<script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story429300120" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 French bulldogs pose for adorable maternity photo shoot </figure> <figcaption> Photo credit: Cristal Malek Photography </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/bulldogs_1568813663522_7663672_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429300120-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="bulldogs_1568813663522.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/doggy%20photoshoot%20for%20web_1568811775735.png_7663766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429300120-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="doggy photoshoot for web_1568811775735.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/dog%20photo1_1568811784464.jpg_7663772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429300120-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dog photo1_1568811784464.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/dog%20photo2_1568811783723.jpg_7663771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429300120-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dog photo2_1568811783723.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/dog%20photo3_1568811780974.jpg_7663770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429300120-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dog photo3_1568811780974.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/dog%20photo4_1568811780892.jpg_7663769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429300120-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dog photo4_1568811780892.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/dog%20photo6_1568811778249.jpg_7663767_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429300120-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dog photo6_1568811778249.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/dog%20photo5_1568811778423.jpg_7663768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429300120-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dog photo5_1568811778423.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/dog%20photo7_1568811775532.jpg_7663765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429300120-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dog photo7_1568811775532.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-429300120-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/bulldogs_1568813663522_7663672_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="Photo credit: Cristal Malek Photography" title="bulldogs_1568813663522.png"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Cristal" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Cristal</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Malek" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Malek</span> Photography</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/doggy%20photoshoot%20for%20web_1568811775735.png_7663766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Cristal Malek" title="doggy photoshoot for web_1568811775735.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Cristal" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Cristal</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Malek" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Malek</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/dog%20photo1_1568811784464.jpg_7663772_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Cristal Malek" title="dog photo1_1568811784464.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Cristal" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Cristal</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Malek" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Malek</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/dog%20photo2_1568811783723.jpg_7663771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Cristal Malek" title="dog photo2_1568811783723.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Cristal" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Cristal</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Malek" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Malek</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/dog%20photo3_1568811780974.jpg_7663770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Cristal Malek" title="dog photo3_1568811780974.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Cristal" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Cristal</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Malek" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Malek</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/dog%20photo4_1568811780892.jpg_7663769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Cristal Malek" title="dog photo4_1568811780892.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Cristal" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Cristal</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Malek" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Malek</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/dog%20photo6_1568811778249.jpg_7663767_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Cristal Malek" title="dog photo6_1568811778249.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Cristal" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Cristal</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Malek" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Malek</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/dog%20photo5_1568811778423.jpg_7663768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Cristal Malek" title="dog photo5_1568811778423.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Cristal" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Cristal</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Malek" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Malek</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/dog%20photo7_1568811775532.jpg_7663765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Cristal Malek" title="dog photo7_1568811775532.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Cristal" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Cristal</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Malek" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Malek</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/bulldogs_1568813663522_7663672_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Cristal Malek Photography" title="bulldogs_1568813663522.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/doggy%20photoshoot%20for%20web_1568811775735.png_7663766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Cristal Malek" title="doggy photoshoot for web_1568811775735.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/dog%20photo1_1568811784464.jpg_7663772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Cristal Malek" title="dog photo1_1568811784464.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/dog%20photo2_1568811783723.jpg_7663771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Cristal Malek" title="dog photo2_1568811783723.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/dog%20photo3_1568811780974.jpg_7663770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Cristal Malek" title="dog photo3_1568811780974.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/dog%20photo4_1568811780892.jpg_7663769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Cristal Malek" title="dog photo4_1568811780892.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/dog%20photo6_1568811778249.jpg_7663767_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Cristal Malek" title="dog photo6_1568811778249.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/dog%20photo5_1568811778423.jpg_7663768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Cristal Malek" title="dog photo5_1568811778423.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/dog%20photo7_1568811775532.jpg_7663765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Cristal Malek" title="dog photo7_1568811775532.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click a="/virtual/news/mobile-app-news-feed/french-bulldogs-pose-for-adorable-maternity-photo-shoot";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 09:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 11:06AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429300120" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>EL CAMPO, Texas</strong> - A pair of French bulldogs that were expecting a litter of puppies posed for an adorable maternity photoshoot that is melting hearts across the internet.</p> <p>Pregnant French bulldog<a href="https://www.instagram.com/cozette_boudreaux/?hl=en"> mom Cozette and her partner, Boudreaux,</a> sat for Texas photographer Cristal Malek of <a href="https://www.cristalmalekphotography.com/">Cristal Malek Photography.</a></p> <p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="745" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FCristalMalekPhotography%2Fposts%2F2727652647246525&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

Much like traditional human maternity shoots, the Frenchies are seen posing in different positions to celebrate the upcoming additions to their family.

Some of the fun photos the canines from El Campo, Texas are seen in include sitting behind a 'We're Pregnant' sign, the puppy couple kissing, Cozette reading 'What To Expect When You're Expecting,' and Cozette looking rather majestic as a maroon scarf blows in the wind around her pregnant belly.

Malek shared the photos to Facebook with the caption, "And they call it puppy love."

Commenters couldn't get enough of the adorable duo.

"I am dying and in love with this all at the same time! 😂❤️" wrote Megan Jordan.

Tania Delerive said, "Can't wait to see the baby pics!!"

On Tuesday, the pups Instagram page posted photos of the new litter!

One photo shows Cozette snuggling with her three baby girls!

Congratulations Cozette and Boudreaux!

More TRENDING stories:

K-9 finds missing 3-year-old Florida boy with autism in less than 30 minutes

Gainesville firefighters rescue dog trapped under rubble in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

Rescued dog has 9 pounds of matted hair removed from 11-pound body

You can now 'check out' a dog for 2 hours from the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

