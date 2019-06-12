According to their Facebook post on June 10, the alligator took a big bite out of the front of the deputy's patrol car and ripping off the bumper!
Deputy's took photos of the massive beast laying in the grass on the side of the road next to the damage before it reportedly escaped.
"The one that got away..." the sheriff's office wrote. "This 8-footer was spotted tonight in the middle of Hwy. 1 in the hills of north Caddo Parish. Deputies tried to contain it while awaiting wildlife removal experts. It escaped, but not before taking a bite out of our deputy’s patrol car."
Fortunately, no one was injured.
Posted Jun 12 2019 11:43AM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 11:45AM EDT
According to the President Donald J. Trump, 74,000 requests have already come in for his upcoming event at the Amway Center.
The President tweeted on Wednesday morning that he received word that his upcoming event in Orlando, where he is expected to announce his re-election bid , already has 74,000 requests for a 20,000 seat arena.
He went on to say that of all the events he has done, "this ticket looks to be the 'hottest of them all. See you in Florida!"
Posted Jun 12 2019 11:39AM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 11:43AM EDT
The Maitland Police Department and fire rescue units, along with the dive team, are at Fort Maitland Park on Orlando Avenue investigating a possible plane crash.
According to the Maitland Police Department, crews are reportedly trying to find out if there is a victim in the plane.
The park has been closed off as crews search. No other information has been released.
Posted Jun 12 2019 11:24AM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 11:30AM EDT
Smoking marijuana will no longer hinder most people from getting a job in Nevada.
Starting in 2020, employers in Nevada cannot refuse to hire a job candidate for failing a marijuana pre-employment screening test, making it the first state to pass such a law.
Bill AB123 states that "it is unlawful for any employer in this state to fail or refuse to hire a prospective employee because the prospective employee submitted to a screening test and the results of the screening test indicate the presence of marijuana."