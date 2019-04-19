< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story426866335" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426866335" data-article-version="1.0">Train operations in Central Florida stopped as Hurricane Dorian nears the coast</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/train-operations-in-central-florida-stopped-as-hurricane-dorian-nears-the-coast" addthis:title="Train operations in Central Florida stopped as Hurricane Dorian nears the coast"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426866335.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426866335");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426866335-402093979"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/19/mount-dora-train_1555718755898_7135200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/19/mount-dora-train_1555718755898_7135200_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/19/mount-dora-train_1555718755898_7135200_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/19/mount-dora-train_1555718755898_7135200_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/19/mount-dora-train_1555718755898_7135200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426866335-402093979" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/19/mount-dora-train_1555718755898_7135200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/19/mount-dora-train_1555718755898_7135200_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/19/mount-dora-train_1555718755898_7135200_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/19/mount-dora-train_1555718755898_7135200_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/19/mount-dora-train_1555718755898_7135200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 01:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 01:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426866335" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Train operations in Central Florida are closed until further notice as Hurricane Dorian nears the coast.</p><p>The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reported on Monday that all train activity has been ceased until further notice. This will affect Sunrail, Amtrak, CSX freight, and other, smaller railroads that utilize the corridor. </p><p>They also said that crews are finishing preparations to the 61.5-mile corridor to render it safe prior to the impending storm. Preparations include securing 127 railroad crossings and railroad equipment throughout the entire corridor, removal of longer railroad gates, securing shorter gates on site, and inspecting and storing the SunRail train fleet.</p><p>When conditions are stabilized after the storm, a complete inspection of the corridor will reportedly be done before reinstating service. </p><p>Drivers should still exercise caution while the railroads are out of service. There could be special vehicles and slow-moving trains on the rail.</p><p>Hurricane Dorian is <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/hurricane-dorian-moves-west-as-an-extremely-dangerous-category-4-storm">currently moving west-northwest</a> as a Category 4 storm.</p><p><strong>HOW YOU CAN PREPARE FOR DORIAN</strong></p><p>See what schools are closed <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/dorian/schools-cancel-class-as-dorian-approaches-florida">HERE</a>.</p><p>See active evacuation notices <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/mandatory-voluntary-evacuations-issued-ahead-of-hurricane-dorian">HERE</a>.</p><p>Find the nearest emergency shelter <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/dorian/emergency-shelter-information-across-central-florida">HERE</a>.</p><p>For the latest on Dorian, visit <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">ORLANDOHURRICANE.com</a>.</p><p>You can also monitor the tropics with the <a href="https://tinyurl.com/y68zcgpk">Fox 35 class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402445" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/fast-five/hurricane-dorian-woman-in-bahamas-houses-nearly-100-dogs-to-protect-them-from-storm" title="Hurricane Dorian: Woman in Bahamas houses nearly 100 dogs to protect them from storm" data-articleId="426941669" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Woman_saves_nearly_100_dogs_in_Bahamas_a_0_7632613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Woman_saves_nearly_100_dogs_in_Bahamas_a_0_7632613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Woman_saves_nearly_100_dogs_in_Bahamas_a_0_7632613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Woman_saves_nearly_100_dogs_in_Bahamas_a_0_7632613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Woman_saves_nearly_100_dogs_in_Bahamas_a_0_7632613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A woman in the Bahamas opened up her home to nearly 100 dogs as she rescued them from the devastation Hurricane Dorian brought to the island region." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hurricane Dorian: Woman in Bahamas houses nearly 100 dogs to protect them from storm</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 05:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 06:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman in Nassau, Bahamas, opened her home to nearly 100 dogs to protect them from the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, which struck the region as a Category 5 hurricane.</p><p>Chella Phillips posted photos on her Facebook page on Sunday, showing dozens of dogs walking or lying around her home. She said she took in 97 dogs and that 79 of the canines were just in her bedroom.</p><p>RELATED: Video shows devastating winds thrashing Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/people-along-the-st-john-s-river-brace-for-potential-flooding-as-dorian-nears" title="People along the St. John's River brace for potential flooding as Dorian nears" data-articleId="426919908" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/Flooding_concerns_in_Lake_County_0_7632124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/Flooding_concerns_in_Lake_County_0_7632124_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/Flooding_concerns_in_Lake_County_0_7632124_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/Flooding_concerns_in_Lake_County_0_7632124_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/Flooding_concerns_in_Lake_County_0_7632124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hurricane Dorian" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>People along the St. John's River brace for potential flooding as Dorian nears</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jessica Albert </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 04:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>People who live in Astor along the St. John's River are bracing for the potential of flooding because of Hurricane Dorian.</p><p>The area is under a flood warning. Lake County leaders say the river is already at minor flood stage and is expected to flood.</p><p>"It's going to be higher this year because our water levels are already higher this time around," Terry Angle of Astor said. "It's no big deal. I'm prepared. I'm not worried about it."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/good-samaritan-kissimmee-village-evacuated" title="Good Samaritan Kissimmee Village evacuated" data-articleId="426907382" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/good-samaritan-society_1567392116581_7630211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/good-samaritan-society_1567392116581_7630211_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/good-samaritan-society_1567392116581_7630211_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/good-samaritan-society_1567392116581_7630211_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/01/good-samaritan-society_1567392116581_7630211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Good Samaritan Kissimmee Village evacuated</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Trezza </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 03:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 03:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials say they want everyone – about 1500 people - out of the Good Samaritan Kissimmee Village senior community by noon, Monday.</p><p>In 2017 the community flooded when nearby Shingle Creek overflowed after Hurricane Irma struck Florida. People were forced out of their homes and there was a lot of damage.</p><p>The special needs residents there were all being moved to a hospital in Deland that’s on higher ground. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/nasa-astronaut-captures-terrifying-scale-of-hurricane-dorian-in-images-from-space" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NASA&#x20;engineer&#x20;and&#x20;astronaut&#x20;Christina&#x20;Koch&#x20;tweeted&#x20;photos&#x20;of&#x20;Hurricane&#x20;Dorian&#x20;from&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;aboard&#x20;the&#x20;International&#x20;Space&#x20;Station&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;NASA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>NASA astronaut captures terrifying scale of Hurricane Dorian in images from space</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/school-bus-dashcam-captures-close-call-after-speeding-pickup-truck-nearly-hits-teen" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/FOX29_00186_1567460783368_7632396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/FOX29_00186_1567460783368_7632396_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/FOX29_00186_1567460783368_7632396_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/FOX29_00186_1567460783368_7632396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/FOX29_00186_1567460783368_7632396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>School bus dashcam captures close call after speeding pickup truck nearly hits teen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/5-year-old-girl-s-decaying-body-found-in-closet-at-northwest-houston-apartment-complex-hpd" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/apt._1567460229192_7632385_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/apt._1567460229192_7632385_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/apt._1567460229192_7632385_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/apt._1567460229192_7632385_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/apt._1567460229192_7632385_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>5-year-old girl's decaying body found in closet at northwest Houston apartment complex: HPD</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/hurricane-dorian-woman-in-bahamas-houses-nearly-100-dogs-to-protect-them-from-storm" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="More&#x20;than&#x20;a&#x20;dozen&#x20;dogs&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;inside&#x20;the&#x20;home&#x20;of&#x20;Chella&#x20;Phillips&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;woman&#x20;in&#x20;Nassau&#x2c;&#x20;Bahamas&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;took&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;homeless&#x20;dogs&#x20;to&#x20;protect&#x20;them&#x20;from&#x20;Hurricane&#x20;Dorian&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Chella&#x20;Phillips&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;The&#x20;Voiceless&#x20;Dogs&#x20;of&#x20;Nassau&#x2c;&#x20;Bahamas&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hurricane Dorian: Woman in Bahamas houses nearly 100 dogs to protect them from storm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/people-along-the-st-john-s-river-brace-for-potential-flooding-as-dorian-nears" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/WOFL_st%20johns%20river_090219_1567454539070.png_7632262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/WOFL_st%20johns%20river_090219_1567454539070.png_7632262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/WOFL_st%20johns%20river_090219_1567454539070.png_7632262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/WOFL_st%20johns%20river_090219_1567454539070.png_7632262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/WOFL_st%20johns%20river_090219_1567454539070.png_7632262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>People along the St. John's River brace for potential flooding 