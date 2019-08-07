Several other houses for this year's Halloween Horror Nights have already been announced, including Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, and Killer Klowns From Outer Space.
Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6th and goes through Saturday, November 2nd at Universal Studios Florida. For tickets and event details, visit the Halloween Horror Nights website.
For more information, visit the Universal Orlando website.
A cookie dough food truck is coming to Disney Springs!
According to the Disney Parks blog , a new food truck called 'Cookie Dough and Everything Sweet' is coming to Disney Springs later this month.
The food truck will offer many edible cookie dough desserts, including:
One company’s new park may be a boost for all in Orlando’s theme park landscape; if some experts are correct.
The announcement Thursday of Universal’s new park Epic Universe had the tourist district and theme park blogs across the internet buzzing about the potential ahead.
"Oh, a whole new theme park is always going to be the biggest news; it's hard to compete with that,” said Alicia Stella from Orlando Park Stop.com. “This isn't a new ride or a new land -- this is a whole new theme park."
Universal Orlando Resort announced that a new theme park is coming to Orlando.
On Thursday, they said that the theme park will be titled 'Epic Universe.' It will offer "an entirely new level of experiences that will forever redefine theme park entertainment."
Guests will reportedly be able to travel "beyond their wildest imagination" and into "beloved stories and through vibrant lands on adventures where the journey is as astounding as the destination."