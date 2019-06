- That's a huge alligator!

Vaughan’s Gators, LLC says they received a call on June 3 about an alligator wandering on Interstate 10 in Tallahassee.

What they found was a massive 12-foot, 463-pound beast!

The alligator was reportedly injured after being hit in the nose by a semi-truck.

"It had been struck in the head by a truck. He was pretty mad as you would expect," owner of Vaughan's Gators, Broderick Vaughan, told Fox 35.

The Monroe Street exit had to be closed off to drivers while authorities worked to remove the alligator safely.

Vaughan posted photos of the alligator removal to their Facebook page. He was able to get his snare pole around the alligator and tape its snout shut. He was then able to hoist it will a machine and load it onto his truck.

The Tallahassee Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

Despite the alligator's enormous size, Vaughan said it was the third biggest one he's captured. The biggest was a gator measuring 12-feet, 8-inches.

Unfortunately, the alligator was euthanized due to its size and the extent of its injuries.