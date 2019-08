- Universal Orlando Resort is bringing Rob Zombie's 'House of 1000 Corpses' to this year's Halloween Horror Nights event.

The haunted house will bring guests face-to-face with the psychotic firefly family from the iconic horror film. Their collection of blood and gore will be on display, as the 'Legend of Doctor Satan' comes to life. Guests will try to escape the house as fast as they can.

Several houses for this year's Halloween Horror Nights have been announced, including Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, Us, and Killer Klowns From Outer Space. This year's scare zones and 'Academy of Villians' theme has also been announced.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6th and goes through Saturday, November 2nd at Universal Studios Florida. For tickets and event details, visit the Halloween Horror Nights website.

For more information, visit the Universal Orlando website.