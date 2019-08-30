The NHC is advising that Abaco Island residents take immediate shelter, as this is a life-threatening situation. Dorian made landfall at Elbow Cay, Abacos as a "catastrophic" Category 5 hurricane. Data from hurricane hunter aircraft show the storm's maximum sustained winds are now at 185 mph, with gusts over 220 mph. It is the strongest hurricane in modern records for the northwestern Bahamas.
A life-threatening storm surge will reportedly raise water levels by as much as 18 to 23 feet above normal tide levels at the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.
Large swells will continue to affect the Bahamas, Florida east coast, and southeastern United States coast during the next few days. Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions are likely.
The NHC says that the storm surge and the tide will cause flooding as rising waters move inland from the shoreline. Water could reach four to seven feet between Volusia/ Brevard County and Jupiter Inlet. Then water north of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet could reach two to four feet.
RELATED: Orlando International Airport will be open Monday
Dorian will also reportedly produce heavy rainfall. 12 to 24 inches are expected in the northwestern Bahamas, with isolated amounts of 30 inches possible. 5 to ten inches are expected in the coastal Carolinas, with an isolated amount of 15 inches possible. Two to four inches are possible in the Central Bahamas, the Atlantic Coast, and between the Florida Peninsula through Georgia, with isolated amounts of six inches possible. Life-threatening flash foods are possible.
HOW YOU CAN PREPARE FOR DORIAN
See what schools are closed HERE.
Build a hurricane kit HERE.
Find the nearest emergency shelter HERE.
You can find a list of locations where you can stock up on sandbags HERE.
For the latest on Dorian, visit ORLANDOHURRICANE.com.
You can also monitor the tropics with the Fox 35 Weather App.
Posted Aug 30 2019 05:27AM EDT
Updated Aug 31 2019 11:37PM EDT
In its 11 p.m. Hurricane Dorian update, The National Hurricane Center still expects the Category 4 storm to stay off the eastern coast of Florida.
Dorian is moving west at 8 mph, with winds of 150 mph.
Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards says Dorian is expected to slam into the northern Bahamas on Sunday with 140-155 mph winds, just shy of a Category 5 storm.
Posted Aug 28 2019 05:39AM EDT
Updated Aug 30 2019 05:22AM EDT
Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 2 storm and is projected to become a major Category 3 hurricane by Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
Late Thursday, the storm’s center was located about 295 mph (474.76 km) east-northeast of the Southeastern Bahamas. It is moving with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (168.98 km/h). The storm is tracking northwest at 12 mph (19.31 km/h).
The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has Dorian making landfall south of Vero Beach on Monday evening as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of at least 140 mph (225.31 km/h).
Posted Aug 26 2019 06:12AM EDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 05:35AM EDT
Most of Florida could see a wet Labor Day weekend, with the East Coast facing a Category 2 hurricane as Tropical Storm Dorian moves across the Atlantic Ocean, according to the latest forecast from the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).
While the forecast path has shifted to the north slightly, it is still projected to hit the Florida coast on Sunday afternoon or early evening, the latest models indicated.
"Tropical Storm Dorian is now expected to become a hurricane by this weekend, as it approaches the Florida coast," said FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards. "Models are trending a bit north and trying to turn Dorian to the north, as we approach Saturday, but it's still too early to tell."