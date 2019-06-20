The Monroe Street exit had to be closed off to drivers while authorities worked to remove the alligator safely.
Vaughan posted photos of the alligator removal to their Facebook page. He was able to get his snare pole around the alligator and tape its snout shut. He was then able to hoist it will a machine and load it onto his truck.
The Tallahassee Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.
Despite the alligator's enormous size, Vaughan said it was the third biggest one he's captured. The biggest was a gator measuring 12-feet, 8-inches.
Unfortunately, the alligator was euthanized due to its size and the extent of its injuries.
Posted Jun 20 2019 10:38AM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 10:45AM EDT
A man was arrested for drug possession while catching Pokemon at a Florida park.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a deputy made contact with 29-year-old Jonathan Ortiz, who was parked in a closed county park catching Pokemon. The deputy observed marijuana in plain view.
They said that a search was conducted on Ortiz's vehicle and 3.5 grams of cocaine, 5.5 pounds of THC oil, and one pound of marijuana was found.
Posted Jun 20 2019 09:34AM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 10:30AM EDT
With the cost of rent skyrocketing in the state of Florida, it's should come as no surprise that the Central Florida area has the most severe affordable housing crisis in the country.
A new report suggests what could be contributing to that.
The National Low Income Housing Coalition has published a report showing what a person needs to make per hour in the state of Florida to be able to afford a two-bedroom apartment without paying more than 30% of their income.
Posted Jun 20 2019 06:08AM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 06:41AM EDT
A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being dragged by a suspect in downtown Orlando.
Authorities say this happened around 3:00 a.m. on West Colonial Drive and Orange Ave. According to FHP, a trooper tried to stop a 2014 Toyota Corolla. When the car was forced to stop at the train tracks, they say that's when the male driver jumped out of the car and made a run for it.