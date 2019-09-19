Before the experts could get to work cleaning her up, Ellie Mae was anesthetized and given a breathing tube, WOWT reported. It took one hour to remove the matted hair – that weighed nearly as much as the dog did – and cut back her 7-inch nails covered in “hair, feces, and years of grit,” according to the NHS.
The veterinary team soon discovered that the miniature dog also had one infected foot and needed dental work, hernia surgery and antibiotics to fight further infection.
Nevertheless, five hours after the procedure, the brave dog took her first steps outside — and was delighted to do so.
“She stumbled a bit as she likely hadn't walked in quite some time. But with each outing she grew stronger,” the NHS said. “Two weeks later she loves to explore and greets everyone with a sweet face and a happy demeanor. She is mobile and seems to appreciate being able to move and sniff and see the world before finding warm blankets to curl up in.”
Last Friday, the animal rescue shared the sweet comeback story to Facebook, where it has since gone viral with over 4,000 likes and more than 1,000 shares.
“Now she's doing better than ever — she seems like a whole new dog,” the organization said.
Pam Wiese, vice president of public relations and marketing for the NHS, told Fox News that the shelter has received a flurry of adoption requests for Ellie Mae. However, Wiese added that she will need to spend some more time recovering before she can be placed into a safe, loving fur-ever home.
“We have a list of folks interested in this little bean,” Wiese said. “Unfortunately she started coughing Friday night and is now being treated for kennel cough!”
Wiese explained that though kennel cough is not unusual for a dog that has undergone stress, noting that the poor pup “has already been through so much.”
“We will treat her and make sure she is fully recovered before sending her out!” she said.
Hopefully, little Ellie Mae will get the fairy-tail ending she deserves.
A Minnesota student’s Facebook post has gone viral after she shared an alarming image of a meal one school attempted to pass off as a suitable lunch - prompting officials to issue what many called a “condescending” apology .
Maryn Holler, a student at Apollo High School in St. Cloud, was left feeling both thankful and “sad” last week after she received what her school deemed an appropriate meal for lunch.
Sitting on a relatively empty tray were a handful of baby carrots, a packet of marinara sauce and - worst of all - an opened hot dog bun with melted cheese.
Despite a possibly tight budget next year, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration submitted a legislative wish list this week that seeks hundreds of millions of additional dollars for health and social-service programs.
Top officials from six health care-related agencies appeared Wednesday before the House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee and made pitches for spending boosts. DeSantis will roll out his budget recommendations later this year in advance of the Jan. 14 start of the 2020 legislative session..
Some of the wish-list items for next year included $15.2 million to help control outbreaks of diseases such as Hepatitis A and address potential infectious-disease threats; $25 million to hire a contractor to help get the state's Canadian drug-importation program off the ground; and $12.6 million to improve health-care data collection.
Florida Power & Light plans to install 1,000 electric-charging stations at 100 locations across the state.
The utility’s announcement Wednesday says the stations would be located on major roadways, public parks, shopping malls, tourist destinations and at major employers, such as Office Depot in Boca Raton.
