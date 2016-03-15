< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hillary Clinton blasts Trump, says president is 'running scared,' claims Pelosi video is 'sexist'

Posted May 26 2019 12:51PM EDT
Updated May 26 2019 12:52PM EDT id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Hillary Clinton blasts Trump, says president is ‘running scared,' claims Pelosi video is ‘sexist'&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/hillary-clinton-blasts-trump-says-president-is-running-scared-claims-pelosi-video-is-sexist-" data-title="Hillary Clinton blasts Trump, says president is ‘running scared,' claims Pelosi video is ‘sexist'" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/hillary-clinton-blasts-trump-says-president-is-running-scared-claims-pelosi-video-is-sexist-" addthis:title="Hillary Clinton blasts Trump, says president is ‘running scared,' claims Pelosi video is ‘sexist'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409060844.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409060844");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409060844-219944847"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Nathania Johnson/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Nathania Johnson/Flickr)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409060844-219944847" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Nathania Johnson/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Nathania Johnson/Flickr)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 12:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 Related Headlines

Manipulated Pelosi video spread on social media
Pelosi suggests Trump 'intervention'
Pelosi: Trump may have done 'impeachable offense'
Striking back, Trump says 'I don't do cover-ups'
Pelosi tries to tamp down impeachment fervor href="/facebook-instant/pelosi-questions-trumps-fitness-to-remain-in-office-suggests-intervention-for-good-of-nation"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/pelosi%20THUMB_1558647996846.jpg_7307020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Pelosi suggests Trump 'intervention'</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/pelosi-ratchets-up-rhetoric-says-trump-may-have-committed-impeachable-offense-in-plain-sight-"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Pelosi: Trump may have done 'impeachable offense'</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-pelosi-infrastructure-meeting"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/22/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20052219_1558541308415.jpg_7301972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Striking back, Trump says 'I don't do cover-ups'</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/pelosi-tries-to-tamp-down-impeachment-fervor-among-democrats"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/still-2019-05-22-11h47m09s948_1558540042824_7302125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Pelosi tries to tamp down impeachment fervor</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Hillary Clinton hasn’t announced a 2020 run for the White House but remarks she delivered in Houston may have sounded like a campaign speech to some listeners.</p> <p>Clinton <strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hillary-clinton-blasts-trump-in-fiery-speech-says-president-is-running-scared-claims-pelosi-video-is-sexist-trash">launched a fiery attack Friday</a></strong> against President Trump, claiming the president tweeted a disputed video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi because he was “running scared.”</p> <p>"Just look at what's happened in the last 24 hours," she said. "The president and his cronies have been running around spreading a doctored video of Nancy Pelosi. Now, it is sexist trash. But it is also a sign that Trump is running scared."</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">My take on Trump and his cronies spreading that doctored video of Nancy Pelosi: It's sexist trash.<br /> <br /> It's also a sign that Trump is running scared. <a href="https://t.co/AgcH5RQNyj">pic.twitter.com/AgcH5RQNyj</a></p> — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) <a href="https://twitter.com/HillaryClinton/status/1132309330697609222?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 25, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p> </p> <p>The former secretary of state, U.S. senator and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee made the remarks at a gathering of the Harris County Democratic Party.</p> <p>Her speech seemed aimed at motivating Houston-area Democrats to get out the vote for the party’s candidates in 2020.</p> <p><strong>'Constitutional crisis'</strong></p> <p>“We have to remind Americans we are the party that can deliver for them,” Clinton said. “But we also are the party that will stand up and protect the Constitution and address what is a very real constitutional crisis that this president has put us in.”</p> <p>Earlier this month, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., declared the U.S. was in a “constitutional crisis,” after Attorney General William Barr declined to testify before his panel after being subpoenaed.</p> <p>Nadler claimed the Trump administration was “stonewalling” efforts by congressional Democrats to continue probes into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, even though Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the investigation he led for two years claimed no evidence of collusion existed.</p> <p>The next day after Nadler spoke, Pelosi said she agreed with him that the nation was in a constitutional crisis.</p> <p>President Trump, meanwhile, has maintained that the Russia investigations still underway in Congress should end because of Mueller’s findings, and claimed that the Democrats’ continued focus on Russia was designed to motivate their voters in 2020 – and was perhaps proof that the party had not yet recovered from Trump’s defeat of Clinton in 2016.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/FoxNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FoxNews</a> Poll: A majority of Americans want the Democrats to stop investigating President Trump. The Mueller Report said very strongly NO COLLUSION, which led to NO OBSTRUCTION. The Dems can’t get over 2016 or the conclusive Mueller findings. They are now the Do Nothing Party!</p> — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1131715618573623296?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 24, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p> </p> <p>Some political observers have suggested that Clinton could make a third bid for the presidency in 2020 if none of the more than 20 Democrats currently in the running emerges as a clear threat to deny Trump a second term.</p> <p>A recent Fox News Poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading the Democratic field with support from 35 percent of respondents, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders at 17 percent and the rest of the pack in single digits.</p> <p><strong>Biden baggage?</strong></p> <p>But a Biden nomination would carry some baggage heading into a general election: The former U.S. senator from Delaware is known for gaffes during public appearances and recently drew criticism for his history of placing his hands on women and girls. In addition, his son Hunter Biden has drawn scrutiny over business dealings in China, Ukraine and Romania.</p> <p>A sudden loss of confidence in Biden among Democratic voters, coupled with the failure of any of the other Democrats to fill the void, could motivate Clinton – who attracted nearly 66 million votes in 2016 – to make another run at the White House, some argue.</p> <p>Clinton made headlines in March when she told a New York-area news station that she would not seek the presidency in 2020.</p> <p>"Aw-shucks," President Trump responded in a Twitter message, "does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!"</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">“(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House.” Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!</p> — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1103057225910755329?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 5, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p> </p> <p>But just a day later, “someone close to Clinton” told the New York Times that Clinton didn’t intend for her comments to “close the door on running.”</p> <p>“She has told her team she is waiting at least to see the Mueller report,” the Times reported, citing the same source.</p> <p>But has Clinton's chance to win the presidency come and gone? A joint speaking tour with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, resulted in plunging ticket prices in several cities. In December, deals on tickets were being offered on Groupon.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">NEW COVER STORY -> Bill and Hillary Clinton's life in exile: the once-powerful political couple now seeks attention, audience <a href="https://t.co/CKO7cwYls0">https://t.co/CKO7cwYls0</a> <a href="https://t.co/tBrbupAWoF">pic.twitter.com/tBrbupAWoF</a></p> — Newsweek (@Newsweek) <a href="https://twitter.com/Newsweek/status/1131642170325241856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 23, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p> </p> <p>Last week, Newsweek magazine featured the Clintons on its cover with the headline, "Clintons in Exile: What's it like when you're no longer the world's most powerful couple?"</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hillary-clinton-blasts-trump-in-fiery-speech-says-president-is-running-scared-claims-pelosi-video-is-sexist-trash">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com</a></strong>.</p> <p><u><strong>Read more POLITICAL news:</strong></u></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/facebook-instant/judge-halts-plan-to-build-parts-of-border-wall">Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/us-to-send-1-500-troops-to-middle-east-officials-say">US to send 1,500 troops to Middle East, officials say</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/trump-signs-memorandum-requiring-immigrant-sponsors-to-pay-for-social-services">Trump signs memorandum requiring immigrant sponsors to pay for social services</a></strong></li> </ul> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Politics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402479" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Politics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/politics/gillibrand-suggests-trump-s-only-accomplishments-are-hurting-people-only-motivation-is-cruelty-" title="Gillibrand suggests Trump's only accomplishments are 'hurting people,' only motivation is 'cruelty'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY_gillibrand_052619_1558890876397_7314438_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY_gillibrand_052619_1558890876397_7314438_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY_gillibrand_052619_1558890876397_7314438_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY_gillibrand_052619_1558890876397_7314438_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY_gillibrand_052619_1558890876397_7314438_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gillibrand suggests Trump's only accomplishments are 'hurting people,' only motivation is 'cruelty'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 01:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 01:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., responded to a controversial Health and Human Services rule by claiming President Trump's administration was only motivated by hatred and cruelty.</p><p>"They have no agenda but hate. No 'accomplishments' but hurting people. No motivation but cruelty. Disgusting, outrageous, and pathetic," she tweeted on Saturday.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/judge-halts-plan-to-build-parts-of-border-wall" title="Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/17/GETTY_border%20wall_011719_1547728392501.png_6638182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/17/GETTY_border%20wall_011719_1547728392501.png_6638182_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/17/GETTY_border%20wall_011719_1547728392501.png_6638182_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/17/GETTY_border%20wall_011719_1547728392501.png_6638182_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/17/GETTY_border%20wall_011719_1547728392501.png_6638182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 09:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A federal judge blocked on Friday President Donald Trump from building sections of his long-sought border wall with money secured under his declaration of a national emergency.</p><p>U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr. on Friday immediately halted the administration's efforts to redirect military-designated funds for wall construction. His order applies to two projects, scheduled to begin as early as Saturday, to replace 51 miles of fence in two areas on the Mexican border. </p><p>Gilliam issued the ruling after hearing arguments last week in two cases. California and 19 other states brought one lawsuit; the Sierra Club and a coalition of communities along the border brought the other. His ruling was the first of several lawsuits against Trump's controversial decision to bypass the normal appropriations process to pay for his long-sought wall.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/desantis-signs-off-on-court-changes" title="DeSantis signs off on court changes" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DeSantis signs off on court changes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 07:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that will change how lawsuits are divvied up among county and circuit courts across the state.</p><p>Under current law, lawsuits involving amounts up to $15,000 are filed in county courts, while cases with larger disputed amounts are filed in circuit courts. T</p><p>he bill (HB 337), sponsored by Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, will increase the threshold for county-court cases to $30,000 on Jan. 1 and $50,000 in January 2023. The $15,000 threshold had not been changed since 1992, a House staff analysis said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/05/05/waves_1525573195025_5471983_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="waves_1525573195025.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dangerous rip currents along the coast as Memorial Day crowds head to the beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/convicted-felon-caught-trespassing-in-sumter-county-neighborhood"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/brenton%20johnson_1558884134874.png_7314391_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="brenton johnson_1558884134874.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Convicted felon caught trespassing in Sumter County neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-investigate-fort-mccoy-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/marion%20county%20sheriffs%20forensic%20unit_1558883576247.png_7314405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="marion county sheriffs forensic unit_1558883576247.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies investigate Fort McCoy shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" News
Local News
U.S. & World
Politics
Trending Topics
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Good Day Orlando

Weather
Orlando Hurricane
7 Day Forecast
Alerts
Radar

Traffic
Pump Patrol

About Us
Personalities
Contests
Community
Jobs at Fox 35

Video
Live Newscasts & Replays
Good Day Orlando
Weather Forecasts href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a 