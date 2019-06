- The City of Orlando is preparing for President Donald Trump's arrival on Tuesday at the Amway Center.

President Trump is officially kicking off his re-election campaign.

Tens of thousands of people are flocking to Downtown Orlando to be there for the start of the president's 2020 run.

Preparations were underway over the weekend as roads began to close.

The massive event is drawing lots of attention from supporters and protestors.

One opposition rally is planned just a couple blocks from Trump’s event.

“The name of the rally is ‘Win With Love’,” said Brandon Wolf, protest organizer.

The News Station's Robert Guaderrama has the details.