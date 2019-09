- As Hurricane Dorian churns in the Atlantic toward Florida, our theme parks are monitoring the storm closely.

WALT DISNEY WORLD

According to Walt Disney World's website, the parks and resorts are operating under normal conditions.

Walt Disney World Resort is operating as normal. We are monitoring the weather, as nothing is more important than safety. Check our website for updates: https://t.co/ZhP4BU2vjr pic.twitter.com/cNgpl6TW9V — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) August 30, 2019

LEGOLAND

According to Legoland's website, "The safety of Guests & Model citizens is our highest priority at LEGOLAND Florida Resort. We are closely monitoring the status of Hurricane Dorian and, at this time, there are no warnings issued for the area and the full resort is operating as usual."

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO

Follow Universal Orlando's Twitter account the latest information.

SEAWORLD ORLANDO

SeaWorld Orlando will also open on Monday.

