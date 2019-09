- Gatorland is preparing for the storm like anyone else.

The park shared video on Facebook showing how the birds, wild cats, deer, and goats are moved inside.

Birds and mammals will be moved into protected buildings. The alligators and crocodiles can sense pressure changes and will ride out the storm underwater. They come up for air now and then.

"Don't worry about it! All of our animals are going to be safe here at Gatorland," Mark from Gatorland said in the video.

Dorian is currently moving west as a Category 5 hurricane. It is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to Florida's east coast.

