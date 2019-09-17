Deputies say he wandered into the woods behind a neighbor's home in Pace, a Pensacola suburb in the Florida Panhandle, and got lost.
"The most terrifying words a mother can get on the phone is ‘your child is missing, get home right now,'" Audra Hughes said at a news conference Monday morning.
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office began searching the woods. After searching for two hours and coming up empty-handed, deputies released their bloodhounds. Less than 30 minutes later, little Aedric was found.
"Once the dog hit the ground, it was 28 minutes until we got the child," Sheriff Bob Johnson said.
Deputies say Aedric was found surrounded by briars and mud about 200 yards away. Deputies reportedly had to use a machete to reach him.
The boy suffered some scratches and bug bites but was otherwise ok.
District One Commissioner Sam Parker congratulated the hard-working team on a job well done.
"Great job Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office!" he wrote on Facebook. "Their bloodhounds found a missing 3 year old autistic boy who was lost in the woods today. Thank you to everyone else that came out to help with this effort."
Posted Sep 17 2019 05:16PM EDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 06:32PM EDT
KFC is not afraid to push boundaries with releases like the Cheetos Fried Chicken Sandwich, and now the fast-food chain is releasing a fried chicken sandwich with glazed doughnuts as buns.
The restaurant announced Tuesday that it will test the combination of glazed doughnuts and fried chicken as well as a Fried Chicken & Donut sandwich for a limited time only in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, and Pittsburgh.
“Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts brings two all American classics together, with a delicious pairing of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken, coupled with a fresh glazed donut,” the chain said in a press release. “Served hot and fresh, no matter the time of day, the donuts create a tasty flavor experience in every bite.”
Posted Sep 17 2019 04:34PM EDT
Volcanic eruptions can often be devastating to nearby regions, but a remote volcano in Russia is responsible for some beautiful sunsets, according to researchers.
The volcano Raikoke shot aerosols into the air in June, ones that Lars Kalnajs, a research associate at the University of Colorado, says are responsible for turning the sky a purple hue in different parts of the globe.
Posted Sep 17 2019 03:27PM EDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 04:02PM EDT
Doctors in China are making an example of a patient who allegedly got so drunk she swallowed a 6-inch spoon and forgot about it the next day.
The patient, described as hailing from East China’s Shandong Province, reportedly went to the People’s Hospital of Jimo District earlier this month for stomach pain.
An X-ray revealed the 6-inch spoon in her abdomen to be the cause, AsiaWire reported. Rather than open her stomach, Dr. Fan Guangxue decided on a gastroscopy procedure, which involves inserting a thin tube down a patient’s throat.