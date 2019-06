- Walt Disney World is offering Florida residents a deal on tickets this summer!

Starting now until August 25, Florida residents can take advantage of the 'Get Your Ears On' ticket package. Here's the deal: you get a four-day ticket for $219 plus tax or a three-day ticket for $199 plus tax. That breaks down to $55 per day for the four-day pass and $67 per day for the three-day pass!

Florida residents can then visit one of Disney's four theme parks per day until Aug. 28 with no blackout dates.

You will need to show proof of Florida residency.

According to Disney's website, the days do not have to be consecutive.

The good news is that this will save Florida residents wanting to visit the parks some major money. The bad news? The deal ends the day before the opening of the highly anticipated 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disney's Hollywood Studios, which is August 29, 2019.

