Dorian is currently moving west as a Category 5 hurricane. It is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to Florida's east coast.
HOW YOU CAN PREPARE FOR DORIAN
See what schools are closed HERE.
Build a hurricane kit HERE.
Find the nearest emergency shelter HERE.
You can find a list of locations where you can stock up on sandbags HERE.
For the latest on Dorian, visit ORLANDOHURRICANE.com.
You can also monitor the tropics with the Fox 35 Weather App.
Posted Aug 29 2019 08:49PM EDT
Updated Aug 29 2019 09:31PM EDT
As Hurricane Dorian nears Florida, major attractions in Central Florida are starting to prepare.
At Icon Park the tasks include tying down outside furniture and kiosks at the shops and restaurants.
“We work with all of them to make sure outdoor furniture is secured… that the kiosks are taken in secured,” said CEO Chris Jaskiewicez.
Posted Aug 28 2019 06:02PM EDT
Updated Aug 29 2019 01:40PM EDT
On Thursday, Walt Disney World officially opened their newest addition to Hollywood Studios.
' Star Wars : Galaxy's Edge' opened at 6 a.m. on Thursday after years of anticipation. However, according to this Twitter post, people began lining up as early as 3:30 a.m.
Posted Aug 28 2019 01:37PM EDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 01:39PM EDT
Specialty Coke bottles sold at Disney's newest addition to Hollywood Studios will not be allowed through airport security.
Specialty beverage bottles are sold throughout ' Star Wars : Galaxy's Edge.' You can purchase one of four options: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Dasani.
However, for tourists coming from out of state, taking these bottles back home will be problematic. According to the TSA, these bottles are not allowed in either carry-on or checked bags.