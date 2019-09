- If you want to add a little magic to your kids bedtime routine, the "Disney Bedtime Hotline" might be just what you're looking for.

From now until Sept. 30, kids can call 1-877-7-MICKEY and hear a special goodnight message from seven Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Woody, Spider-man, Yoda.

Disney hopes the magical call will give kids something to look forward to at bedtime – and give parents a break.

"Parents agree that putting kids to bed can be stressful, and a recent survey showed that 77 percent of parents are exhausted by the process of getting their children to bed," the company wrote in a press release.

This is the second year in a row that Disney has activated this hotline. No word on if they plan to continue after this year.