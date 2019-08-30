< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426603320" data-article-version="1.0">Dorian continues to strengthen as it moves closer to the Florida coast</h1> Sep 01 2019 11:21AM EDT 01 2019 11:21AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_426603320_426618976_133933",video:"600635",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/11_a_m__update_on_Hurricane_Dorian_0_7629286_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Weather",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/01/11_a_m__update_on_Hurricane_Dorian_600635_1800.mp4?Expires=1661959302&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=NdHQwZ_AzUOCYdF7-at6BDQDmQg",eventLabel:"11%20a.m.%20update%20on%20Hurricane%20Dorian-426618976",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fweather%2Fhurricane-dorian-moves-west-as-an-extremely-dangerous-category-4-storm%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR05DLdFwqla4ieerqMR8O7L7TehddarBt8qerw6ksmmJOaHqGBp7_KCp2s"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 05:35AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-426603320"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 11:21AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 01:57PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/WOFL_hurricane%20dorian%2011am_090119_1567353180865.png_7629506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426603320-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/WOFL_hurricane%20dorian%2011am_090119_1567353180865.png_7629506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426603320-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WOFL_hurricane dorian 11am_090119_1567353180865.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/WOFL_watches%20and%20warnings_090119_1567360084627.png_7629624_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426603320-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WOFL_watches and warnings_090119_1567360084627.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/GETTY_dorian_090119_1567360313738_7629627_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426603320-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="GETTY_dorian_090119_1567360313738.png"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-426603320-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/WOFL_hurricane%20dorian%2011am_090119_1567353180865.png_7629506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_hurricane dorian 11am_090119_1567353180865.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/WOFL_watches%20and%20warnings_090119_1567360084627.png_7629624_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_watches and warnings_090119_1567360084627.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/GETTY_dorian_090119_1567360313738_7629627_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="Photo by NOAA via Getty Images" title="GETTY_dorian_090119_1567360313738.png"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo by NOAA via Getty Images</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Hurricane watches have been issued for Florida's east coast as Dorian continues to move west as a strengthening Category 5 storm.</p><p>In their latest advisory, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Dorian is located about 185 miles east of West Palm Beach. The hurricane wall reached the Abaco Islands on Sunday morning. Dorian then made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday afternoon as a Category 5 storm with devastating winds and heavy rainfall.</p><p>They said that Hurricane Dorian is currently moving west at 7 miles per hour with a slower westward motion forecasted over the next day or two. It will then gradually turn toward the northwest, moving closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night. Fox 35 meteorologist Glenn Richards says that it is expected to begin turning north on Monday. The worst weather for Central Florida arrives Tuesday.</p><p>The storm reportedly has maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour and even higher wind gusts, making it a Category 5 hurricane. Dorian will remain powerful over the next few days. The storm has also grown larger in size, now extending outward up to 140 miles.</p><p>With the latest NHC track, all of east Central Florida remains in the cone of uncertainty, so landfall is still a distinct possibility. </p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/be-prepared-if-youre-in-the-path-of-a-hurricane-heres-what-to-do">Be prepared: If you're in the path of a hurricane, here's what to do</a></strong></p><p>"Residents should expect tropical storm force wind gusts and periods of heavy rain as we go through the day Wednesday," Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas added. Up to ten inches of rain can be seen along the east coast beaches, with three to six inches of rain possible inland.</p><p>"We do not want you to let your guard down, you need to stay prepared, we cannot stress that enough for you," King said. "While there has been a shift in the forecast modeling and the official NHC track, there is still uncertainty in the actual effects on Central Florida."</p><p><strong>ACTIVE WARNINGS AND WATCHES</strong></p><p><u>Storm Surge Watch</u></p><ul> <li>North of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia/ Brevard County line</li> </ul><p><u>Hurricane Warning</u></p><ul> <li>Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island</li> </ul><p><u>Hurricane Watch</u></p><ul> <li>Andros Island</li> <li>North of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia/ Brevard County line</li> </ul><p><u>Tropical Storm Warning</u></p><ul> <li>North of Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet</li> </ul><p><u>Tropical Storm Watch</u></p><ul> <li>North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach</li> <li>Lake Okeechobee</li> </ul><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Hurricane Watch in effect for Brevard County, with Tropical Storm Watch for Osceola County. More watches are expected later today. Exact winds Tuesday & Wednesday depend on precise track of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dorian?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dorian</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DorianOnFox?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DorianOnFox</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fox35?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fox35</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/flwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#flwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/lTOLHcNGmM">pic.twitter.com/lTOLHcNGmM</a></p> — Brooks Tomlin (@Fox35Brooks) <a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35Brooks/status/1168204033477283840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 1, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p><p>Ron DeSantis tweeted on Sunday morning that mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for coastal areas (zones A and B) of Palm Beach County and Martin County.</p><p>He also held a press conference on Sunday afternoon regarding the hurricane.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35Orlando/videos/508478443054118">MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch</a></strong></p><p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="315" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FFOX35Orlando%2Fvideos%2F508478443054118%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

The NHC is advising that Abaco Island residents take immediate shelter, as this is a life-threatening situation. Dorian made landfall at Elbow Cay, Abacos as a "catastrophic" Category 5 hurricane. Data from hurricane hunter aircraft show the storm's maximum sustained winds are now at 185 mph, with gusts over 220 mph. It is the strongest hurricane in modern records for the northwestern Bahamas.

A life-threatening storm surge will reportedly raise water levels by as much as 18 to 23 feet above normal tide levels at the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Large swells will continue to affect the Bahamas, Florida east coast, and southeastern United States coast during the next few days. Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions are likely.

The NHC says that the storm surge and the tide will cause flooding as rising waters move inland from the shoreline. Water could reach four to seven feet between Volusia/ Brevard County and Jupiter Inlet. Then water north of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet could reach two to four feet.

RELATED: Orlando International Airport will be open Monday

Dorian will also reportedly produce heavy rainfall. 12 to 24 inches are expected in the northwestern Bahamas, with isolated amounts of 30 inches possible. 5 to ten inches are expected in the coastal Carolinas, with an isolated amount of 15 inches possible. Two to four inches are possible in the Central Bahamas, the Atlantic Coast, and between the Florida Peninsula through Georgia, with isolated amounts of six inches possible. Life-threatening flash foods are possible.

HOW YOU CAN PREPARE FOR DORIAN

See what schools are closed HERE.

Build a hurricane kit HERE.

Find the nearest emergency shelter HERE.

You can find a list of locations where you can stock up on sandbags HERE.

For the latest on Dorian, visit ORLANDOHURRICANE.com.

You can also monitor the tropics with the Fox 35 Weather App.

