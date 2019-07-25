The attraction will transport guests to the sleepy small town of Crescent Cove, which has been taken over by a group of murderous clown-like creatures.
"Guests will be lured by the sweet smell of cotton candy and ice-cream and find themselves in an otherworldly circus tent where they’ll come face-to-face with the crazed klowns and their sinister, side-splitting antics," Universal's press release states. "As they make their way through the Big Top Space Ship, guests will witness diabolical klowns making cotton candy cocoons from unsuspecting victims and will realize the joke’s on them as they are next to become the gooey snack."
Universal recently announced a house based on the film 'Ghostbusters' and 'Stranger Things,' which is back again this year by popular demand.
Halloween Horror Nights runs from Sept. 6 through Nov. 2.
RELATED:
Posted Jul 25 2019 10:41PM EDT
Updated Jul 25 2019 10:43PM EDT
The Boston Celtics on Thursday announced the signing of former University of Central Florida basketball player Tacko Fall.
The Celtics cited an impressive impact that Fall had on the team's 2019 Summer League squad -- so much so, they decided to hold onto Fall and three other players, including Javonte Green, Max Strus and Tremont Waters.
The 2017 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, a 2017 Defensive All-American, and a 2019 All-Conference honoree in The American, Fall left his mark on UCF. The 7-foot-6 center left as the program's all-time leader in blocked shots (280) and field goal percentage (.740).
Posted Jul 25 2019 10:27PM EDT
A man has died following a fatal shooting in Orange County.
Deputies with the Orange County Sherif's Office responded to 2715 Belco Drive, near the intersection of Pine Hills and Silver Star roads, shortly before 9 p.m. in response to shots fired.
Deputies discovered one victim, a 30-year-old had been shot. He was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center but was later pronounced deceased.
Posted Jul 25 2019 08:41PM EDT
Over the objections of environmentalists pushing for alternative energy sources, Gov. Ron DeSantis and two Cabinet members on Thursday approved a Tampa Electric Co. power-plant project in Hillsborough County.
With little comment, DeSantis and the Cabinet, acting as the state’s Power Plant Siting Board, voted 3-1 to approve the project, which involves upgrading a generating unit at the utility’s Big Bend Power Station. The unit will burn natural gas.
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried dissented and issued a statement after the meeting about fossil fuels, such as natural gas, contributing to climate change.