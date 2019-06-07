Chris Gage with Precision Pest Defense was driving down a residential street at the Heron's Glen Golf & Country Club when he spotted the gator walking across the street toward an open garage.
"Had to warn the home owner not to come out," he wrote on Facebook.
Fish and wildlife officers were called to wrangle the alligator. After putting up a fight, they were able to get it out of the garage and take it away.
The gator will reportedly be processed for its meat and hide.
Posted Jun 07 2019 11:50AM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 12:02PM EDT
Orange County Fire Rescue officials say a corrections officer suffered from a gunshot wound to his thigh while at the Orange County Sheriff's Office gun range on Friday.
Officials say he was conscious and alert while being airlifted to the hospital.
This a developing story.
Posted Jun 07 2019 10:03AM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 10:59AM EDT
Orlando police are asking for the public's help finding a missing and endangered juvenile.
In a tweet sent out on Friday morning, police say Anastacia Acevado, 14, left her home early in the morning and hasn't been seen since.
Posted Jun 07 2019 08:46AM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 08:47AM EDT
Rescue crews pulled a vehicle from a retention pond Friday morning.
Orlando Fire Rescue responded to the scene at Semoran Blvd. Lee Vista Blvd. near the Orlando International Airport.