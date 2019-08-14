This Florida mom rung in the first day of school by visiting Walt Disney World after dropping her kids off.

Lisa DiNoto Glassner, a Florida mom who lives just a mile from the theme parks, has two boys. She dropped them off at school on for their first day back and then headed to Magic Kingdom.

"We live super close. We're like a mile from the castle. I can see the fireworks. So, it's not that crazy for me to just pop in for a few hours," Lisa told Fox 35 during Good Day Xtra. "Like, I could have gone home and done the laundry, but I was like, you know what? I'm taking a moment and I'm going to take a walk in Magic Kingdom."