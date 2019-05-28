< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Meghan Markle to skip lunch with Prince Harry, Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth during state visit

Posted May 28 2019 11:43AM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 11:44AM EDT id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Meghan Markle to skip lunch with Prince Harry, Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth during state visit&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/meghan-markle-to-skip-lunch-with-prince-harry-donald-trump-and-queen-elizabeth-during-state-visit" data-title="Meghan Markle to skip lunch with Prince Harry, Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth during state visit" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/meghan-markle-to-skip-lunch-with-prince-harry-donald-trump-and-queen-elizabeth-during-state-visit" addthis:title="Meghan Markle to skip lunch with Prince Harry, Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth during state visit"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409334076.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409334076");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409334076-409334051"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/meghan%20markle%20prince%20harry%20president%20trump_1559058133394.png_7318700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/meghan%20markle%20prince%20harry%20president%20trump_1559058133394.png_7318700_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/meghan%20markle%20prince%20harry%20president%20trump_1559058133394.png_7318700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/meghan%20markle%20prince%20harry%20president%20trump_1559058133394.png_7318700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/meghan%20markle%20prince%20harry%20president%20trump_1559058133394.png_7318700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409334076-409334051" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/meghan%20markle%20prince%20harry%20president%20trump_1559058133394.png_7318700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/meghan%20markle%20prince%20harry%20president%20trump_1559058133394.png_7318700_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/meghan%20markle%20prince%20harry%20president%20trump_1559058133394.png_7318700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/meghan%20markle%20prince%20harry%20president%20trump_1559058133394.png_7318700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/meghan%20markle%20prince%20harry%20president%20trump_1559058133394.png_7318700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:43AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:44AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409334076" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines409334076' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/fast-five/1-year-after-wedding-harry-and-meghan-have-new-home-son-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/21/royal_wedding_photos_01_052118_1526914614743_5562386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>1 year later: Harry, Meghan have new home, son</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/meghan-markle-prince-harry-celebrate-first-mother-s-day-after-birth-of-royal-baby-archie-harrison"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY_royal%20baby_051219_1557680225461.png_7250396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Markle, Harry celebrate Mother's Day after birth</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/meghan-harry-show-off-their-bundle-of-joy-"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/GETTY%20royal%20baby_1557316546363.png_7234295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Prince Harry, Megan Markle reveal royal baby name</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/over-the-moon-beaming-prince-harry-speaks-after-birth-of-royal-baby"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince%20HARRY%20resize_1557165337327.jpg_7224170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Prince Harry 'over the moon' about new baby boy</span> </a> </li> <li> <a FOX NEWS - Meghan Markle won't be present when Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II host President Trump and first lady Melania for lunch at the palace.

A schedule for the Trumps' state visit to the U.K. has been released, indicating that the former "Suits" actress (and prior Hillary Clinton supporter) won't attend.</p> <p>Duchess Meghan remains on maternity leave following the birth of her and Prince Harry's first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, earlier this month.</p> <p>Queen Elizabeth II will host the Trumps at Buckingham Palace on Monday, June 3, with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, among those in attendance.</p> <p>The Trumps will then dine with the Queen in a private lunch and artifacts viewing, followed by a tour of Westminster Abbey and a visit to the Grave of the Unknown Warrior with Prince Andrew. Prince Charles and Camilla will then have tea with the Trumps at Clarence House, with the evening concluding with a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, where President Trump and Queen Elizabeth II will each deliver speeches.</p> <p>It may be an uncomfortable meeting for Prince Harry, as friend Selina Scott told Express that President Trump once pursued Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.</p> <p>“He bombarded Diana with massive bouquets of flowers," Scott alleged. "She became increasingly concerned. It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her.”</p> <p>On Tuesday, June 4, President Trump will have meetings with newly-resigned Prime Minister Theresa May.</p> <p>On Wednesday, June 5, the Trumps, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles will attend a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.</p> <p>Before going public with her relationship with Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan called Trump "misogynistic ... and so vocal about it," adding, “I’m voting for Hillary Clinton, not because she is a woman, but because Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting.”</p> <p>Meanwhile, Duchess Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle, previously claimed that Prince Harry told him to "give Trump a chance."</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/meghan-markle-prince-harry-queen-elizabeth-donald-trump-state-visit">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com</a></strong>.</p> <p><u><strong>Read more POLITICAL news:</strong></u></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/utah-judge-suspended-for-making-anti-trump-comments">Utah judge suspended for making anti-Trump comments</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/gillibrand-suggests-trump-s-only-accomplishments-are-hurting-people-only-motivation-is-cruelty-">Gillibrand suggests Trump's only accomplishments are 'hurting people,' only motivation is 'cruelty'</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/hillary-clinton-blasts-trump-says-president-is-running-scared-claims-pelosi-video-is-sexist-">Hillary Clinton blasts Trump, says president is ‘running scared,' claims Pelosi video is ‘sexist'</a></strong></li> </ul> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 