The firefighters are seen lifting up a collapsed wall where the dog had been trapped for an unknown amount of time.
Minutes later, another firefighter emerges from under the debris with the dog in his arms. The pooch appeared to be very grateful to be rescued as it wagged its tail while being carried to safety.
The lucky dog was handed over to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, but Fire Rescue said one of their firefighters is currently trying to adopt the pup and get bring it back to Florida.
Posted Sep 16 2019 11:27AM EDT
A mother who was reported missing has been found dead and authorities are still searching for her four missing children.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that detectives have located and identified the body of 32-year-old Casei Jones near Brantley County, Georgia. She was deceased when found.
Casei Jones' family reported her and her four children , 1-year-old Aiyana Jones, 2-year-old Mercalli Jones, 5-year-old Preston Bowers, and 10-year-old Cameron Bowers, missing on Saturday night. Her family had not seen or heard from her for about six weeks.
Posted Sep 16 2019 09:30AM EDT
Updated Sep 16 2019 09:43AM EDT
This is what we call a purrrfect rescue.
Deputy Misamore with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office was driving on County Road 13A around 4:30 a.m. on Monday morning when she spotted some kittens huddled together on the side of the road.
Posted Sep 16 2019 09:10AM EDT
Updated Sep 16 2019 09:20AM EDT
Famous gas station chain Buc-ee's is coming to Florida.
According to Buc-ee's, they have decided to expand into Florida, as they broke ground on a new location in Daytona Beach on Monday.
The gas station, which is praised for their food, clean bathrooms, and friendliness, will reportedly make their Daytona debut in early 2021 at the corner of I-95 and LPGA Boulevard.