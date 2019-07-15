The Ghostbusters film is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.
Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6th and goes through Saturday, November 2nd at Universal Studios Florida. For tickets and event details, visit the Halloween Horror Nights website.
The opening date for the Disney Skyliner gondolas has been announced, according to Disney Parks blog.
The blog said that the gondolas will begin transporting guests around Walt Disney World Resort on September 29th.
Walt Disney World's most immersive and advanced attraction yet will open in December.
According to the DisneyParks Blog, 'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance' will open on December 5th at Walt Disney World.
They say that Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will be the most immersive and advanced attraction at a Disney park yet. It will place guests in the middle of a climatic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.
A father gave his 5-year-old son the trip of a lifetime. The duo from Germany visited eight Legoland theme parks in 7 countries – all within 13 days.
Julian is starting his first year of school in September, and his father, Dieter Deussen, knew his son loved playing with Legos. Dieter wanted to make this summer extra special, and decided to embark on the world tour.
“The key to this trip was to have fun and enjoy extensive time with my son,” said Julian’s father, Dieter Deussen. “It’s a memory that we’ll have forever.”