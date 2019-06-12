< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 8-foot alligator takes bite out of Louisiana deputy's patrol car before escaping class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/8-foot-alligator-takes-bite-out-of-louisiana-deputy-s-patrol-car-before-escaping" data-title="8-foot alligator takes bite out of Louisiana deputy's patrol car before escaping" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/8-foot-alligator-takes-bite-out-of-louisiana-deputy-s-patrol-car-before-escaping" addthis:title="8-foot alligator takes bite out of Louisiana deputy's patrol car before escaping"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412222779.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412222779");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" Photo credit: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office alt="louisiana gator_1560346158473.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/62434399_2305262946232234_5628580814938701824_n_1560346232405_7387614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412222779-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="62434399_2305262946232234_5628580814938701824_n_1560346232405.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/62508376_2305263029565559_8667768204086476800_n_1560346229727_7387613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412222779-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="62508376_2305263029565559_8667768204086476800_n_1560346229727.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/62364561_2305262956232233_8985119128519966720_n_1560346229592_7387612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412222779-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="62364561_2305262956232233_8985119128519966720_n_1560346229592.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-412222779-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div Photo credit: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Photo credit: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Photo credit: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office SHREVEPORT, La. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - A Louisiana deputy got more than he bargained for when he spotted an 8-foot alligator in the middle of Highway 1. 

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office posted photos of their fiesty encounter with the gator to Facebook. Deputies said they tried to contain it while waiting for wildlife trappers, but this gator wasn't going down without a fight.

<iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="732" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fcaddosheriff%2Fposts%2F2305263109565551&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

According to their Facebook post on June 10, the alligator took a big bite out of the front of the deputy's patrol car and ripping off the bumper!

Deputy's took photos of the massive beast laying in the grass on the side of the road next to the damage before it reportedly escaped.

"The one that got away..." the sheriff's office wrote. "This 8-footer was spotted tonight in the middle of Hwy. 1 in the hills of north Caddo Parish. Deputies tried to contain it while awaiting wildlife removal experts. It escaped, but not before taking a bite out of our deputy’s patrol car."

Fortunately, no one was injured.

