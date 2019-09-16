< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428968420" data-article-version="1.0">Gainesville firefighters rescue dog trapped under rubble in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian</h1> </header> <ul id="social-share-428968420" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Gainesville firefighters rescue dog trapped under rubble in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/gainesville-firefighters-rescue-dog-trapped-under-rubble-in-bahamas-after-hurricane-dorian" data-title="Gainesville firefighters rescue dog trapped under rubble in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/gainesville-firefighters-rescue-dog-trapped-under-rubble-in-bahamas-after-hurricane-dorian" addthis:title="Gainesville firefighters rescue dog trapped under rubble in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/gainesville-firefighters-rescue-dog-trapped-under-rubble-in-bahamas-after-hurricane-dorian" addthis:title="Gainesville firefighters rescue dog trapped under rubble in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428968420.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428968420");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_428968420_428967302_159103"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_428968420_428967302_159103";this.videosJson='[{"id":"428967302","video":"605375","title":"Gainesville%20firefighters%20save%20dog%20trapped%20in%20rubble%20from%20Hurricane%20Dorian","caption":"Gainesville%20Fire%20Rescue%20saves%20dog%20trapped%20in%20rubble%20from%20Hurricane%20Dorian","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F16%2FGainesville_firefighters_save_dog_trappe_0_7659077_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F16%2FGainesville_firefighters_save_dog_trapped_in_rub_605375_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663241090%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D6rcUnelILKOreqU45MX02ocU0QY","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fgainesville-firefighters-rescue-dog-trapped-under-rubble-in-bahamas-after-hurricane-dorian"}},"createDate":"Sep 16 2019 07:24AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_428968420_428967302_159103",video:"605375",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Gainesville_firefighters_save_dog_trappe_0_7659077_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Gainesville%2520Fire%2520Rescue%2520saves%2520dog%2520trapped%2520in%2520rubble%2520from%2520Hurricane%2520Dorian",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/16/Gainesville_firefighters_save_dog_trapped_in_rub_605375_1800.mp4?Expires=1663241090&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=6rcUnelILKOreqU45MX02ocU0QY",eventLabel:"Gainesville%20firefighters%20save%20dog%20trapped%20in%20rubble%20from%20Hurricane%20Dorian-428967302",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fgainesville-firefighters-rescue-dog-trapped-under-rubble-in-bahamas-after-hurricane-dorian"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 07:30AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-428968420"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 07:24AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 09:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/dog%20for%20web_1568634068748.png_7659429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428968420-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo credit: Gainesville Fire Rescue </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/dog%20for%20web_1568634068748.png_7659429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428968420-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dog for web_1568634068748.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/dog%20saved%20for%20web_1568634074618.png_7659432_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428968420-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dog saved for web_1568634074618.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/dog2_1568634071286_7659430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428968420-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dog2_1568634071286.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/dog1_1568634071328_7659431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428968420-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dog1_1568634071328.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/dog3_1568634068350_7659428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428968420-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dog3_1568634068350.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-428968420-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/dog%20for%20web_1568634068748.png_7659429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Gainesville Fire Rescue" title="dog for web_1568634068748.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Gainesville Fire Rescue</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/dog%20saved%20for%20web_1568634074618.png_7659432_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Gainesville Fire Rescue" title="dog saved for web_1568634074618.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Gainesville Fire Rescue</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/dog2_1568634071286_7659430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Gainesville Fire Rescue" title="dog2_1568634071286.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Gainesville Fire Rescue</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/dog1_1568634071328_7659431_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Gainesville Fire Rescue" title="dog1_1568634071328.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Gainesville Fire Rescue</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/dog3_1568634068350_7659428_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Gainesville Fire Rescue" title="dog3_1568634068350.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Gainesville Fire Rescue</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GAINESVILLE, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A dog that was trapped underneath debris in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian devastated the island nation has been rescued thanks to a group of Florida firefighters. </p><p>Gainesville Fire Rescue posted video to their Facebook page of the crew lifting the trapped pooch out of the rubble in Central Abaco.</p><p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="476" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2F126611297438842%2Fvideos%2F2390339771214771%2F&show_text=0&width=269" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="269">

The firefighters are seen lifting up a collapsed wall where the dog had been trapped for an unknown amount of time.

Minutes later, another firefighter emerges from under the debris with the dog in his arms. The pooch appeared to be very grateful to be rescued as it wagged its tail while being carried to safety.

The lucky dog was handed over to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, but Fire Rescue said one of their firefighters is currently trying to adopt the pup and get bring it back to Florida.

