- Famous gas station chain Buc-ee's is coming to Florida.

According to Buc-ee's, they have decided to expand into Florida, as they broke ground on a new location in Daytona Beach on Monday.

The gas station, which is praised for their food, clean bathrooms, and friendliness, will reportedly make their Daytona debut in early 2021 at the corner of I-95 and LPGA Boulevard.

Buc-ee's said that the new location will be a 50,000 square-foot travel center with 120 fueling positions and thousands of snack and food options, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries.

"We're excited to break ground in Daytona Beach and provide people with a world-class option for their travel needs along the highway," said Jeff Nadalo, of Buc-ee's.

The location is expected to take more than a year to build and will provide over 200 jobs paying above minimum wage with full benefits and vacation. The chain broke ground in Daytona Beach on Monday.

Buc-ee's gas stations are from Texas but have started expanding to other states, including Alabama and now Florida. The Daytona Beach store will be the chain's 40th location.

