the police department's Midtown Precinct at 995 Orange Ave. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels. There is a 10-bag limit per person.

Ormond Beach residents:

Sandbags are being distributed between 7:30a.m. to 10:30a.m. on Thursday and Friday at 440 N. Nova Road. More bags will distributed that afternoon between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sandbags are limited to ten bags per car.

Orange City residents:

Orange City residents may pick up sandbags 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Aug. 29 and 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Waggin' Trail Dog Park, 1201 South Leavitt Ave. Sand and bags will be provided. Residents must bring their own shovel and fill their own bags. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per household. ID is required.

Town of Ponce Inlet:

Sandbags will be provided beginning at 9:00 a.m. Aug. 29 at the Ponce Inlet Fire Department, 4680 S. Peninsula Drive. Sand will be available at the Ponce Inlet Community Center at 4670 S. Peninsula Drive. Residents should bring their own shovel and fill their own bags. There is a limit of 10 bags per resident. ID is required.

New Smyrna Beach residents:

Sandbags will be available between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Maintenance Operations Headquarters on 124 Industrial Park Avenue. Valid IDs or proof of residency must be provided. Residents are also asked to bring their own shovels.

LEVY COUNTY

Sandbags will be available at the following locations in Levy County. There is a limit of 20 bags per person:

Gulf Hammock Fire Station

City of Williston, SW 1st St and SW 1st Ave

Cedar Key- corner of 7th and F street

Rosewood Baptist Church

Yankeetown Water Plant

Inglis Municipal Building

Bronson Town Hall

Chiefland Fire Station

Fowler's Bluff Fire Station

Fanning Springs Fire Station



