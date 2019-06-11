< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A third child who was in an Amish horse-drawn carriage that was struck by a drunken driver in southern Michigan has died, authorities said Sunday.</p> <p>Two children, ages 6 and 2, died at the scene of Friday evening's crash. A 4-year-old later died at a hospital, and another young child and a woman who were in the carriage remained hospitalized with serious injuries, State Trooper Seth Reed told the Detroit Free Press.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/pickup-hits-amish-horse-drawn-carriage-killing-2-kids"><strong>RELATED: Pickup hits Amish horse-drawn carriage, killing 2 kids</strong></a></p> <p>The pickup truck's driver, 21-year-old Tyler Frye, of Angola, Indiana, faces three counts of driving while intoxicated causing death and two counts of driving while intoxicated causing serious injury, Reed said.</p> <p>The crash happened in Branch County's Algansee Township, near Michigan's borders with Indiana and Ohio amid an area that has numerous Amish communities.</p> <p>Police said all seven people in the carriage — two adults and five children — were ejected in the crash.</p> <p>The relationships of those in the carriage were unclear and state police didn't immediately reply to phone messages seeking additional information.</p> <p>Frye was arraigned Saturday and was being held at the Branch County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Florida governor signs bill for foreign drug importation

By CURT ANDERSON, Associated Press

Posted Jun 11 2019 12:16PM EDT

Floridians could eventually gain access to cheaper prescription drugs from Canada and other foreign countries under legislation signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, if the federal government gives it a green light.

The Republican governor signed the bill in The Villages, home to one of the state's largest retirement-age communities. The U.S. overall spends 30% to 190% more on prescription drugs than other developed countries and pays up to 174% more for the same prescription drug, according to a legislative bill analysis. Hundreds of hospital staff line hallways for teen organ donor's 'honor walk'

Posted Jun 11 2019 10:30AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 11:41AM EDT

A teenage organ donor killed in a tragic accident was honored by hundreds of hospital staff members as he was led down the hallway on his final journey.

The University Medical Center of Southern Nevada hosted their very first Honor Walk on May 23 in recognition of 18-year-old Michael Sigler. Sigler was killed in a motorcycle accident and according to the hospital, it was his wish to be an organ donor if something should happen to him. Florida woman squeezed boyfriend's genitals 'until they bled': cops

Posted Jun 11 2019 10:29AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 10:31AM EDT

A Florida woman was arrested last week on allegations that she squeezed her boyfriend's testicles until they bled , police said.

The alleged incident occurred on June 4 in Indian Harbour Beach, about 70 miles southeast of Orlando. Authorities responded to a call from a man who said his live-in girlfriend had assaulted him, according to a police report.

The report said the woman -- identified as 21-year-old Katie Lee Pitchford – had become "enraged" during an argument. The alleged victim, who was not identified, reportedly told the officers that Pitchford had struck him "with her fists and scratched the left side of his face." Sigler was killed in a motorcycle accident and according to the hospital, it was his wish to be an organ donor if something should happen to him. </p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-woman-squeezed-boyfriends-genitals-until-they-bled-cops" title="Florida woman squeezed boyfriend's genitals ‘until they bled': cops" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/brevard%20co%20so_katie%20lee%20pitchford_061119_1560263339741.png_7382670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/brevard%20co%20so_katie%20lee%20pitchford_061119_1560263339741.png_7382670_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/brevard%20co%20so_katie%20lee%20pitchford_061119_1560263339741.png_7382670_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/brevard%20co%20so_katie%20lee%20pitchford_061119_1560263339741.png_7382670_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/brevard%20co%20so_katie%20lee%20pitchford_061119_1560263339741.png_7382670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida woman squeezed boyfriend's genitals ‘until they bled': cops</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 10:29AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 10:31AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida woman was arrested last week on allegations that she squeezed her boyfriend’s testicles until they bled , police said.</p><p>The alleged incident occurred on June 4 in Indian Harbour Beach, about 70 miles southeast of Orlando. Authorities responded to a call from a man who said his live-in girlfriend had assaulted him, according to a police report.</p><p>The report said the woman -- identified as 21-year-old Katie Lee Pitchford – had become “enraged” during an argument. The alleged victim, who was not identified, reportedly told the officers that Pitchford had struck him “with her fists and scratched the left side of his face.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/hundreds-of-hospital-staff-line-hallways-for-teen-organ-donor-honor-walk-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/donor%20for%20web_1560262199003.png_7382564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: UMC of Southern Nevada" title="donor for web_1560262199003.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hundreds of hospital staff line hallways for teen organ donor's 'honor walk'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/white-meat-may-be-just-as-bad-for-you-as-red-meat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/P%20WHITE%20MEAT%20NOT%20HEALTHIER%207A_00.01.21.02_1560253936516.png_7382367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P WHITE MEAT NOT HEALTHIER 7A_00.01.21.02_1560253936516.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>White meat may be just as bad for you as red meat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/storms-continue-tuesday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Weather_report__June_11__2019_0_7382606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather_report__June_11__2019_0_20190611130637"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Storms Continue Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-woman-killed-during-domestic-incident-near-tourist-district-suspect-arrested"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/jason%20lindsey_1560262671836.png_7382656_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="jason lindsey_1560262671836.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Distraught 8-year-old witnesses stepfather strangling mother, calls 911</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/vatican-rejects-gender-change-to-alarm-of-lgbt-catholics-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/02/pope_francis_generic_01_city_of_philadelphia_kait_privitera_1543784539506_6475725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/02/pope_francis_generic_01_city_of_philadelphia_kait_privitera_1543784539506_6475725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/02/pope_francis_generic_01_city_of_philadelphia_kait_privitera_1543784539506_6475725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/02/pope_francis_generic_01_city_of_philadelphia_kait_privitera_1543784539506_6475725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/02/pope_francis_generic_01_city_of_philadelphia_kait_privitera_1543784539506_6475725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kait&#x20;Privitera&#x20;via&#x20;City&#x20;of&#x20;Philadelphia" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Vatican rejects gender change to alarm of LGBT Catholics</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/hundreds-of-hospital-staff-line-hallways-for-teen-organ-donor-honor-walk-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/donor%20for%20web_1560262199003.png_7382564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/donor%20for%20web_1560262199003.png_7382564_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/donor%20for%20web_1560262199003.png_7382564_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/donor%20for%20web_1560262199003.png_7382564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/donor%20for%20web_1560262199003.png_7382564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;UMC&#x20;of&#x20;Southern&#x20;Nevada" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hundreds of hospital staff line hallways for teen organ donor's 'honor walk'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-woman-squeezed-boyfriends-genitals-until-they-bled-cops" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/brevard%20co%20so_katie%20lee%20pitchford_061119_1560263339741.png_7382670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/brevard%20co%20so_katie%20lee%20pitchford_061119_1560263339741.png_7382670_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/brevard%20co%20so_katie%20lee%20pitchford_061119_1560263339741.png_7382670_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/brevard%20co%20so_katie%20lee%20pitchford_061119_1560263339741.png_7382670_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/brevard%20co%20so_katie%20lee%20pitchford_061119_1560263339741.png_7382670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida woman squeezed boyfriend's genitals ‘until they bled': cops</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/community-steps-up-to-help-hurricane-michael-victims-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/22/NSF_storm%20aid%20hurricane%20michael_042219_1555957582954.png_7140597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/22/NSF_storm%20aid%20hurricane%20michael_042219_1555957582954.png_7140597_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/22/NSF_storm%20aid%20hurricane%20michael_042219_1555957582954.png_7140597_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/22/NSF_storm%20aid%20hurricane%20michael_042219_1555957582954.png_7140597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/22/NSF_storm%20aid%20hurricane%20michael_042219_1555957582954.png_7140597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Community steps up to help Hurricane Michael victims</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/police-searching-for-teenager-who-has-been-missing-for-a-week-from-port-st-lucie" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/missing%20port%20st_1560259220387.png_7382535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/missing%20port%20st_1560259220387.png_7382535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/missing%20port%20st_1560259220387.png_7382535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/missing%20port%20st_1560259220387.png_7382535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/missing%20port%20st_1560259220387.png_7382535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police searching for teenager from Port St. Lucie who has been missing for a week</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35News"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wofl.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a 