Featured Videos
Hundreds of hospital staff line hallways for teen organ donor's 'honor walk'
Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart bathroom
White meat may be just as bad for you as red meat
Storms Continue Tuesday
Featured Stories
Hundreds of hospital staff line hallways for teen organ donor's 'honor walk'
Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart bathroom
White meat may be just as bad for you as red meat
Storms Continue Tuesday
Georgia girl with rare genetic condition still fighting
Distraught 8-year-old witnesses stepfather strangling mother, calls 911 url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/donor%20for%20web_1560262199003.png_7382564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Hundreds of hospital staff line hallways for teen organ donor's 'honor walk'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/mobile-app-news-feed/hundreds-of-hospital-staff-line-hallways-for-teen-organ-donor-honor-walk-">Hundreds of hospital staff line hallways for teen organ donor's 'honor walk'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/u-s-and-world-news/police-man-tried-to-kidnap-boy-from-walmart-bathroom"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Marietta_MichaelBeltran_061119_1560256174466_7382429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart bathroom"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/u-s-and-world-news/police-man-tried-to-kidnap-boy-from-walmart-bathroom">Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart bathroom</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/health/white-meat-may-be-just-as-bad-for-you-as-red-meat"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/P%20WHITE%20MEAT%20NOT%20HEALTHIER%207A_00.01.21.02_1560253936516.png_7382367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="White meat may be just as bad for you as red meat"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/health/white-meat-may-be-just-as-bad-for-you-as-red-meat">White meat may be just as bad for you as red meat</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/weather/storms-continue-tuesday"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Weather_report__June_11__2019_0_7382606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Storms Continue Tuesday"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/weather/storms-continue-tuesday">Storms Continue Tuesday</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/mobile-app-news-feed/hundreds-of-hospital-staff-line-hallways-for-teen-organ-donor-honor-walk-">Hundreds of hospital staff line hallways for teen organ donor's 'honor walk'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/u-s-and-world-news/police-man-tried-to-kidnap-boy-from-walmart-bathroom">Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart bathroom</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/health/white-meat-may-be-just-as-bad-for-you-as-red-meat">White meat may be just as bad for you as red meat</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/weather/storms-continue-tuesday">Storms Continue Tuesday</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/u-s-and-world-news/georgia-girl-with-rare-genetic-condition-still-fighting">Georgia girl with rare genetic condition still fighting</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/police-woman-killed-during-domestic-incident-near-tourist-district-suspect-arrested">Distraught 8-year-old witnesses stepfather strangling mother, calls 911</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=20890989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3521_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3521"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> Canada to ban single-use plastics data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/plastic%20straws_1559598752010.jpg_7348007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/plastic%20straws_1559598752010.jpg_7348007_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/plastic%20straws_1559598752010.jpg_7348007_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/plastic%20straws_1559598752010.jpg_7348007_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/plastic%20straws_1559598752010.jpg_7348007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412037462-410605860" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/plastic%20straws_1559598752010.jpg_7348007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/plastic%20straws_1559598752010.jpg_7348007_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/plastic%20straws_1559598752010.jpg_7348007_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/plastic%20straws_1559598752010.jpg_7348007_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/plastic%20straws_1559598752010.jpg_7348007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" By ROB GILLIES, Associated Press
Posted Jun 11 2019 12:37PM EDT style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/plastic%20becomes%20problem%20at%20recycling%20plant_1560205304251.jpg_7378292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Plastic bags becoming a problem at recycling plant</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/market-combating-plastic-use-with-embarrassing-bags-that-no-one-wants"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Market offers ugly bags to combat plastic use</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/study-humans-ingest-74000-plastic-particles-each-year-and-even-more-if-you-drink-bottled-water"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/BOTTLED%20WATER%20GETTY_1559777398327.jpg_7356783_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Study: Bottled water worsens plastic ingestion</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/city-of-orlando-banning-plastic-styrofoam-starting-oct-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/plastic%20straws_1559598752010.jpg_7348007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>City of Orlando banning plastic, Styrofoam</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/orlando-considering-vendor-ban-on-plastics-straws"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2018/05/07/FD_0427C%20White%20Sox%20Ban%20Straws%20V3%20RECT0_1525723115314.jpg_5475416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Orlando considering vendor ban on plastics straws</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TORONTO (AP)</strong> - Canada will ban single-use plastics as early as 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.</p> <p>Trudeau said the specific items to be banned will be determined based on a science-based review, but the government is considering items such as water bottles, plastic bags and straws.</p> <p>"As early as 2021, Canada will ban harmful single-use plastics from coast to coast," Trudeau said.</p> <p>Trudeau said his government is drawing inspiration from the European Union's Parliament, which voted overwhelmingly in March to impose a wide-ranging ban on single-use plastics to counter pollution from discarded items that end up in waterways and fields. Legislatures of the EU member states must vote on the measure before it takes effect.</p> <p>"Many other countries are doing that and Canada will be one of them," Trudeau said. "This is a big step but we know can do this for 2021."</p> <p>Less than 10 percent of plastic used in Canada gets recycled. The government said that 1 million birds and over 100,000 sea mammals worldwide are injured or die each year when they mistake plastic for food or become entangled.</p> <p>The EU's measure would affect a range of plastic products for which reasonable alternatives exist, from straws to earbuds, starting in 2021.</p> <hr /> <p><strong>READ MORE U.S. AND WORLD NEWS:</strong></p> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/vatican-rejects-gender-change-to-alarm-of-lgbt-catholics-1"><strong>Vatican rejects gender change to alarm of LGBT Catholics</strong></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/3rd-child-dies-after-horse-drawn-carriage-hit-in-michigan"><strong>3rd child dies after horse-drawn carriage hit in Michigan</strong></a></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/chemical-castration-on-certain-sex-offenders-signed-into-law-in-alabama">Chemical castration on certain sex offenders signed into law in Alabama</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/trump-calls-french-wine-tariffs-unfair-vows-to-do-something-about-it">Trump calls French wine tariffs unfair, vows to ‘do something' about it</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/court-rejects-challenge-to-regulation-of-gun-silencers-1-1">Supreme Court rejects challenge to regulation of gun silencers</a></strong></li> </ul> <hr /> <p>Disposable utensils would not be completely off-limits, but the EU measure calls for them to be made of sustainable materials when possible. The EU legislation also sets a goal of having 90 percent of plastic bottles recycled by 2025 and of halving the litter from the 10 items that turn up in oceans most often.</p> <p>The EU estimated the changes will cost the bloc's economy 259 million to 695 million euros a year ($291 million to $781 million). It's not clear what the cost would be for Canada.</p> <p>China's decision to no longer import some of the EU's waste helped spur the plastics ban.</p> <p>China banned the import of plastic waste last year, causing other Southeast Asian nations to become new destinations. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>9/11 victim's remains identified nearly 18 years later</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 12:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 01:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities have identified the remains of a 9/11 victim found at the World Trade Center.</p><p>The New York City medical examiners’ office on Monday said the man is the 1,643rd person to be identified nearly 18 years after hijackers crashed airplanes into the trade center’s twin towers in 2001.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/vatican-rejects-gender-change-to-alarm-of-lgbt-catholics-1" title="Vatican rejects gender change to alarm of LGBT Catholics" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/02/pope_francis_generic_01_city_of_philadelphia_kait_privitera_1543784539506_6475725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/02/pope_francis_generic_01_city_of_philadelphia_kait_privitera_1543784539506_6475725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/02/pope_francis_generic_01_city_of_philadelphia_kait_privitera_1543784539506_6475725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/02/pope_francis_generic_01_city_of_philadelphia_kait_privitera_1543784539506_6475725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/02/pope_francis_generic_01_city_of_philadelphia_kait_privitera_1543784539506_6475725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Kait Privitera via City of Philadelphia" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vatican rejects gender change to alarm of LGBT Catholics</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 11:35AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Vatican issued an official document Monday rejecting the idea that people can choose or change their genders and insisting on the sexual "complementarity" of men and women to make babies.</p><p>The document, published during LGBT Pride Month, was immediately denounced by LGBT Catholics as contributing to bigotry and violence against gay and transgender people. Advocacy group New Ways Ministry said it would further confuse individuals questioning their gender identity or sexual orientation and at risk of self-harm.</p><p>The text, "Male and Female He Created Them," was intended to help Catholic teachers, parents, students and clergy address what the Vatican's Congregation for Catholic Education called an "educational crisis" in the field of sex education.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/3rd-child-dies-after-horse-drawn-carriage-hit-in-michigan" title="3rd child dies after horse-drawn carriage hit in Michigan" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/amish%20crash_1560256534448.png_7382513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/amish%20crash_1560256534448.png_7382513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/amish%20crash_1560256534448.png_7382513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/amish%20crash_1560256534448.png_7382513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/amish%20crash_1560256534448.png_7382513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3rd child dies after horse-drawn carriage hit in Michigan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:35AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 11:12AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A third child who was in an Amish horse-drawn carriage that was struck by a drunken driver in southern Michigan has died, authorities said Sunday.</p><p>Two children, ages 6 and 2, died at the scene of Friday evening's crash. A 4-year-old later died at a hospital, and another young child and a woman who were in the carriage remained hospitalized with serious injuries, State Trooper Seth Reed told the Detroit Free Press.</p><p>RELATED: Pickup hits Amish horse-drawn carriage, killing 2 kids</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a 