- Universal Orlando Resort has announced another haunted house coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2019.

'Yeti: Terror of the Yukon' is the latest addition to this year's upcoming event.

The house, which was created by the Universal Creative team, will transport guests to an isolated logging camp in a remote part of Canada. As guests go through the camp, they will discover that they are not alone and must flee from a tribe of Yeti and beasts.

For more information, visit the Universal Orlando Blog.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6th and goes through Saturday, November 2nd at Universal Studios Florida. For tickets and event details, visit the Halloween Horror Nights website.