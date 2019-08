- As Hurricane Dorian takes aim at Florida, many families are facing the possibility of having to evacuate their homes and seek shelter in a hotel.

Families often include pets, and too often have people made the heartbreaking decision to leave their pet behind during a natural disaster because they don't have a place to stay that will accept them.

According to the Louisiana SPCA, more than 100,000 pets were left behind and approximately 70,000 died throughout the Gulf Coast during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Fortunately, there are many hotel options that will allow your four-legged friends to stay with you. Some hotels charge an additional fee for pets. Remember to double-check a hotel's pet policy before you book your room.

Here is a list of some pet-friendly hotel options: