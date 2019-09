- Hurricane watches have been issued for Florida's east coast as Dorian continues to move west as a strengthening Category 5 storm.

In their latest advisory, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Dorian is located about 185 miles east of West Palm Beach. The hurricane wall reached the Abaco Islands on Sunday morning. Dorian then made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday afternoon as a Category 5 storm with devastating winds and heavy rainfall.

They said that Hurricane Dorian is currently moving west at 7 miles per hour with a slower westward motion forecasted over the next day or two. It will then gradually turn toward the northwest, moving closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night. Fox 35 meteorologist Glenn Richards says that it is expected to begin turning north on Monday. The worst weather for Central Florida arrives Tuesday.

The storm reportedly has maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour and even higher wind gusts, making it a Category 5 hurricane. Dorian will remain powerful over the next few days. The storm has also grown larger in size, now extending outward up to 140 miles.

With the latest NHC track, all of east Central Florida remains in the cone of uncertainty, so landfall is still a distinct possibility.

"Residents should expect tropical storm force wind gusts and periods of heavy rain as we go through the day Wednesday," Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas added. Up to ten inches of rain can be seen along the east coast beaches, with three to six inches of rain possible inland.

"We do not want you to let your guard down, you need to stay prepared, we cannot stress that enough for you," King said. "While there has been a shift in the forecast modeling and the official NHC track, there is still uncertainty in the actual effects on Central Florida."

ACTIVE WARNINGS AND WATCHES

Storm Surge Watch

North of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia/ Brevard County line

Hurricane Warning

Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island

Hurricane Watch

Andros Island

North of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia/ Brevard County line

Tropical Storm Warning

North of Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet

Tropical Storm Watch

North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach

Lake Okeechobee

Hurricane Watch in effect for Brevard County, with Tropical Storm Watch for Osceola County. More watches are expected later today. Exact winds Tuesday & Wednesday depend on precise track of #Dorian. #DorianOnFox #Fox35 #flwx pic.twitter.com/lTOLHcNGmM — Brooks Tomlin (@Fox35Brooks) September 1, 2019

Ron DeSantis tweeted on Sunday morning that mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for coastal areas (zones A and B) of Palm Beach County and Martin County.

He also held a press conference on Sunday afternoon regarding the hurricane.

The NHC is advising that Abaco Island residents take immediate shelter, as this is a life-threatening situation. Dorian made landfall at Elbow Cay, Abacos as a "catastrophic" Category 5 hurricane. Data from hurricane hunter aircraft show the storm's maximum sustained winds are now at 185 mph, with gusts over 220 mph. It is the strongest hurricane in modern records for the northwestern Bahamas.

A life-threatening storm surge will reportedly raise water levels by as much as 18 to 23 feet above normal tide levels at the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Large swells will continue to affect the Bahamas, Florida east coast, and southeastern United States coast during the next few days. Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions are likely.

The NHC says that the storm surge and the tide will cause flooding as rising waters move inland from the shoreline. Water could reach four to seven feet between Volusia/ Brevard County and Jupiter Inlet. Then water north of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet could reach two to four feet.

Dorian will also reportedly produce heavy rainfall. 12 to 24 inches are expected in the northwestern Bahamas, with isolated amounts of 30 inches possible. 5 to ten inches are expected in the coastal Carolinas, with an isolated amount of 15 inches possible. Two to four inches are possible in the Central Bahamas, the Atlantic Coast, and between the Florida Peninsula through Georgia, with isolated amounts of six inches possible. Life-threatening flash foods are possible.

HOW YOU CAN PREPARE FOR DORIAN

