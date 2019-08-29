< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 01 2019 09:04AM ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - Gatorland is preparing for the storm like anyone else. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Gatorland is preparing for the storm like anyone else.</p> <p>The park shared video on Facebook showing how the birds, wild cats, deer, and goats are moved inside.</p> <p>Birds and mammals will be moved into protected buildings. The alligators and crocodiles can sense pressure changes and will ride out the storm underwater. They come up for air now and then.</p> <p>"Don't worry about it! All of our animals are going to be safe here at Gatorland," Mark from Gatorland said in the video.</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="315" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fgatorland%2Fvideos%2F462034057709851%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

Dorian is currently moving west as a Category 5 hurricane. It is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to Florida's east coast.

HOW YOU CAN PREPARE FOR DORIAN

See what schools are closed HERE.

Build a hurricane kit HERE.

Find the nearest emergency shelter HERE.

You can find a list of locations where you can stock up on sandbags HERE.

For the latest on Dorian, visit ORLANDOHURRICANE.com.

You can also monitor the tropics with the Fox 35 Weather App.

