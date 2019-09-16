< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Say goodnight to Mickey Mouse! Disney re-launches their bedtime hotline Disney re-launches their bedtime hotline</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-429025677" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Say goodnight to Mickey Mouse! Disney re-launches their bedtime hotline&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/say-goodnight-to-mickey-mouse-disney-re-launches-their-bedtime-hotline" data-title="Say goodnight to Mickey Mouse! Disney re-launches their bedtime hotline" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/say-goodnight-to-mickey-mouse-disney-re-launches-their-bedtime-hotline" addthis:title="Say goodnight to Mickey Mouse! Posted Sep 16 2019 02:48PM EDT
Updated Sep 16 2019 04:41PM EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - If you want to add a little magic to your kids bedtime routine, the "Disney Bedtime Hotline" might be just what you're looking for.

From now until Sept. 30, kids can call 1-877-7-MICKEY and hear a special goodnight message from seven Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Woody, Spider-man, Yoda.

Disney hopes the magical call will give kids something to look forward to at bedtime – and give parents a break.

"Parents agree that putting kids to bed can be stressful, and a recent survey showed that 77 percent of parents are exhausted by the process of getting their children to bed," the company wrote in a press release.

This is the second year in a row that Disney has activated this hotline. No word on if they plan to continue after this year. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SeaWorld CEO resigns after less than a year on the job</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 05:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 05:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment is stepping down just months into the job.</p><p>Company officials said Monday that Gustavo "Gus" Antorcha has resigned from his job as the top executive the theme park company as well as his position on the company's board of directors.</p><p>In a statement provided by the Orlando, Florida-based company, Antorcha said he still believed in SeaWorld's mission, even though he may have "a difference of approach."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/disney-offers-sneak-peek-at-guardians-of-the-galaxy-ride-vehicles" title="Disney offers sneak peek at 'Guardians of the Galaxy' ride vehicles" data-articleId="428709295" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/Guardians%20ride%20vehicle%20at%20Epcot_%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1568405465466.jpg_7656646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/Guardians%20ride%20vehicle%20at%20Epcot_%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1568405465466.jpg_7656646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/Guardians%20ride%20vehicle%20at%20Epcot_%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1568405465466.jpg_7656646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/Guardians%20ride%20vehicle%20at%20Epcot_%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1568405465466.jpg_7656646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/Guardians%20ride%20vehicle%20at%20Epcot_%20Disney%20Parks%20Blog_1568405465466.jpg_7656646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disney offers sneak peek at 'Guardians of the Galaxy' ride vehicles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 04:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 04:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Disney offers sneak peek of ride vehicles for 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind'.</p><p>And, fans are in for a treat.</p><p>Walt Disney Imagineering is now giving fans a first look at the ride vehicle they'll travel in when the ride eventually opens.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/universal-orlando-announces-plans-for-new-year-s-eve" title="Universal Orlando announces plans for New Year's Eve" data-articleId="428702533" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/08/19/universal%20studios%20orlando%20resort_1534694374326.png_5947317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/08/19/universal%20studios%20orlando%20resort_1534694374326.png_5947317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/08/19/universal%20studios%20orlando%20resort_1534694374326.png_5947317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/08/19/universal%20studios%20orlando%20resort_1534694374326.png_5947317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/08/19/universal%20studios%20orlando%20resort_1534694374326.png_5947317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Universal Orlando announces plans for New Year's Eve</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 03:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Universal Orlando announced its New Year's Eve festivities for its parks and CityWalk.</p><p>Events will be happening in Universal Studios and CityWalk.</p><p>In a release, Universal Orlando said what guests can expect to see at Universal Studios: "Guests can visit the rockin' party zones located at the Music Plaza Stage and Central Park areas of the park – complete with exhilarating music, appearances by some of guests' favorite characters, party favors and – of course – pyrotechnics. 