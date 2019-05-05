< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Utah judge suspended for making anti-Trump comments By BRADY McCOMBS, Associated Press
Posted May 28 2019 07:24AM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409294580-406401883"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/05/GETTY_trump_050519_1557084510234_7220576_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/05/GETTY_trump_050519_1557084510234_7220576_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/05/GETTY_trump_050519_1557084510234_7220576_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/05/GETTY_trump_050519_1557084510234_7220576_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/05/GETTY_trump_050519_1557084510234_7220576_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409294580-406401883" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/05/GETTY_trump_050519_1557084510234_7220576_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/05/GETTY_trump_050519_1557084510234_7220576_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/05/GETTY_trump_050519_1557084510234_7220576_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/05/GETTY_trump_050519_1557084510234_7220576_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/05/GETTY_trump_050519_1557084510234_7220576_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/utah-judge-suspended-for-making-anti-trump-comments">BRADY McCOMBS, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:24AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409294580" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SALT LAKE CITY (AP)</strong> - A longtime Utah judge has been suspended without pay for six months after making critical comments online and in court about President Donald Trump, including a post bashing his "inability to govern and political incompetence."</p><p>Judge Michael Kwan's posts on Facebook and LinkedIn in 2016-2017 violated the judicial code of conduct and diminished "the reputation of our entire judiciary," wrote Utah State Supreme Court Justice John A. Pearce in an opinion posted Wednesday.</p><p>Kwan's Facebook account was private but could have been shared by friends, Pearce wrote.</p><p>"Judge Kwan's behavior denigrates his reputation as an impartial, independent, dignified, and courteous jurist who takes no advantage of the office in which he serves," Pearce said.</p><p>Kwan has been a justice court judge in the Salt Lake City suburb of Taylorsville since 1998. He deals with misdemeanor cases, violations of ordinances and small claims.</p><p>He was first appointed by elected city officials to a six-year term and was retained in the position by voters.</p><p>Kwan argued the suspension was inappropriate and an unlawful attempt to regulate his constitutionally protected speech, Pearce wrote in the opinion.</p><p>Kwan's attorney, Greg Skordas, said the judge is disappointed with the severity of the suspension but accepted that he would get some reprimand.</p><p>Like many people after the 2016 election, Kwan felt strongly about the results and said some things "in haste," Skordas said.</p><p>He knows judges are held to a higher standard and must be careful, the lawyer said.</p><p>"He certainly regrets making those statements and is committed to not doing anything like that again," Skordas said.</p><p>It's unknown what Kwan's political affiliation is because he chooses to keep his voter registration private, an option available to any state voter, said Justin Lee, Utah director of elections.</p><p>Skordas said he doesn't know Kwan's political party but noted the judge has been reprimanded previously during his career for comments critical of politicians from both major parties.</p><p>Pearce referred to those past reprimands while justifying the severity of the suspension.</p><p>Taylorsville city officials agree with the punishment and expect Kwan to return to his position when his suspension ends, city spokeswoman Kim Horiuchi said.</p><p>Kwan's online posts about Trump started during the 2016 election.</p><p>On Inauguration Day, he posted: "Welcome to governing. Will you dig your heels in and spend the next four years undermining our country's reputation and standing in the world? . . . Will you continue to demonstrate your inability to govern and political incompetence?"</p><p>The next month, he posted: "Welcome to the beginning of the fascist takeover. . . We need to be diligent in questioning Congressional Republicans if they are going to be the American Reichstag and refuse to stand up for the Constitution."</p><p>The ruling suspending Kwan also cited an interaction in court with a defendant in 2017 in which Kwan criticized Trump after the defendant said he would use his tax refund to pay fines.</p><p>"You do realize that we have a new president, and you think we are getting any money back?" Kwan said.</p><p>"I hope," the defendant replied.</p><p>"You hope?" Kwan said.</p><p>"I pray and I cross my fingers," the defendant said.</p><p>"OK. Prayer might be the answer cause he just signed an order to start building the wall and he has no money to do that," Kwan said. "But don't worry, there is a tax cut for the wealthy so if you make over $500,000 you're getting a tax cut."</p><p>Kwan created a DUI and drug court, which won a governor's award for reducing drug and alcohol abuse and served on the Utah Judicial Council, according to his biography . He is also the president of the Chinese Railroad Workers Descendants Association, which worked to earn their ancestors proper credit during the recent celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad.</p><p>He is not the first judge to come under scrutiny or be reprimanded for political stances. A federal magistrate judge in San Antonio was suspended from leading citizenship swearing-in ceremonies in 2016 after he told new U.S. citizens that they "need to go to another country" if they objected to Donald Trump's presidency.</p><p>That same year, a municipal judge in Akron, Ohio, came under fire after she attended a rally for Trump and stood behind him while holding one of his campaign signs.</p><p>___</p><p>Associated Press researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York City contributed to this report.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story409294580 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading More Politics Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%201_052719_1558955265851.png_7315250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%201_052719_1558955265851.png_7315250_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%201_052719_1558955265851.png_7315250_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%201_052719_1558955265851.png_7315250_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%201_052719_1558955265851.png_7315250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DeSantis: Trade mission will help boost state's economy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 06:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a memorandum of agreement between Space Florida and the Israel Space Agency during a four-day trade mission to help boost the state's economy.</p><p>The agreement signed Monday includes projects the agencies will work on, including the launching of microsatellites. The Republican governor insists the Space Force should be headquartered in Florida.</p><p>DeSantis also signed agreements between Haifa University and Florida Atlantic University, Miami-Dade College, Florida A&M and the University of North Florida.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-japan-visit" title="Trump arrives at Tokyo palace for banquet" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/27/Still0527_00003_1558954170236_7315146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/27/Still0527_00003_1558954170236_7315146_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/27/Still0527_00003_1558954170236_7315146_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/27/Still0527_00003_1558954170236_7315146_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/27/Still0527_00003_1558954170236_7315146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Trump arrives at Tokyo palace for banquet" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump arrives at Tokyo palace for banquet</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 06:50AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 07:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) - President Donald Trump has arrived at Tokyo's Imperial Palace for a banquet in his honor.</p><p>The president and first lady Melania Trump are being hosted by the new Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, also are expected to attend the black-tie dinner with scores of other guests.</p><p>The meal caps a busy Monday that made Trump the first word leader to meet with Naruhito since his May 1 ascension to the throne.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/florida-governor-cabinet-begin-trade-mission-in-israel-1" title="Florida governor, Cabinet begin trade mission in Israel" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%201_052719_1558955265851.png_7315250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%201_052719_1558955265851.png_7315250_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%201_052719_1558955265851.png_7315250_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%201_052719_1558955265851.png_7315250_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%201_052719_1558955265851.png_7315250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida governor, Cabinet begin trade mission in Israel</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">BRENDAN FARRINGTON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 06:15AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 07:08AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was on his way to Israel Saturday with a delegation of close to 100 people, a trip that will include a ceremonial meeting with the independently elected Cabinet.</p><p>The agenda DeSantis' office released ahead of the trip was vague on details, listing items like "business meetings" without saying who he planned to meet with and where. His delegation includes education officials, business leaders, lawmakers and the head of the state's tourism marketing agency. On Wednesday he will host a meeting with the independently elected Cabinet, comprised of Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.</p><p>Fried was already in the country Saturday for the third day of her own trade mission.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/03/28/aramis-ayala_1490760745030_2953923_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/03/28/aramis-ayala_1490760745030_2953923_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/03/28/aramis-ayala_1490760745030_2953923_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/03/28/aramis-ayala_1490760745030_2953923_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Orange-Osceola state attorney Aramis Ayala will not be seeking re-election</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-man-searching-for-owner-of-necklace-filled-with-ashes-found-on-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/necklace%20for%20web_1559048504008.png_7318166_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/necklace%20for%20web_1559048504008.png_7318166_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/necklace%20for%20web_1559048504008.png_7318166_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/necklace%20for%20web_1559048504008.png_7318166_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/necklace%20for%20web_1559048504008.png_7318166_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Shawn&#x20;Rauch" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida man searching for owner of necklace filled with ashes found on beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/boynton-beach-police-searching-for-missing-mother-and-her-two-children" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/mom%20missing_1559044712800.png_7318209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/mom%20missing_1559044712800.png_7318209_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/mom%20missing_1559044712800.png_7318209_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/mom%20missing_1559044712800.png_7318209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/mom%20missing_1559044712800.png_7318209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Boynton&#x20;Beach&#x20;Police&#x20;Dept&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boynton Beach police searching for missing mother and her two children</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/utah-judge-suspended-for-making-anti-trump-comments" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/05/GETTY_trump_050519_1557084510234_7220576_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/05/GETTY_trump_050519_1557084510234_7220576_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/05/GETTY_trump_050519_1557084510234_7220576_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/05/GETTY_trump_050519_1557084510234_7220576_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/05/GETTY_trump_050519_1557084510234_7220576_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Utah judge suspended for making anti-Trump comments</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/6-week-old-bald-eagle-who-hatched-live-on-webcam-dies-us-forest-service" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/eaglet_1559041076271_7317985_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/eaglet_1559041076271_7317985_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/eaglet_1559041076271_7317985_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/eaglet_1559041076271_7317985_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/eaglet_1559041076271_7317985_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Jim&#x20;Campbell-Spickler&#x2f;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Forest&#x20;Service" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>6-week-old bald eagle who hatched live on webcam dies: U.S. Forest Service</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span 