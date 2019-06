- Those getting into the holiday spirit at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom will have a brand new fireworks show to watch.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the show can be enjoyed across the park.

Guests will be able to see the new fireworks, hosted by Minnie Mouse, on select nights during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party from Nov. 8 - Dec. 22.

Officials say the fireworks show will celebrate the holidays with a medley of beloved songs, including 'Joy to the World,' 'Deck the Halls' and 'We Wish You A Merry Christmas.'

The blog post said, in part, "Along with our new show, each of this year’s 23 nights of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will feature performances of Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, A Totally Tomorrowland Christmas and Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration stage show. And during A Frozen Holiday Wish stage show, Queen Elsa will magically transform Cinderella Castle with glistening ice."

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party dates are:

November: 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22, 24

December: 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22

Visit the Disney Parks Blog to learn more.