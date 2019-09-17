Much like traditional human maternity shoots, the Frenchies are seen posing in different positions to celebrate the upcoming additions to their family.
Some of the fun photos the canines from El Campo, Texas are seen in include sitting behind a 'We're Pregnant' sign, the puppy couple kissing, Cozette reading 'What To Expect When You're Expecting,' and Cozette looking rather majestic as a maroon scarf blows in the wind around her pregnant belly.
Malek shared the photos to Facebook with the caption, "And they call it puppy love."
Commenters couldn't get enough of the adorable duo.
"I am dying and in love with this all at the same time! 😂❤️" wrote Megan Jordan.
Tania Delerive said, "Can't wait to see the baby pics!!"
On Tuesday, the pups Instagram page posted photos of the new litter!
View this post on Instagram Good Morning from the newest editions to the family💕 . . . . . #puppies #puppy #puppylove #puppy_tales #puppyoftheday #puppylovers #puppylovers #frenchiepuppy #frenchiepup #frenchies #frenchiephotos #frenchbulldog #frenchbulldogs #frenchbulldogpuppies A post shared by Cozette & Boudreaux 💕 (@cozette_boudreaux) on Sep 17, 2019 at 7:28am PDT
One photo shows Cozette snuggling with her three baby girls!
View this post on Instagram Momma and her 3 little girls 💕 . . . . . #puppies #puppiesofinstagram #puppiesinstagram #puppiesofig #puppieslove #sosweet #frenchbull #frenchbully #frenchbulldog #frenchbulldogfeature #frenchbulldoglove #frenchbulldogsofig #frenchie_corner #frenchiefever #frenchiephotos #frenchiesquad #frenchielovers A post shared by Cozette & Boudreaux 💕 (@cozette_boudreaux) on Sep 17, 2019 at 8:04pm PDT
Congratulations Cozette and Boudreaux!
Posted Sep 17 2019 12:37PM EDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 06:56PM EDT
