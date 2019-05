- Disney has a pretty sweet deal for teachers when school's out this summer!

From now until September 3, those in the teaching profession are eligible for a special discounted room rate at seven of the Disney Springs resort area hotels located at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The discount is good for all educators--from adminstration professionals to daycare workers. It's part of Disney's "Teacher Appreciation Rates."

According to DisneySpringsHotels.com, teachers can stay at the Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista for rates starting at $75, which seems to be the lowest of the deals.

As for the rest of the hotels:

B Resort & Spa: from $89

Holiday Inn: from $95

Best Western: from $95.99

Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista: from $116

Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace: from $122

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton: from $129

In addition to staying on Disney property, guests get free shuttle buses to the parks every half hour, Extra Magic Hours to spend more time at the parks, and access to FastPass+ 60 days before your trip, so you can book a spot on your favorite rides with no-wait.

The deal comes in time for the opening of the highly anticipated 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disney's Hollywood Studios on August 29.