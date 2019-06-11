< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Chemical castration on certain sex offenders signed into law in Alabama
Posted Jun 11 2019 06:00AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 06:06AM EDT Chemical castration on certain sex offenders signed into law in Alabama   </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/alabama-signs-bill-that-forces-chemical-castration-on-certain-sex-offenders">Monday signed a bill</a> that forces sex offenders convicted of crimes involving pre-teens to be chemically castrated before their parole.</p> <p>Under the measure, HB 379, certain offenders must receive medication that blocks testosterone production before they are paroled from prison. A judge would decide when the medication could be stopped.</p> <p>According to the new law, offenders must pay for the treatment, and they can't be denied parole solely based on an inability to pay.</p> <p>Republican Rep. Steve Hurst had proposed the measure for more than a decade.</p> <p>“They have marked this child for life and the punishment should fit the crime,” Hurst told WIAT-TV in Birmingham.</p> <p>Though authorized by several states, chemical castration remains highly controversial. Critics argue that forcing the procedure is a violation of human rights.  