<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407886749" data-article-version="1.0">Sneak peak into 'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' at Universal Orlando Resort</h1> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407886749" data-article-version="1.0">Sneak peak into 'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' at Universal Orlando Resort</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-407886749" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Sneak peak into 'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' at Universal Orlando Resort&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/sneak-peak-into-hagrids-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-at-universal-orlando-resort" data-title="Sneak peak into 'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' at Universal Orlando Resort" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/sneak-peak-into-hagrids-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-at-universal-orlando-resort" addthis:title="Sneak peak into 'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' at Universal Orlando Resort"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407886749.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407886749");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_407886749_407893315_115886"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="407893315" data-video-posted-date="May 20 2019 08:14AM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/Hagrid_s_Magical_Creatures_Motorbike_Adv_0_7290049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="407883909" data-video-posted-date="May 20 2019 07:12AM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/Hagrid_s_Magical_Creatures_Motorbike_Adv_0_7289893_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="2" data-playlist-id="407886430" data-video-posted-date="May 20 2019 07:30AM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/Sneak_peak__Hagrid___s_Magical_Creatures_0_7289958_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Sneak peak: Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_407886749_407893315_115886";this.videosJson='[{"id":"407893315","video":"565734","title":"Hagrid%27s%20Magical%20Creatures%20Motorbike%20Adventure","caption":"Good%20Day%20Orlando%20at%208%20a.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F20%2FHagrid_s_Magical_Creatures_Motorbike_Adv_0_7290049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F20%2FHagrid_s_Magical_Creatures_Motorbike_Adventure_565734_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652962454%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DGg_HYu3clM-QtWY3Br1IS7b1Dhw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fentertainment%2Fattractions%2Fsneak-peak-into-hagrids-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-at-universal-orlando-resort"}},"createDate":"May 20 2019 08:14AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]},{"id":"407883909","video":"565719","title":"Hagrid%27s%20Magical%20Creatures%20Motorbike%20Adventure","caption":"VIDEO%3A%20Universal%20Orlando%20Resort","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F20%2FHagrid_s_Magical_Creatures_Motorbike_Adv_0_7289893_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F20%2FHagrid_s_Magical_Creatures_Motorbike_Adventure_565719_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652958754%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D6B8oO0XgsfANCUlG49I8CmElac8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fentertainment%2Fattractions%2Fsneak-peak-into-hagrids-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-at-universal-orlando-resort"}},"createDate":"May 20 2019 07:12AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]},{"id":"407886430","video":"565723","title":"Sneak%20peak%3A%20Hagrid%E2%80%99s%20Magical%20Creatures%20Motorbike%20Adventure","caption":"Good%20Day%20Orlando%20at%207%20a.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F20%2FSneak_peak__Hagrid___s_Magical_Creatures_0_7289958_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F20%2FSneak_peak__Hagrid___s_Magical_Creatures_Motorbi_565723_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652959821%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dj1Ix_bleUVX6LNLzp9HN16nJg_c","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fentertainment%2Fattractions%2Fsneak-peak-into-hagrids-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-at-universal-orlando-resort"}},"createDate":"May 20 2019 07:30AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_407886749_407893315_115886",video:"565734",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/Hagrid_s_Magical_Creatures_Motorbike_Adv_0_7290049_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Good%2520Day%2520Orlando%2520at%25208%2520a.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/20/Hagrid_s_Magical_Creatures_Motorbike_Adventure_565734_1800.mp4?Expires=1652962454&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Gg_HYu3clM-QtWY3Br1IS7b1Dhw",eventLabel:"Sneak%20peak%3A%20Hagrid%E2%80%99s%20Magical%20Creatures%20Motorbike%20Adventure-407893315",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fentertainment%2Fattractions%2Fsneak-peak-into-hagrids-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-at-universal-orlando-resort"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/sneak-peak-into-hagrids-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-at-universal-orlando-resort">Amanda McKenzie </a> </div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 07:30AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 08:17AM EDT</span></p> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/hagrid%20coaster_1558351943570.png_7289800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/hagrid%20coaster_1558351943570.png_7289800_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/hagrid%20coaster_1558351943570.png_7289800_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/hagrid%20coaster_1558351943570.png_7289800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/hagrid%20coaster_1558351943570.png_7289800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407886749-407886834" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/hagrid%20coaster_1558351943570.png_7289800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/hagrid%20coaster_1558351943570.png_7289800_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/hagrid%20coaster_1558351943570.png_7289800_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/hagrid%20coaster_1558351943570.png_7289800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/hagrid%20coaster_1558351943570.png_7289800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407886749" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines407886749' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/universal-orlando-offers-florida-residents-limited-time-ticket-offer-less-than-45-per-day"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/08/19/universal%20studios%20orlando%20resort_1534694374326.png_5947317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Universal offers Florida residents ticket offer</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/free-parking-with-purchase-of-two-matinee-movie-tickets-for-universal-orlando-citywalk-theater"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/10/CITYWALK%20MOVIE%20THEATER_1557504269689.jpg_7243758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Free parking when you buy two movie tickets</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/-universal-monsters-house-announced-for-halloween-horror-nights-2019"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/29/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20BLOG_universal%20monsters%20wolfman%20frankenstein%20dracula_042919_1556556131207.png_7183535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>'Universal Monsters' house announced for HHN 29</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/universal-orlando-resort-announces-dates-for-2019-holiday-celebrations"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/22/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20RESORT_christmas%20at%20the%20wizarding%20world%20of%20harry%20potter_042219_1555951310277.png_7140531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Universal's dates for 2019 holiday celebrations</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/universal-orlando-resort-to-hire-more-than-3-000-people-this-summer"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/02/04/universal-orlando-globe_1454629679434_797958_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Universal to hire more than 3,000 people</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Fox 35 got a look at the new adventure in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.</p> <p>Walking up to the park's latest attraction, 'Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' sits right next to Hogsmeade in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.</p> <p>Before beginning their adventure, riders will go behind Hagrid’s hut. There, they will travel through the ruins he uses to go under and around Hogwarts as groundskeeper. Guests will follow that path through the line to get to Hagrid’s class on the 'Care of Magical Creatures.'</p> <p>It’s after Hagrid’s introduction with Arthur Weasley that riders will board enchanted motorbikes to begin their adventure. The ride lasts for more than three minutes and runs on about a mile-worth of track.</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/universal-orlando-resort-reveals-life-like-animated-hagrid-figure-for-new-harry-potter-coaster">Universal Orlando Resort reveals life-like animated Hagrid figure for new Harry Potter coaster</a></strong></p> <p>“It’s a thrill coaster, so it’s a rollercoaster,” Universal Creative Show Producer Elaine Hinds said. “It also includes show scenes, which is very unique – never done before. As you experience the thrills and the twists and the turns of the rollercoaster, there are also great moments where you actually slow down and experience a story and a moment with Hagrid.”</p> <p>This ride has been in the making for two years and is filled with epic thrills, including launching guests into mysterious places in the Wizarding World. Aboard the magical motorbikes, guests will soar to the edge of the Forbidden Forest, flying above trees, dipping through ruins, springing and speeding backward and forward while searching for the rarest magical creatures.</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/universal-orlando-resort-gives-a-first-look-at-creatures-found-on-new-harry-potter-coaster">Universal Orlando Resort gives a first-look at creatures found on new Harry Potter coaster</a></strong></p> <p>“The story is new,” Hinds said. “What we’ve created here is brand new.”</p> <p>As the world’s first story coaster, the ride is also the first coaster in the United States to feature a free-fall vertical drop of nearly 17 feet. It will also be the longest roller coaster ride in Florida. One point during the adventure, riders will be catapulted 65 feet in the air at a more than 70 degree angle and then immediately dropped backward in movement.</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/new-details-about-hagrid-s-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-at-universal">New details about Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal</a></strong></p> <p>“It’s a lot of fun,” Hinds said. “You are crazy, just flying through that forest. It’s an amazing experience.”</p> <p>This is an experience Hagrid won’t want you to miss. 