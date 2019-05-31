Orlando City SC (4-7-3, 15 points) heads back out on the road once more to face the Montreal Impact (7-6-3, 24 points) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. ET at Stade Saputo.

The match will be locally televised on My65 and available on YouTube TV. It will also be broadcast on FM 96.9 The Game in English and La Nueva 990am in Spanish.

“They’re very, very organized when you look at Montreal,” Head Coach James O’Connor said. “They have players who can create and score goals, they’ve got tremendous work ethic. I think defensively when you look at their players there’s a strong appetite to defend and then to be able to go and cause problems. They’re a very organized team, having a good year, so for us it’s being intentional about understanding their principles and making sure we create some problems for them when we have the ball.”