- Universal Orlando Resort announced on Thursday that they are debuting a new lagoon show at this year's Halloween Horror Nights event.

The show, titled 'Halloween Marathon of Mayhem,' will feature neon, synth, and iconic scenes from top horror films, cult classics, and television shows. For example, guests will see scenes from Netflix's Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, Universal Monsters, and Killer Klowns from Outer Space.

Show times each event night are reportedly 10 p.m., 11 p.m., and 12 a.m.

Several houses for this year's Halloween Horror Nights have been announced, including Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, Us, House of 1000 Corpses, and Killer Klowns From Outer Space. This year's scare zones and 'Academy of Villians' theme has also been announced.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6th and goes through Saturday, November 2nd at Universal Studios Florida. For tickets and event details, visit the Halloween Horror Nights website.

For more information, visit the Universal Orlando website.