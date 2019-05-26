< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409062648" data-article-version="1.0">Gillibrand suggests Trump's only accomplishments are 'hurting people,' only motivation is 'cruelty'</h1>
</header> id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Gillibrand suggests Trump's only accomplishments are 'hurting people,' only motivation is 'cruelty'&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/gillibrand-suggests-trump-s-only-accomplishments-are-hurting-people-only-motivation-is-cruelty-" data-title="Gillibrand suggests Trump's only accomplishments are 'hurting people,' only motivation is 'cruelty'" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/gillibrand-suggests-trump-s-only-accomplishments-are-hurting-people-only-motivation-is-cruelty-" addthis:title="Gillibrand suggests Trump's only accomplishments are 'hurting people,' only motivation is 'cruelty'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409062648.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409062648");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409062648-409062654"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY_gillibrand_052619_1558890876397_7314438_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY_gillibrand_052619_1558890876397_7314438_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY_gillibrand_052619_1558890876397_7314438_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY_gillibrand_052619_1558890876397_7314438_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY_gillibrand_052619_1558890876397_7314438_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409062648-409062654" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY_gillibrand_052619_1558890876397_7314438_ver1.0_160_90.png" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 01:13PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 01:17PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 01:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409062648" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines409062648' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/politics/hillary-clinton-blasts-trump-says-president-is-running-scared-claims-pelosi-video-is-sexist-"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Clinton blasts Trump, says president is ‘scared'</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/jon-voight-declares-trump-greatest-president-since-abraham-lincoln-in-late-night-video"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/GETTY%20jon%20voight_1558797345287.png_7313229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Jon Voight praises Trump in late-night video</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/judge-halts-plan-to-build-parts-of-border-wall"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/17/GETTY_border%20wall_011719_1547728392501.png_6638182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Judge halts plan to build parts of border wall</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/trump-signs-memorandum-requiring-immigrant-sponsors-to-pay-for-social-services"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Memorandum requires immigrant sponsor to pay</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/pelosi-questions-trumps-fitness-to-remain-in-office-suggests-intervention-for-good-of-nation"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/pelosi%20THUMB_1558647996846.jpg_7307020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Pelosi suggests Trump 'intervention'</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., <strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/gillibrand-suggests-trumps-only-accomplishments-are-hurting-people-only-motivation-is-cruelty">responded to a controversial Health and Human Services rule</a></strong> by claiming President Trump's administration was only motivated by hatred and cruelty.</p> <p>"They have no agenda but hate. No 'accomplishments' but hurting people. No motivation but cruelty. Disgusting, outrageous, and pathetic," she tweeted on Saturday.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">They have no agenda but hate. No "accomplishments" but hurting people. No motivation but cruelty. Disgusting, outrageous, and pathetic. <a href="https://t.co/4C2n5cEixw">https://t.co/4C2n5cEixw</a></p> — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) <a href="https://twitter.com/SenGillibrand/status/1132337589787287553?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 25, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p> </p> <p>She was commenting on an article about the HHS rule, which would reverse the Obama-era decision to protect "gender identity" under federal laws prohibiting sex discrimination in health care.</p> <p>Gillibrand, a 2020 contender, added to the many progressive voices denouncing the Trump administration's decision. It was the latest in a series of policies that interpreted sex discrimination protections as only applying to biological attributes rather than self-described identity.</p> <p>HHS has pushed back on the idea that its decision would result in discrimination. "I don't want to see that happen," Roger Severino, director of the Office of Civil Rights, reportedly said.</p> <p>"Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he also said, noting that he intended to "fully enforce" laws against discrimination.</p> <p>Gillibrand's comments received a wave of criticism on Twitter:</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">They have no agenda but hate. No "accomplishments" but hurting people. No motivation but cruelty. Disgusting, outrageous, and pathetic. <a href="https://t.co/4C2n5cEixw">https://t.co/4C2n5cEixw</a></p> — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) <a href="https://twitter.com/SenGillibrand/status/1132337589787287553?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 25, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">They have same protection as everyone. But they have to decide male or female. We don't pay for transitions.</p> — BAT (@bat211) <a href="https://twitter.com/bat211/status/1132352418677760001?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 25, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">"They have no agenda but hate." -- Kirsten Gillibrand <a href="https://t.co/cg0r40gYSX">pic.twitter.com/cg0r40gYSX</a></p> — Dan (@Dman1_1976) <a href="https://twitter.com/Dman1_1976/status/1132341420294049792?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 25, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p> </p> <p>Gillibrand, an outspoken critic of the president's, has also joined other 2020 candidates in condemning abortion regulations as well as immigration practices under the administration.</p> <p>According to RealClearPolitics' polling average, she fell behind a long list of other candidates vying for the Democratic nomination -- grabbing just 0.7 percent of support.</p> <p>Trump, meanwhile, enjoyed the strong support of the Republican National Committee and touted the economic milestones reached under his administration. Those included substantial GDP growth, record-low unemployment among the general population and within minority segments, and rapid manufacturing growth.</p> <p><u><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/gillibrand-suggests-trumps-only-accomplishments-are-hurting-people-only-motivation-is-cruelty">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com</a></strong></u></p> <p><u><strong>Read more POLITICAL news:</strong></u></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/hillary-clinton-blasts-trump-says-president-is-running-scared-claims-pelosi-video-is-sexist-">Hillary Clinton blasts Trump, says president is ‘running scared,' claims Pelosi video is ‘sexist'</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/facebook-instant/judge-halts-plan-to-build-parts-of-border-wall">Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Politics Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Nathania Johnson/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <h4>Hillary Clinton blasts Trump, says president is 'running scared,' claims Pelosi video is 'sexist'</h4>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 12:51PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 12:52PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Hillary Clinton hasn't announced a 2020 run for the White House but remarks she delivered in Houston may have sounded like a campaign speech to some listeners.</p><p>Clinton launched a fiery attack Friday against President Trump, claiming the president tweeted a disputed video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi because he was "running scared."</p><p>"Just look at what's happened in the last 24 hours," she said. "The president and his cronies have been running around spreading a doctored video of Nancy Pelosi. Now, it is sexist trash. But it is also a sign that Trump is running scared."</p>
</div> Now, it is sexist trash. But it is also a sign that Trump is running scared."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/judge-halts-plan-to-build-parts-of-border-wall" title="Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/17/GETTY_border%20wall_011719_1547728392501.png_6638182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/17/GETTY_border%20wall_011719_1547728392501.png_6638182_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/17/GETTY_border%20wall_011719_1547728392501.png_6638182_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/17/GETTY_border%20wall_011719_1547728392501.png_6638182_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/17/GETTY_border%20wall_011719_1547728392501.png_6638182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <h4>Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall</h4>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 09:53PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:32PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>A federal judge blocked on Friday President Donald Trump from building sections of his long-sought border wall with money secured under his declaration of a national emergency.</p><p>U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr. on Friday immediately halted the administration's efforts to redirect military-designated funds for wall construction. His order applies to two projects, scheduled to begin as early as Saturday, to replace 51 miles of fence in two areas on the Mexican border. </p><p>Gilliam issued the ruling after hearing arguments last week in two cases. California and 19 other states brought one lawsuit; the Sierra Club and a coalition of communities along the border brought the other. His ruling was the first of several lawsuits against Trump's controversial decision to bypass the normal appropriations process to pay for his long-sought wall.</p>
</div> California and 19 other states brought one lawsuit; the Sierra Club and a coalition of communities along the border brought the other. His ruling was the first of several lawsuits against Trump's controversial decision to bypass the normal appropriations process to pay for his long-sought wall.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/desantis-signs-off-on-court-changes" title="DeSantis signs off on court changes" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <h4>DeSantis signs off on court changes</h4>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 07:43PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that will change how lawsuits are divvied up among county and circuit courts across the state.</p><p>Under current law, lawsuits involving amounts up to $15,000 are filed in county courts, while cases with larger disputed amounts are filed in circuit courts. T</p><p>he bill (HB 337), sponsored by Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, will increase the threshold for county-court cases to $30,000 on Jan. 1 and $50,000 in January 2023. The $15,000 threshold had not been changed since 1992, a House staff analysis said.</p>
</div> The $15,000 threshold had not been changed since 1992, a House staff analysis said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a 