Deputies: Husband stored bodies of missing Marion County mother, four kids in van for weeks Posted Sep 17 2019 07:40AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 17 2019 06:25AM EDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 08:04AM EDT url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429126268-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429126268-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WOFL_missing mom and daughters_091619_1568664616227.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/michael%20jones_1568720748804.jpeg_7661463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429126268-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="michael jones_1568720748804.jpeg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-429126268-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_missing mom and daughters_091619_1568664616227.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/michael%20jones_1568720748804.jpeg_7661463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="michael jones_1568720748804.jpeg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script OCALA, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - Investigators believe they have found the remains of a missing Marion County mother and her four children.

Deputies say the woman's husband is their killer.

A warrant was issued for Michael Jones' arrest early Monday after the body of his wife, Casei Jones, was found near Brunswick, Georgia.

Relatives of Casei Jones reported her and her four children, 1-year-old Aiyana Jones, 2-year-old Mercalli Jones, 5-year-old Preston Bowers, and 10-year-old Cameron Bowers, missing Saturday after they hadn't been seen or heard from in six weeks. Deputies say the murders happened at the family's Summerfield home.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said Monday at a news conference in Ocala, Florida, that they were able to find the children's bodies after interviewing their father. They say 38-year-old Michael Wayne Jones Junior had stored the bodies in his van for several weeks.

Jones was tracked down in Georgia after a crash in Brantley County, Georgia. His wife's body was found inside the vehicle. He then led investigators to the remains of the four children.

"Unfortunately, true evil poked its head up here in Marion County. That's about the only best way to describe it," said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods. "As a father, as a parent, it breaks my heart. As a sheriff, it angers me to no end."

Sheriff Woods added that "Justice will be served upon him. As far as I'm concerned, as the sheriff of this county, underneath the jail ain't good enough. He has no right to walk the face of this earth."

Jones is charged with second degree murder in connection to the death of his wife. He's expected to be transferred to Marion County to face more charges.

