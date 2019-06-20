< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article>
<section id="story413757995" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413757995" data-article-version="1.0">Massive 12-foot alligator found crossing Florida highway</h1>
</header> alt="">
</a>
</figure>
<figcaption>
Photo credit: Vaughan Gators, LLC
</figcaption> <figcaption class="image-caption">
<div>
</div>
<a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a>
<a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a>
<p>Photo credit: Vaughan Gators, LLC</p>
</figcaption>
</figure> <figcaption class="image-caption">
<div>
</div>
<a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a>
<a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a>
<p>Photo credit: Vaughan Gators, LLC</p>
</figcaption>
</figure> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:16AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:30AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-413757995" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>LEON COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - That's a huge alligator!</p>
<p><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Vaughan-Gators-LLC-215705028593156/">Vaughan's Gators, LLC</a> says they received a call on June 3 about an alligator wandering on Interstate 10 in Tallahassee. </p>
<p>What they found was a massive 12-foot, 463-pound beast!</p>
<p>The alligator was reportedly injured after being hit in the nose by a semi-truck.</p>
<p>"It had been struck in the head by a truck. He was pretty mad as you would expect," owner of Vaughan's Gators, Broderick Vaughan, told Fox 35.</p>
<p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="491" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpermalink.php%3Fstory_fbid%3D1296450163851965%26id%3D215705028593156&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

The Monroe Street exit had to be closed off to drivers while authorities worked to remove the alligator safely.

Vaughan posted photos of the alligator removal to their Facebook page. He was able to get his snare pole around the alligator and tape its snout shut. He was then able to hoist it will a machine and load it onto his truck.

The Tallahassee Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

Despite the alligator's enormous size, Vaughan said it was the third biggest one he's captured. The biggest was a gator measuring 12-feet, 8-inches.

Unfortunately, the alligator was euthanized due to its size and the extent of its injuries.

