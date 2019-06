- The Orange County Sheriff's Office helped get a baby alligator to safety after wandering into a residential neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to a tweet by the sheriff's office, Sgt. Al Giardiello and Cpl. Pat Foley of the Agricultural Crimes Unit caught the baby alligator after it was nearly struck by a vehicle.

Baby Gator! Sgt. Al Giardiello and Cpl. Pat Foley of the OCSO Agricultural Crimes Unit catching a baby alligator in a residential neighborhood after it was nearly struck by a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/lHBV03IjDb — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 26, 2019







No word on if the alligator had any injuries or where it came from.

