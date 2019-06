- A Louisiana deputy got more than he bargained for when he spotted an 8-foot alligator in the middle of Highway 1.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office posted photos of their fiesty encounter with the gator to Facebook. Deputies said they tried to contain it while waiting for wildlife trappers, but this gator wasn't going down without a fight.

According to their Facebook post on June 10, the alligator took a big bite out of the front of the deputy's patrol car and ripping off the bumper!

Deputy's took photos of the massive beast laying in the grass on the side of the road next to the damage before it reportedly escaped.

"The one that got away..." the sheriff's office wrote. "This 8-footer was spotted tonight in the middle of Hwy. 1 in the hills of north Caddo Parish. Deputies tried to contain it while awaiting wildlife removal experts. It escaped, but not before taking a bite out of our deputy’s patrol car."

Fortunately, no one was injured.

What other people are reading right now: