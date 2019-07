- Universal Orlando Resort has released new artwork for their upcoming 'Stranger Things' maze coming to Halloween Horror Nights this fall.

They said that the artwork was designed by Kyle Lambert, who has previously illustrated art for season 1 through 3 of the Netflix series. The artwork shows the Stranger Things cast facing a horrifying monster and several Demodogs.

The upcoming Stranger Things maze is inspired by seasons 2 and 3 of the show, picking up where last year's maze left off.

Seasons 1 through 3 of Stranger Things is streaming now on Netflix.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6th and goes through Saturday, November 2nd at Universal Studios Florida. For tickets and event details, visit the Halloween Horror Nights website.