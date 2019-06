Photo credit: Precision Pest Defense Photo credit: Precision Pest Defense

- It's alligator mating season and the big beasts are on the prowl, popping up in some of the most unexpected places.

On Wednesday, a 9-foot alligator found its way into the garage of a Fort Myers home.

Chris Gage with Precision Pest Defense was driving down a residential street at the Heron's Glen Golf & Country Club when he spotted the gator walking across the street toward an open garage.

"Had to warn the home owner not to come out," he wrote on Facebook.

Fish and wildlife officers were called to wrangle the alligator. After putting up a fight, they were able to get it out of the garage and take it away.

The gator will reportedly be processed for its meat and hide.