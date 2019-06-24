< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/7_year_old_boy_shot_playing_near_homeles_0_7434384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="7-year-old boy shot at homeless encampment in Oakland"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/u-s-and-world-news/7-year-old-boy-shot-at-homeless-encampment-in-oakland">7-year-old boy shot at homeless encampment in Oakland</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/politics/governor-desantis-to-sign-bill-in-the-space-coast"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/31/WINK%20DeSantis%20Core%20Education.00_01_49_24.Still003_1548964507168.jpg_6702688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Governor DeSantis signs bill promoting career training in the Space Coast"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/politics/governor-desantis-to-sign-bill-in-the-space-coast">Governor DeSantis signs bill promoting career training in the Space Coast</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/politics/orlando-mayor-buddy-dyer-to-give-annual-state-of-the-city-address"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/04/05/mayor-dyer-state-of-city_1459895033784_1153356_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer gives annual State of the City address"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/politics/orlando-mayor-buddy-dyer-to-give-annual-state-of-the-city-address">Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer gives annual State of the City address</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/u-s-and-world-news/funeral-procession-to-be-held-for-slain-sheriff-s-deputy"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/13/Deputy_Joseph_Solano__shot_in_Alhambra_w_0_7392632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Funeral procession to be held for slain sheriff's deputy"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/u-s-and-world-news/funeral-procession-to-be-held-for-slain-sheriff-s-deputy">Funeral procession to be held for slain sheriff's deputy</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/u-s-and-world-news/7-year-old-boy-shot-at-homeless-encampment-in-oakland">7-year-old boy shot at homeless encampment in Oakland</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/politics/governor-desantis-to-sign-bill-in-the-space-coast">Governor DeSantis signs bill promoting career training in the Space Coast</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/politics/orlando-mayor-buddy-dyer-to-give-annual-state-of-the-city-address">Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer gives annual State of the City address</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/u-s-and-world-news/funeral-procession-to-be-held-for-slain-sheriff-s-deputy">Funeral procession to be held for slain sheriff's deputy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/video-spearfishing-trip-turned-into-underwater-adventure-with-whale-shark">Video: Spearfishing trip turned into underwater adventure with whale shark</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/first-nighttime-falcon-heavy-launch-expected-to-be-spacex-s-most-difficult-launch-yet-">First nighttime Falcon Heavy launch expected to be SpaceX's 'most difficult launch yet'</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/hour-by-hour-forecast">Hour by Hour Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/allergy-tracker">Allergy Tracker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/attractions-forecast">Attractions Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/beach-forecast">Beach Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/bus-stop-forecast">Bus Stop Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/uv-index">UV Index</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/weather-babies">Weather Babies</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-entertainment" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment" data-dropdown="drop-nav-entertainment" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Entertainment</a> <ul id="drop-nav-entertainment" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions">Attractions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/tmz">TMZ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/shows">FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club">Orlando City Soccer Club</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mls">MLS</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/worldcup">Women's World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-magic">Orlando Magic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.nba.com/magic/tickets">Orlando Magic Tickets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/nfl">NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mlb">MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/college-sports">College Sports</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-community" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community" data-dropdown="drop-nav-community" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Community</a> <ul id="drop-nav-community" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/student-of-the-week">Student of the Week</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/i4-ultimate">I-4 Construction Project</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-matters/downtown-development-board">Orlando Matters</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Work for Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/my65">WRBW | my65</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/mobile">Mobile Apps</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Videos</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story414414663" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414414663" data-article-version="1.0">'Yeti: Terror of the Yukon' is latest addition to Halloween Horror Nights 2019 lineup</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/-yeti-terror-of-the-yukon-is-latest-addition-to-halloween-horror-nights-2019-lineup" addthis:title="'Yeti: Terror of the Yukon' is latest addition to Halloween Horror Nights 2019 lineup"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414414663.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414414663");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414414663-414414545"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/universal%20orlando%20resort_yeti%20terror%20of%20the%20yukon%20halloween%20horror%20nights%20hhn_062419_1561391308594.png_7436083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/universal%20orlando%20resort_yeti%20terror%20of%20the%20yukon%20halloween%20horror%20nights%20hhn_062419_1561391308594.png_7436083_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/universal%20orlando%20resort_yeti%20terror%20of%20the%20yukon%20halloween%20horror%20nights%20hhn_062419_1561391308594.png_7436083_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/universal%20orlando%20resort_yeti%20terror%20of%20the%20yukon%20halloween%20horror%20nights%20hhn_062419_1561391308594.png_7436083_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/universal%20orlando%20resort_yeti%20terror%20of%20the%20yukon%20halloween%20horror%20nights%20hhn_062419_1561391308594.png_7436083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414414663-414414545" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/universal%20orlando%20resort_yeti%20terror%20of%20the%20yukon%20halloween%20horror%20nights%20hhn_062419_1561391308594.png_7436083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/universal%20orlando%20resort_yeti%20terror%20of%20the%20yukon%20halloween%20horror%20nights%20hhn_062419_1561391308594.png_7436083_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/universal%20orlando%20resort_yeti%20terror%20of%20the%20yukon%20halloween%20horror%20nights%20hhn_062419_1561391308594.png_7436083_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/universal%20orlando%20resort_yeti%20terror%20of%20the%20yukon%20halloween%20horror%20nights%20hhn_062419_1561391308594.png_7436083_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/universal%20orlando%20resort_yeti%20terror%20of%20the%20yukon%20halloween%20horror%20nights%20hhn_062419_1561391308594.png_7436083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:49AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/universal%20orlando%20resort_depths%20of%20fear%20halloween%20horror%20nights%20haunted%20house_052119_1558459561636.png_7298003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>New house announced for Halloween Horror Nights</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/-universal-monsters-house-announced-for-halloween-horror-nights-2019"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/29/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20BLOG_universal%20monsters%20wolfman%20frankenstein%20dracula_042919_1556556131207.png_7183535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>'Universal Monsters' house announced for HHN 29</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/universal-halloween-horror-nights-adds-grisly-gladiator-blood-pit-haunted-house"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/13/universal_1555170536561_7103848_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Universal adds gladiator 'Blood Pit' to HHN</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/-stranger-things-returns-to-halloween-horror-nights"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/27/stranger%20things%20for%20web_1553708897843.png_6950983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Universal Orlando Resort has announced another haunted house coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2019.</p> <p>'Yeti: Terror of the Yukon' is the latest addition to this year's upcoming event.</p> <p>The house, which was created by the Universal Creative team, will transport guests to an isolated logging camp in a remote part of Canada. As guests go through the camp, they will discover that they are not alone and must flee from a tribe of Yeti and beasts. </p> <p>For more information, visit the <a href="https://blog.universalorlando.com/whats-new/yeti-at-hhn-2019/">Universal Orlando Blog</a>.</p> <p>Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6th and goes through Saturday, November 2nd at Universal Studios Florida. For tickets and event details, visit <a href="https://orlando.halloweenhorrornights.com/site/hhn/products/event-tickets">the Halloween Horror Nights website</a>. </p> (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Universal Orlando Resort has announced another haunted house coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2019.</p> <p>'Yeti: Terror of the Yukon' is the latest addition to this year's upcoming event.</p> <p>The house, which was created by the Universal Creative team, will transport guests to an isolated logging camp in a remote part of Canada. As guests go through the camp, they will discover that they are not alone and must flee from a tribe of Yeti and beasts. </p> <p>For more information, visit the <a href="https://blog.universalorlando.com/whats-new/yeti-at-hhn-2019/">Universal Orlando Blog</a>.</p> <p>Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6th and goes through Saturday, November 2nd at Universal Studios Florida. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Attractions" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402533" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Attractions Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/island-h20-live-celebrates-grand-opening-on-first-day-of-summer" title="Island H20 Live! celebrates grand opening on first day of summer" data-articleId="414010121" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/h20live_water%20park%202_060519_1559751542966.png_7354462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/h20live_water%20park%202_060519_1559751542966.png_7354462_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/h20live_water%20park%202_060519_1559751542966.png_7354462_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/h20live_water%20park%202_060519_1559751542966.png_7354462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/h20live_water%20park%202_060519_1559751542966.png_7354462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Island H20 Live! celebrates grand opening on first day of summer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 12:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 12:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A new water park in Central Florida is offering you a way to beat the heat during those hot Florida summers. </p><p>Island H20 Live! has over 20 different experiences, including a wave pool, kids' area, group raft rides, slides, and a lazy river. </p><p>"We are thrilled to welcome our first guests to Island H2O Live and have them enjoy this new, innovative and immersive water park," said Jim Kunau. "Whether you're an influencer and thrill-seeker looking to conquer stomach-churning slides, or a family wanting to splash around in a kid-friendly zone, Island H2O Live! offers something for everyone."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-resident-deal-for-discovery-cove-until-june-30" title="Florida resident deal for Discovery Cove until June 30" data-articleId="413378347" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/DISCOVERY%20COVE_1560890797385.jpg_7414688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/DISCOVERY%20COVE_1560890797385.jpg_7414688_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/DISCOVERY%20COVE_1560890797385.jpg_7414688_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/DISCOVERY%20COVE_1560890797385.jpg_7414688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/DISCOVERY%20COVE_1560890797385.jpg_7414688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida resident deal for Discovery Cove until June 30</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 04:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Discovery Cove in Orlando is offering Florida residents a special deal.</p><p>For a limited time, the all-inclusive day resort is offering 30 percent off for Florida residents booking a trip by June 30.</p><p>Trips are available for this year and 2020.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/walt-disney-world-raises-price-of-annual-passses" title="Walt Disney World raises price of annual passes" data-articleId="413314925" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Disney_announces_price_hike_on_tickets_0_7417538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Disney_announces_price_hike_on_tickets_0_7417538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Disney_announces_price_hike_on_tickets_0_7417538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Disney_announces_price_hike_on_tickets_0_7417538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/Disney_announces_price_hike_on_tickets_0_7417538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walt Disney World raises price of annual passes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 11:12AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 10:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Walt Disney World has once again raised the price of their annual passes.</p><p>A Disney Platinum Pass, which includes admission to all four theme parks with no blockout dates, now costs $1,119. This used to cost $894, marking an increase of $225.</p><p>A Disney Platinum Pass Plus now costs $1,219, which is a $225 increase from the previous price of $994. This pass includes admission to all four Walt Disney World theme parks, both Walt Disney World water parks, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, and Disney's Oak Trail Golf Course.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/7-year-old-boy-shot-at-homeless-encampment-in-oakland"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/7_year_old_boy_shot_playing_near_homeles_0_7434384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="7_year_old_boy_shot_playing_near_homeles_0_20190624013045-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>7-year-old boy shot at homeless encampment in Oakland</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/governor-desantis-to-sign-bill-in-the-space-coast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/31/WINK%20DeSantis%20Core%20Education.00_01_49_24.Still003_1548964507168.jpg_6702688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="DeSantis Common Core Education-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Governor DeSantis signs bill promoting career training in the Space Coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/orlando-mayor-buddy-dyer-to-give-annual-state-of-the-city-address"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/04/05/mayor-dyer-state-of-city_1459895033784_1153356_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="mayor-dyer-state-of-city_1459895033784.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer gives annual State of the City address</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/funeral-procession-to-be-held-for-slain-sheriff-s-deputy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/13/Deputy_Joseph_Solano__shot_in_Alhambra_w_0_7392632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Deputy_Joseph_Solano__shot_in_Alhambra_w_0_20190613135639-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Funeral procession to be held for slain sheriff's deputy</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/us-advances-to-womens-world-cup-quarterfinals-after-defeating-spain-2-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Rapinoe_1561399288602.jpg_7436626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Rapinoe_1561399288602.jpg_7436626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Rapinoe_1561399288602.jpg_7436626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Rapinoe_1561399288602.jpg_7436626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Rapinoe_1561399288602.jpg_7436626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;USA&#x20;scores&#x20;her&#x20;team&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;second&#x20;goal&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;penalty&#x20;spot&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;France&#x20;Round&#x20;Of&#x20;16&#x20;match&#x20;between&#x20;Spain&#x20;and&#x20;USA&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Reims&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Marc&#x20;Atkins&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>US advances to Women's World Cup quarterfinals after defeating Spain 2-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/minnesota-cat-recovering-after-sneaking-into-washing-machine-survives-wash-cycle" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Stefani%20Carroll-Kirchoff_felix%20the%20cat_062419_1561398052680.png_7436612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Stefani%20Carroll-Kirchoff_felix%20the%20cat_062419_1561398052680.png_7436612_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Stefani%20Carroll-Kirchoff_felix%20the%20cat_062419_1561398052680.png_7436612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Stefani%20Carroll-Kirchoff_felix%20the%20cat_062419_1561398052680.png_7436612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Stefani%20Carroll-Kirchoff_felix%20the%20cat_062419_1561398052680.png_7436612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTOS&#x3a;&#x20;Stefani&#x20;Caroll-Kirchoff" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minnesota cat recovering after sneaking into washing machine, survives wash cycle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-drug-house-closed-for-business-after-search-warrant-and-arrests" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/FCSO_drug%20house%20closed_062419_1561397581212.png_7436473_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/FCSO_drug%20house%20closed_062419_1561397581212.png_7436473_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/FCSO_drug%20house%20closed_062419_1561397581212.png_7436473_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/FCSO_drug%20house%20closed_062419_1561397581212.png_7436473_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/FCSO_drug%20house%20closed_062419_1561397581212.png_7436473_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida drug house 'closed for business' after search warrant and arrests</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/italy-wins-bid-for-2026-winter-olympics" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1151697479%20ITALY%20THUMB_1561396736087.jpg_7436470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1151697479%20ITALY%20THUMB_1561396736087.jpg_7436470_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1151697479%20ITALY%20THUMB_1561396736087.jpg_7436470_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1151697479%20ITALY%20THUMB_1561396736087.jpg_7436470_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1151697479%20ITALY%20THUMB_1561396736087.jpg_7436470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Team&#x20;Italy&#x20;celebrates&#x20;the&#x20;win&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;bid&#x20;for&#x20;Olympic&#x20;Games&#x20;2026&#x20;during&#x20;IOC&#x20;Announcement&#x20;at&#x20;SwissTech&#x20;Convention&#x20;Center&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Lausanne&#x2c;&#x20;Switzerland&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Robert&#x20;Hradil&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Italy wins bid for 2026 Winter Olympics</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/virgin-trains-breaks-ground-on-south-florida-to-orlando-leg-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-VIRGIN%20RAIL%2010_WTVTa82f_146.mxf.00_01_03_32.Still001_1557199254599.jpg_7228181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-VIRGIN%20RAIL%2010_WTVTa82f_146.mxf.00_01_03_32.Still001_1557199254599.jpg_7228181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-VIRGIN%20RAIL%2010_WTVTa82f_146.mxf.00_01_03_32.Still001_1557199254599.jpg_7228181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-VIRGIN%20RAIL%2010_WTVTa82f_146.mxf.00_01_03_32.Still001_1557199254599.jpg_7228181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-VIRGIN%20RAIL%2010_WTVTa82f_146.mxf.00_01_03_32.Still001_1557199254599.jpg_7228181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Virgin Trains breaks ground on South Florida to Orlando leg</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 