Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said Monday at a news conference in Ocala, Florida, that they were able to find the children's bodies after interviewing their father. They say 38-year-old Michael Wayne Jones Junior had stored the bodies in his van for several weeks.
Jones was tracked down in Georgia after a crash in Brantley County, Georgia. His wife's body was found inside the vehicle. He then led investigators to the remains of the four children.
"Unfortunately, true evil poked its head up here in Marion County. That's about the only best way to describe it," said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods. "As a father, as a parent, it breaks my heart. As a sheriff, it angers me to no end."
Sheriff Woods added that "Justice will be served upon him. As far as I'm concerned, as the sheriff of this county, underneath the jail ain't good enough. He has no right to walk the face of this earth."
Jones is charged with second degree murder in connection to the death of his wife. He's expected to be transferred to Marion County to face more charges.
RELATED: Remains of missing mother and four children found in Georgia
Posted Sep 17 2019 12:37PM EDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 12:43PM EDT
Another tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic and it is expected to become a tropical storm later today.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Tropical Depression 10 has formed over the central tropical Atlantic. It is expected to move toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. It will pick up even more speed over the next few days, approaching the Leeward Islands Thursday or Friday night.
They said that it currently has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecasted over the next couple days and it is expected to become a tropical storm later today. Forecasters believe it will be a hurricane by the time it approaches the northern Leeward Island.
Posted Sep 17 2019 07:23AM EDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 09:37AM EDT
Investigators said they believe this deadly home invasion was not random and that the gunmen targeted that house for drugs and money.
Just after 1am a 911 call came in saying there were shots fired on Kingbrook Lane.
The Orange County Sheriff's office said three unknown armed suspects broke into the house demanding cash. A man and woman were inside.
Posted Sep 17 2019 09:06AM EDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 09:51AM EDT
A 3-year-old boy with autism is safe and back with his family thanks to some Florida deputies and their bloodhound.
According to the Miami Herald , Aedric's grandmother was watching the young boy on Sunday when he unlocked the deadbolt on the door and walked out of the house while she was in the bathroom.