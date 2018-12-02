< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Vatican rejects gender change to alarm of LGBT Catholics

By NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press

Posted Jun 11 2019 11:35AM EDT data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Vatican rejects gender change to alarm of LGBT Catholics&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/vatican-rejects-gender-change-to-alarm-of-lgbt-catholics-1" data-title="Vatican rejects gender change to alarm of LGBT Catholics" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/vatican-rejects-gender-change-to-alarm-of-lgbt-catholics-1" addthis:title="Vatican rejects gender change to alarm of LGBT Catholics"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412029126.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412029126");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412029126-386060101"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/02/pope_francis_generic_01_city_of_philadelphia_kait_privitera_1543784539506_6475725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/02/pope_francis_generic_01_city_of_philadelphia_kait_privitera_1543784539506_6475725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/02/pope_francis_generic_01_city_of_philadelphia_kait_privitera_1543784539506_6475725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/02/pope_francis_generic_01_city_of_philadelphia_kait_privitera_1543784539506_6475725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/02/pope_francis_generic_01_city_of_philadelphia_kait_privitera_1543784539506_6475725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Kait Privitera via City of Philadelphia" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Kait Privitera via City of Philadelphia</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412029126-386060101" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/02/pope_francis_generic_01_city_of_philadelphia_kait_privitera_1543784539506_6475725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/02/pope_francis_generic_01_city_of_philadelphia_kait_privitera_1543784539506_6475725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/02/pope_francis_generic_01_city_of_philadelphia_kait_privitera_1543784539506_6475725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/02/pope_francis_generic_01_city_of_philadelphia_kait_privitera_1543784539506_6475725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/02/pope_francis_generic_01_city_of_philadelphia_kait_privitera_1543784539506_6475725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Kait Privitera via City of Philadelphia" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Kait Privitera via City of Man fights hatred with love, decorates truck
Trump administration denies embassies' requests...
Trump tweets support of LGBT community
Fed. govt aims to roll back transgender health... style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/CODY%20BARLOW_pride%20truck_061019_1560191288285.png_7370903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Man fights hatred with love, decorates truck</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/trump-administration-denies-embassies-requests-to-fly-pride-flag-on-flagpoles-reports"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Trump administration denies embassies' requests...</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/trump-tweets-in-support-of-lgbt-people-to-mark-pride-month-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/02/19/LGBTFlag_GENERIC_GETTY_1519075151976_4981120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Trump tweets support of LGBT community</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/fed-govt-aims-to-roll-back-transgender-health-protection-lgbt-groups-fear-discrimination"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/05/13/transgender%20bathroom_1463153020128_1308669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Fed. govt aims to roll back transgender health...</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>VATICAN CITY (AP)</strong> - The Vatican issued an official document Monday rejecting the idea that people can choose or change their genders and insisting on the sexual "complementarity" of men and women to make babies.</p> <p>The document, published during LGBT Pride Month, was immediately denounced by LGBT Catholics as contributing to bigotry and violence against gay and transgender people. Advocacy group New Ways Ministry said it would further confuse individuals questioning their gender identity or sexual orientation and at risk of self-harm.</p> <p>The text, "Male and Female He Created Them," was intended to help Catholic teachers, parents, students and clergy address what the Vatican's Congregation for Catholic Education called an "educational crisis" in the field of sex education.</p> <p>It called for a "path of dialogue" and listening on the issue of "gender theory" in education. But even priestly advocates for LGBT Catholics noted that the text appeared to have relied entirely on previous papal pronouncements, Vatican documents and philosophers and theologians.</p> <p>"The real-life experiences of LGBT people seem entirely absent from this document," said the Rev. James Martin, a Jesuit priest who wrote a book on improving Catholic Church outreach to the LGBT community, titled "Building a Bridge." ''We should welcome the congregation's call to dialogue and listening on gender, and I hope that conversation will now begin."</p> <p>Jay Brown of the Human Rights Campaign - the largest LGBT-rights group in the United States - said the Vatican's stance "sends a dangerous message that anybody who experiences gender diversity is somehow less worthy."</p> <p>Pope Francis has repeatedly argued the position that people cannot choose their genders. But the document represents the first attempt to put the Vatican's position, first articulated fully by Pope Benedict XVI in a 2012 speech, into a comprehensive, official text.</p> <p>The document called for a new alliance among families, schools and society to offer a "positive and prudent sexual education" in Catholic schools so children learn the "full original truth of masculinity and femininity."</p> <p>It called gender fluidity a symptom of the "confused concept of freedom" and "momentary desires" that characterize post-modern culture. It rejected terms such as "intersex" and "transgender" and said the purpose of the biological "complementarity" of the male and female sex organs was to ensure procreation.</p> <p>Francis DeBernardo, head of New Ways Ministry, said such concepts are outdated, misinformed and ignore contemporary science on factors beyond visible genitalia that determine gender.</p> <p>"Gender is also biologically determined by genetics, hormones and brain chemistry - things not visible at birth," DeBernardo said in a statement. 3rd child dies after horse-drawn carriage hit in Michigan

Posted Jun 11 2019 08:35AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 11:12AM EDT

A third child who was in an Amish horse-drawn carriage that was struck by a drunken driver in southern Michigan has died, authorities said Sunday.

Two children, ages 6 and 2, died at the scene of Friday evening's crash. A 4-year-old later died at a hospital, and another young child and a woman who were in the carriage remained hospitalized with serious injuries, State Trooper Seth Reed told the Detroit Free Press. A 4-year-old later died at a hospital, and another young child and a woman who were in the carriage remained hospitalized with serious injuries, State Trooper Seth Reed told the Detroit Free Press.</p><p>RELATED: Pickup hits Amish horse-drawn carriage, killing 2 kids</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/chemical-castration-on-certain-sex-offenders-signed-into-law-in-alabama" title="Chemical castration on certain sex offenders signed into law in Alabama" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/jail%20cell3_1560247209473.png_7381686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/jail%20cell3_1560247209473.png_7381686_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/jail%20cell3_1560247209473.png_7381686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/jail%20cell3_1560247209473.png_7381686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/jail%20cell3_1560247209473.png_7381686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Chemical castration on certain sex offenders signed into law in Alabama

Posted Jun 11 2019 06:00AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 06:06AM EDT

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed a bill that forces sex offenders convicted of crimes involving pre-teens to be chemically castrated before their parole.

Under the measure, HB 379, certain offenders must receive medication that blocks testosterone production before they are paroled from prison. A judge would decide when the medication could be stopped.

According to the new law, offenders must pay for the treatment, and they can't be denied parole solely based on an inability to pay. A judge would decide when the medication could be stopped.</p><p>According to the new law, offenders must pay for the treatment, and they can't be denied parole solely based on an inability to pay.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/trump-calls-french-wine-tariffs-unfair-vows-to-do-something-about-it" title="Trump calls French wine tariffs unfair, vows to ‘do something' about it" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/Trump_renews_promises_to__do_something___0_7381501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/Trump_renews_promises_to__do_something___0_7381501_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/Trump_renews_promises_to__do_something___0_7381501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/Trump_renews_promises_to__do_something___0_7381501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/Trump_renews_promises_to__do_something___0_7381501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump has once again turned a critical eye toward French wine tariffs, calling them "unfair" and promising to "do something" about it." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump calls French wine tariffs unfair, vows to ‘do something' about it</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 09:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 10:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Trump renewed his promise to “do something” about French wine tariffs during a phone interview with CNBC on Monday, calling the tariff on American wine imposed by the French government “unfair.”</p><p>“You know, France charges us a lot for the wine and yet we charge them little for French wine,” Trump said. “So the wineries come to me and they say — the California guys, they come to me: ‘Sir, we are paying a lot of money to put our products into France and you’re letting’ — meaning, this country is allowing this French wine which is great, we have great wine, too, allowing it to come in for nothing. It is not fair. And you know what, it’s not fair. We’ll do something about it.”</p><p>The president previously tweeted about the issue in November of 2018, causing other Twitter users, both French and American, to challenge his take on the matter. 