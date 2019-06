- Just imagine coming from a 10-hour overnight shift, wanting to get into bed---and an alligator is blocking your front door.

It was a real thing for one Florida man.

Michael Prestridge had just got off work from his job at the Amazon Fulfillment Center working the overnight shift until 6:00 a.m. on June 1. Tired and ready to relax, he started walking to his front door, but was greeted by an unexpected visitor: an over 6-foot alligator!

Michael called his brother Rick immediately.

"I thought it would be smaller and thinner than what he was saying but..nope! 6-7 feet, fat and heavy!!" wrote Rick Prestridge on Facebook. "If it wasn't for his funny story about running, I'd probably still be asleep lol."

A trapper was called to haul the gator away.

