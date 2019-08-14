Several houses for this year's Halloween Horror Nights have been announced, including Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, Us, and Killer Klowns From Outer Space. This year's scare zones and 'Academy of Villians' theme has also been announced.
Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6th and goes through Saturday, November 2nd at Universal Studios Florida. For tickets and event details, visit the Halloween Horror Nights website.
For more information, visit the Universal Orlando website.
This Florida mom rung in the first day of school by visiting Walt Disney World after dropping her kids off.
Lisa DiNoto Glassner, a Florida mom who lives just a mile from the theme parks, has two boys. She dropped them off at school on for their first day back and then headed to Magic Kingdom.
"We live super close. We're like a mile from the castle. I can see the fireworks. So, it's not that crazy for me to just pop in for a few hours," Lisa told Fox 35 during Good Day Xtra. "Like, I could have gone home and done the laundry, but I was like, you know what? I'm taking a moment and I'm going to take a walk in Magic Kingdom."
The Walt Disney Company announced on Monday that the University of Arizona is now a part of the Disney Aspire education investment program.
The program offers 100 percent free tuition to eligible employees and cast members so that they can partake in an online bachelor's degree program. It also reimburses application fees, required books, and course materials.
The Walt Disney Company reportedly employs more than 90,000 hourly employees and cast members. Since the launch of Disney Aspire, more than 40 percent of Disney's eligible employees have signed up. More than 8,000 individuals have enrolled in education programs.
On Monday, Universal Orlando Resort revealed the scare zones and the 'Academy of Villains' show that will be at this year's Halloween Horror Nights event.
They said that there will be five scare zones throughout Universal Studios Florida this year. These will be:
Universal Orlando Resort also said that the 'Academy of Villains' show will return this year. The theme is called 'Altered States' and serves as an epic experiment of mind and body.