Michael Prestridge had just got off work from his job at the Amazon Fulfillment Center working the overnight shift until 6:00 a.m. on June 1. Tired and ready to relax, he started walking to his front door, but was greeted by an unexpected visitor: an over 6-foot alligator!
Michael called his brother Rick immediately.
"I thought it would be smaller and thinner than what he was saying but..nope! 6-7 feet, fat and heavy!!" wrote Rick Prestridge on Facebook. "If it wasn't for his funny story about running, I'd probably still be asleep lol."
A trapper was called to haul the gator away.
Posted Jun 08 2019 12:52PM EDT
Updated Jun 08 2019 01:49PM EDT
Danielle Coast, 22, was last seen at her home on 82nd Street W. in Bradenton around 2:00 a.m.
They say she is developmentally delayed and requires a care taker. Her family is very concerned for her safety.
Posted Jun 08 2019 11:21AM EDT
Updated Jun 08 2019 11:23AM EDT
More than 100 dogs and cats were rescued from a South Miami-Dade home where investigators say they were living in deplorable conditions.
According to investigators, a concerned citizen tipped off the Miami-Dade Animal Services about the abuse. When they arrived, they found 99 dogs and five cats. Photos were taken of the animals, many of which had urine and feces clearly caked on their fur.
Posted Jun 08 2019 10:19AM EDT
Updated Jun 08 2019 10:30AM EDT
An arrest has been made in the death of a 9-year-old girl in Orlando.
Tayanah Jean Paul was found unresponsive in her apartment near the Mall at Millenia around 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 27.
She was taken to the hospital but later died.